Anyone looking around social media for any amount of time notices five existential topics. Women rejecting sex. Women across the modern world refusing to have children. Men rejecting modern women and dating. Blacks demanding “reparations.” Muslims demanding everything while destroying liberty and modernity.

Let’s review.

Sex

Increasingly, the anti-male cohort of females demands everything while offering nothing. A woman refusing sex brings little to any relationship. Without physical intimacy there is no emotional intimacy, the stuff of which any successful relationship is made, so what’s the point?

Without sex, no oxytocin - the bonding hormone - is released, so no fondness develops or survives. You’re roommates frustrating one another; he doesn’t want to be denied, she doesn’t want to be asked. Lacking normal, regular sex, his stress becomes hypertension, becomes cardiovascular disease, and he dies. Maybe that’s her goal... his death is easier and less messy than divorce and she gets all instead of just half.

A man can hire a cook and a maid or just cook and clean himself. He’ll have much less to clean up.

He’ll skip all the drama, complaints, and lack of respect that just wear on him anyway. With the warmth and companionship of an intimate relationship not on the table, she offers only drama and demands. Really... we don’t need that. We marry to get away from it. Or at least we used to.

Here’s a cute story: A female “therapist” excuses her female patient for happily abandoning her husband, wrapping up her excuses in jargon. The jargon is “ambition asymmetry,” and calling it empowerment and growth. It’s neither. It’s childish selfishness and dishonesty.

She is just one more adolescent refusing to grow up. She gave her word to a man who trusted her to keep it and built his whole life around that trust. She lied. Dress it however you like; her word is no good. All else is eyewash.

If a man leaves his marriage to find in another woman what he needs as a man that his wife is refusing to offer - love and emotional and physical intimacy - she gets, well, I guess in today’s vernacular, we’d call it “reparations...” for the “slavery” of being housed, protected, fed, clothed, traveled: the house, the car, the kids, and at least half of everything for which he has sacrificed and worked his entire adult life. In the immortal words of Jerry Lee Lewis, “why didn’t I learn how to cook?“ And he leaves behind fatherless children, something no mature man wants to do.

Is there anything in a man’s life more important than his children? Nope.

Even women can’t understand women. This woman pretended to be a man for a year hoping to understand “male privilege,” found out what men had to put up with from women, and killed herself. And this (former?) lesbian says she just can’t anymore...

Have you looked at divorce statistics by sex?

Key comparative figures Recent high-quality data from Finland (register data on legal unions formed 2003–2020; Ponkilainen et al., Journal of Marriage and Family): • Within ~10 years: ~41% of female couples, ~27% of male couples, and ~22% of different-sex couples divorced. • After adjusting for age, education, and nationality: female couples had roughly 2.2× the divorce risk of different-sex couples and ~1.6× that of male couples. Further controls for premarital cohabitation length, prior children, and shared children narrowed the gaps modestly but left female couples still elevated (around 2.1× different-sex and 1.2× male).

Survival of the Species

The species can survive by “farming” children in artificial wombs, ala Brave New World, and men can survive with sex dolls or prostitutes, which may or may not be marginally better than masturbation, but it sure can’t replace love. If women don’t want the responsibility nature gave them or want the men who want them, men will find and make substitutes. It’s what we do that no one else does: invent and create. The joy will be removed from life, but women seem not to want that, anyway, which anyone paying attention to the men rolling their eyes at today’s women, dating, and to the women demanding they be treated as a queen while playing the men as court jesters, can see at a glance.

To those women asking where all the men have gone? You’ve driven them away; that’s what you wanted. Deal with it.

Fertility

A woman refusing to bear children is a parasite on the fixed resources of the society, the culture, the species. Her entire life is based on what the children of others are doing and providing, while she returns nothing to the species.

Moving beyond the relationship she increasingly rejects, and refusing to bear children, a woman has little to offer. Once a female, whose only purpose in the mammalian world is reproduction, refuses that purpose, no purpose for her remains. There is nothing she can do that a man cannot do better. She cannot protect herself or her offspring (should she deign to produce any). She cannot enforce law against men. Her ability to harness a mule and drive it to pull a plow through field to feed herself (heaven forbid she use the inventions of a toxic white male - tractor, internal combustion engine, petrochemical energy - that she cannot extract & exploit; and can she breed and train mules?) is nonexistent, and her ability to hunt (using a firearm or bow that men invented) is limited to small game as her capacity to drop a deer, dress it in the field and pack it home is quite limited. (Refrigeration? Oh, yeah: we invented that, too.) They refuse being female, cannot provide what men can, so cannot be male. The species has room for male and female, and that’s all. We each have roles.

Women play at the idea of being men as they vote for those insisting men can be women by clicking together their heels three times. This is a vote to erase women entirely, which, five minutes ago, everyone agreed was insane. “Feminists” demanding equal recognition in the workplace while voting to erase themselves, demanding a woman as president while they can’t even tell you what a woman is, is pure comedy.

