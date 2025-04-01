We’ve got a buncha dumb, mostly white, women pretending they aren’t going to “associate” with white men anymore. Looking at them, and being a white man, I can’t imagine any white man will see a problem with these women pulling themselves from our dating pool.

But we need these broads to get with the courage of their convictions, or they’re just cosplaying. C’Mon, ladies (yeah, that “ladies” part is sarcasm), be serious.

Let’s look at the woman in the first link (above). If she refuses to associate with white men, she needs to take off and stop using everything we've invented and manufactured. Plastic for her glasses, metal for the stupid stud, makeup made out of oil, the rubber in the elastic in (one assumes) her bra and underpants, the tanned leather in her shoes, the machine-woven fabrics in her clothes, the plastic in her buttons, etc. And what’s the deal with that stud? She’s 58, what is she doing with a steel stud in her chin? Is it a placeholder for a bone?

Then she needs to go home and throw out her meds, supplements, lotions, hair spray, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste & brush, toilet paper (and toilet…). Then go and unplug her refrigerator and A/C, dishwasher, her stereo, phone, radio, clock, and throw them out, along with anything requiring literacy - any books, magazines or other printed materials.

Oh yeah - she’ll need to quit pay any attention at all to her morals. Yeah - we invented those, too…

She needs to disable/remove any locks in her residence, toss her vacuum cleaner (if she has one), disconnect her water heater, stove, oven, throw out any canned and/or boxed goods, remove the hinges on her cabinets… and call up her utility companies to disconnect her from electricity, water, sewer and gas grids. Then toss her car in the nearest landfill and walk on home... in her bare feet, staying off paved roads. (She should do this in the daytime as she won’t have a flashlight or cell phone.)

This nonsense of worshiping brown people and disrespecting white men needs to stop – unless those doing the disrespecting are all-in, as above. If these women are serious, I can respect that. It’s when they expect to have everything we invented while telling us we don’t matter and they aren’t interested.. that it’s time for them to go big or go home.

Oh – she also will need to re-accept slavery, full misogyny, the “gender roles” prevalent in the Stone Age world (which is what these idiots are demanding to return to), and doing EXACTLY what her husband (and there may be more than one) tells her to do instantly or face his wrath. Oh – and if she gets pregnant from one of these neolithics, there’s a 50% chance that kid will die before age 5 and a 33% chance she will kick-off in childbirth. And if she cuts her finger with her stone knife while making hubby, his brother, and all his male cousins dinner, well, she’ll probably die from it. And no one will care; completely replaceable.

Let’s look at white we white men - that these broads want nothing more to do with - have invented:

Short list: EVERYTHING IN THE MODERN WORLD.

Then let’s compare by looking at what brown people have invented. Here’s a captioned map:

So.

Those worshiping neolithic mankind – have at it.

Just be serious about it.

