Is there a reason so many African-Americans refuse to live up to their potential? Refuse to behave in a civilized fashion? It certainly is not the lack of capability or examples, as evidenced by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Ben Carson, W. E. B. Du Bois, Shirley Chisolm, Julius Erving, among many, many others.

Whites and Blacks are growing increasingly fatigued of the "white oppression" cant and the “Reparations” nonsense. Both are increasing, and increasingly public and violent, African-American refusals to discipline themselves, and ignorant ideology in search of reality.

And people like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) are only making it worse, which she couldn’t have done a better job of on one of her latest podcast appearances. “Because a lot of times that is what they are doing, they are engaging in domestic terrorism. And guess what? They all align with your side, including the KKK,” Crockett continued, adding, “Inherently, in like who you are, y’all are violent.” “This is so illogical,” Whitlock says, tired. “The KKK, started by the Democratic Party, she’s blaming on Republicans and conservatives.” “She’s a congresswoman, and she’s presenting herself in this super ghetto fashion,” he continues, asking, “If you’re not fatigued by Jasmine Crockett, what planet are you living on?”

And then, there’s “white oppression’s” sister, “cultural appropriation,” the ridiculous charge made by POC against Whites who invented, literally, everything. But if a white woman wears hoop earrings …

In the linked case we have an POC woman attending an institution of jhigher education, wearing fabric created on a computerized loom, and vulcanized rubber (elastic) in various underclothes, walking about in a university, doubtless having a laptop, a cell phone, books (that literacy allows her to read), on her way to or from a mechanized mode of transportation, an air conditioned apartment, in which she has clean running water on a water grid, a flush toilet on a sewer grid, a natgas or electric stove running off a natgas or electric grid, a refrigerator… whining about “cultural appropriation.” It’s hilarious if you stop for an instant to think about it. But it created a national furor…

“White Oppression” and its sister, “Cultural Appropriation:”:

"White oppression," in the form of what was inarguably the low point of Western Civilization, slavery, is the only reason Sub-Saharan Africans aren't still living in Sub-Saharan Africa, predominantly as hunter-gatherers. What was the most successful, largest, wealthiest empire in pre-Contact Africa? Mali. On what was its wealth based? Gold and slavery.

If the "Out of Africa" migration story of mankind is true, which it seems to be, Sub-Saharan Africans are the modern humans who have been around the longest yet accomplished the least.

Inventions of Sub-Sahara Africa

What has “white oppression” got to do with any of that?

Speaking of slavery, the luckiest Sub-Saharan Africans on the planet are those whose ancestors were sold into slavery in North America. And they want “reparations...”

Slavery is the only reason Sub-Saharan Africans are living anywhere in the First World, have experienced literacy, clean water, electricity, automated computing, electronic communications, mechanized transport... modernity.

Taking to-task primarily the United States for the abomination that was slavery is just ignorance.

The plantation economies of the Caribbean and Brazil, which together received approximately 80 percent of the estimated 10 million African slaves transported to the Western Hemisphere from the 1490s through the 1860s...

Reparations? Sure. Right after we've been reimbursed for modernity.

The luckiest Central and South Americans are those who were born after "white oppression" ended the constant war and human sacrifice out of which the locals built huge towers of human skulls and took human sacrifice to its lowest (highest?) form.

If we want only to deal with present-day America,

Who is ensuring retail and food "deserts" in the inner city?

African-American looters.

Who are killing most African- Americans?

African-American shooters.

Who are responsible for the overwhelming majority of out-of-wedlock births and fatherless children?

African-Americans.

Notice how we see no "white oppression" driving these facts?

Once upon a time one could take the family, as my dad took ours in the early 1960s, to see the Watts Towers, incredible works of art built over years by a man in his backyard, in Watts, Caifornia. Nowadays? Not sure I’d go there in an MRAP… What is depriving people of seeing these treasures? Not “white oppression…”

I spent part of my career as a Systems Engineer with IBM. One of my customers was the LA Unified School District. Once upon a time I spent several days diagnosing and fixing a malware problem in several networked PCs in a Social Studies classroom at Crenshaw High School in South Central, a primarily working-class, African-American section of Los Angeles.

Every single day I’d listen to some kids taunting other kids: “Why you tryna act white?” to those who were taking home textbooks to do homework. This is not a problem of “white oppression.”

And let’s not pretend this is the fault only of African Americans… As Malcom X noted, “The White liberal is the worst enemy to America and the worst enemy to the Black man.”

We're tired of this BS. All of us. Stop it. Grow up, behave civilly, stop demanding handouts and entitlement.

But, most of all, African-Americans need to LIVE UP TO THEIR POTENTIAL.

Because the civilized world is TIRED of their refusal to do so.