It’s pretty clear that women have just decided to hate women and being women, while fantasizing they can do without men. It would be laughable if their vote weren’t destroying society. Pandora and Eve were female… for a reason.

PoC and Freedom

White men fight against tyranny, and for freedom and liberty, two things we also invented in Greece and Rome (ONLY white men ever have overthrown tyranny for freedom and liberty, which is why the globalist elite are intent on replacing us and inviting in the PoC destroyers who have proven throughout history that they are much more docile as, and willing to be, slaves). We fight for women to be free to walk the streets and for blacks to live their lives as free men and women.

Reparations, of course, are a joke perpetrated by the lazy on the responsible.

If three generations of being given an unearned leg-up on others, via Affirmative Action and the anti-progress nonsense of DEI, have as their only results violence of the entitled against the entitlers and an entire cohort demanding more, rather than using their talents and equality of opportunity to lift themselves, only two conclusions can be drawn: they are not capable or they are not willing.

If they are not capable, they should not be in the complex first world demanding complex functionality. If they are not willing, no reason exists for anyone to care about them and whether they live or die; they are not children requiring looking-after. We’re back to the parasite discussion and limited resources. We have enough parasites; we don’t need any more.

Regardless, blacks have the opportunity, whether or not they take advantage of it, to achieve only because white men, willingly, have killed and died for their freedom, and then, willingly, sacrificed education and employment slots and prosperity for ourselves and our kids to them, and freedom from the slavery into which other blacks sold them, a freedom denied them under islam, still trafficking blacks in slavery in the 21st Century, with theological permission. Blacks have opportunity only in the first world, rather than the Neolithic world - only - because of white men. And they want us to pay them for that? As they vote for slave-holding islam? The absurdity knows no bounds.

islam

White men, evidently the scourge of the planet, have - of course - invented everything in the modern world. We also ended slavery in the West. By stopping the various invasions of the civilized world by islam, we not only ensured women and blacks their freedom, we ensured modernity, itself, which is the result of a post-Enlightenment worldview that islam, a pre-Enlightenment ideology, successfully is conquering everywhere the nose of the islamic camel is allowed inside the tent of modernity. Now that we have decided not to stop the ever-encroaching, uber-colonialism that is islam, one wonders how long Western Human Rights, and the freedom of women and blacks, will continue to exist.

What happens when islam is allowed, or forces its way, inside the tent?

Significant portions of the following modern countries (or their historical cores) came under Muslim political rule primarily via conquest of previously non-Muslim polities:

Middle East / Arabian Peninsula / North Africa : Saudi Arabia (unification), Yemen, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel/Palestine, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and parts of Sudan.

South / Central Asia : Pakistan, large parts of India and Bangladesh (via successive sultanates and the Mughals), Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and related areas.

Europe / Caucasus / Anatolia: Turkey (Anatolia), Spain and Portugal (mostly later reconquered by Christians), Azerbaijan, and historically significant parts of the Balkans under the Ottomans (e.g., Bosnia, Albania, Kosovo). Sicily and other Mediterranean islands were held temporarily.

This is on the order of several dozen modern countries when counting those with substantial historical territory taken by force from non-Muslim rulers. Southeast Asia and much of sub-Saharan Africa saw more gradual Islamization through trade, migration, and local rulers’ conversions rather than large-scale external military conquest of existing states.

“Multiculturalism”

Arguably the biggest, and existential, oversight by Westerners is the projection that “multiculturalism” means different food and dress; that, inside, we all are the same. This is false and dangerous. Ask those who traveled to non-Western lands to preach their multiculturalism only to be murdered for being “immoral.” These people are were monoculturalists ignorant of the prefix “multi.”

islam’s holy book dictates rule over all humanity, honor killing, slavery, pedophilia, etc. This is another culture; it’s what “multi” means.

A Westerner getting upset with another culture for the cultural practices of that other culture… when it beats a woman to death for showing her hair, or executes a rape victim for “dishonor,” and does so by putting her in a pit and stoning her to death, for example… is a monoculturalist. That Westerner is expecting and demanding Western mores of a non-Western culture. The true “multiculturalists” are those recognizing the lethal behavior at-odds with Western mores and doing everything they can to prevent, prohibit and eliminate it. Or we would not be supporting the human rights that are the creation of, and exist only within, Western Civilization.

To define these people as “savages” and “barbarians” is not hyperbole. The ignorant cant that these are only “radicals,” or that they have been “radicalized” is arrant nonsense; it is a projection, an absurd belief that committing what Westerners call “atrocities” is not fundamental to the other - multi- culture of islam, that islam does not demand this behavior.

This IS islam. It’s what their book instructs; not doing these things is to not be a practicing muslim. Don’t believe me? Ask The Atlantic, not your basic right wing extremist rag:

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. … But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

What was one of the ISIS atrocities? Putting many Yazidi females into a cage and burning them to death for refusing to be sex slaves. “Learned interpretations of islam…” For the civilized among us, this was an atrocity. For islam, it was Tuesday.

Some will, rightly, note that the Old Testament has plenty of theocratic violence, asking, “Are we really that much better?” The answer is: Yes. The Old Testament was succeeded by the New Testament, and we had the Enlightenment. Once islam has an Enlightenment get back to us. Until then it is nothing but theocratic, savage barbarism having no place in the modern world.

Because “multiculturalists” are, in fact, monoculturalists, they fantasize that “we all are the same” and further fantasize that “we all can get along,” that assimilation is a realistic goal and expectation. It is not.

[A]sking an islamist or a Sharia-follower to assimilate into Western culture is basically asking them to set aside what they consider the essence of who they are. They will not do it. Their view of themselves is totally bound up with the promise that their way of life will inevitably cover the earth. Assimilation would mean abandoning that central promise.

Muslims tell us nonstop that we must respect their religion/ideology/worldview/culture/politics (“Islam is politics or it is nothing,” - Khomeini), and that, in order to “respect” islam, we must remove from our lives our pet and working dogs, much of our food, much of our drink, stop eating what and where and when we chose if our choice conflicts with their medieval calendar, and terminate freedom of speech and the freedom of women to dress and travel as they please, making these demands while demanding we “respect” slavery, pedophilia, consanguinity, bigamy, lethal misogyny, FGM, “honor” murder, rape of infidel females, etc.

Because no civilized person can accept, let alone respect, these behaviors, ipso facto, no civilized person can respect islam. “Respecting” a cult believing in and demanding these things puts one outside the realm of civilized people.

Are there Muslims helping blind people across the street? Helping cops keep the peace? Helping rescuers find trapped people? Nope. Dogs are much more valuable to the civilized world than are Muslims. Yet we allow this behavior. They don’t belong here and we need not live like this.

Because THEY came HERE, it is THEIR responsibility to assimilate to OUR culture, traditions and laws; not the other way round.

Or one must recognize they are not here to assimilate, but to conquer. As their leaders tell us.

Not only do muslims and blacks (and what seems to be an increasing number of women) want what we created given to them at no cost of responsibility, they want us out of their world.

Blacks often threaten to leave the West, go back to Africa, and to take all their inventions with them. Are they even aware that one of the largest, wealthiest, most-successful African empires, that of Mali, was built on gold and slavery?

Gold (via mining control/taxation and trade) was the dominant foundation of Mali’s wealth and power, along with the complementary salt trade and broader trans-Saharan commerce (ivory, copper, etc.). Agriculture and tribute from subject areas also mattered. Slavery was a real and significant part of the economy, not a minor footnote:

War captives and raids supplied enslaved people used for agricultural labor, domestic service, military roles, and mining support.

Slaves were also exported north across the Sahara as a trade good.

While we will miss their invention of the pointy stick, turnabout is fair play. Removing from them all our inventions is only fair. It’s their idea, not ours; it would be patronizing, colonialist, and culturally appropriating not to do so, to make them continue to use that which we invented.

Per the demand of muslims, the post-Enlightenment, civilized, free world that they hate must be separated from islam. Or islam separated from it.

Any cohort telling free people what we are and are not “allowed” to say, eat, wear, have as a pet, etc., does not belong in a world of free men and women. They don’t like our world. This leaves two choices: we throw them out or they conquer us. History shows, again and again and again, that they WILL conquer us if not thrown out. Do you want to be conquered? Will you prefer a theocratic, medieval lifestyle? Will your children?

Summary

Here is where we find ourselves: women hate men, women hate women, muslims hate liberty, blacks hate whites.

White men created freedom, prosperity, modernity, and the uniquely Western morality by which we foolishly allow these other cohorts to judge us. Women and non-whites hate white men. Yet they demand everything we invented.

We white men created the modern world and gave it freely to all men and women, regardless of race, creed or color.

Women and non-whites vote in support of “multiculturalism,” which is just a twenty-dollar word for slavery and misogyny, for violently limiting their own liberty. The only conclusion from their votes is that they hate equality and liberty.

The logical solution to all this is to remove from women and non-whites everything they hate and which they didn’t invent or create themselves, starting with equality and liberty… freedom, the vote, modernity, literacy, prosperity, science, technological advances, medicine, mechanized transportation, etc. They can’t object - we invented and created all that and they hate us for it.

They accuse us of “cultural appropriation.” OK… let’s stop allowing it. They have taken - “culturally appropriated” in their terminology - everything and returned only hate.

We don’t need them. They don’t want us.

It’s time to go our separate ways. Peacefully if they’ll let us, violently if they won’t.

Modern civilized men are just exhausted by the nonsense.

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