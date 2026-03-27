We just blew-up Iran. So.

It’s frankly difficult to see any peace in the entire Middle East / S Asia / N Africa region in the absence of a Strong Man, the kind various bipartisan American governments keep killing. These people - those surrounding the Fertile Crescent and Mediterranean - never have gotten along, they never stop fighting each other. Coexistence is anathema to them. Greeks v Turks. Jews v Arabs. Afghans v everyone. Muslims v everyone. The muslim locals even have been killing each other for a millennium over a family squabble: Shia v Sunni. (If they hate each other, why can’t we hate them too? Asking for a friend.)

It’s not as though these peoples are incapable of greatness. Persia, Greece, Egypt, Rome all built empires and progressed. It just seems that when they developed agriculture, they used their leisure to insist on war on their neighbors, rather than developing more complex systems and societies leading to what we now know as the First World, a product – solely – of White men, and their empires faded away.

No cohort in the region was either strong or committed enough to really take over. Even Athenians v Spartans - what we see today as fellow Greeks – fought one another. The region never had a Charles Martel kicking everyone’s ass as he created what we know today as Western Europe. Alexander came close but died at age 33, and his Generals all fought among themselves, destroying what he had built... surprise!

Rome tried for a while but arguably wasn’t brutal enough - kicked a tiny bit of ass here and there, colonized, but never really crushed the locals - other than Carthage. Genghis hammered Persia for a bit, then said screw these idiots … and left town. This constant conflict isn’t all ancient history: the partition of India in 1947, resulted in 2-3 million locals killing each other. Israel and the Arab states have been at or on the verge of war for nearly 80 years… “Can’t we all just get along?”

Today’s analog to Rome, of course, is America doing exactly the same. Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Carthage. Everywhere else we just hammered a bit … and left. Europe devolved into the irrelevant catastrophe its – elected – leaders have been allowed to make it.

Japan has turned inward. China is inward-facing but outward-threatening. Europe is pretending they’re important. All are in a demographic going-out of-business model, a model America had, until the past couple of decades, avoided.

Why do people quit having kids? Easy: they see no future worth the time and effort of upsetting their daily latte schedule. They see themselves at the top, assume it’s forever, that they’ve reached, The End of History, and they fall through complacency and the loss of recent historical memory as to how they got to the top, which always has been serious violence. Sometimes, it seems, they would rather make war than make babies, for which we can thank the competitive mean gurls of feminism.

And then we import ne’er do wells from the Middle East / S Asia / N Africa to do the jobs our babies aren’t here to do… And, surprise! They remain violent! Who could have seen that coming?

It seems as though a civilization reaching its perceived apogee is a death knell. “No worlds left to conquer” means complacency, so … why bother? Musk sees our apogee as farther down the road, more – real – worlds to conquer... and half the nation loathes him.

Islam succumbed to its religious right after reaching what may have been its apogee several centuries ago. They’d developed an impressive civilization, only to turn it over to their hard right to destroy, and then did it all over again in 1979 – a lesson the religious right in America refuses to absorb.

Now the muslim alphas that aren’t killing each other are being imported into a suicidal West to conquer and ultimately kill us, destroying modernity in the process. What do you think a thousand pain-in-the-ass men blocking traffic on major thoroughfares is about other than demonstrating dominance? Telling civilized people what we and our children can and can’t eat? What pets we can have and where we can’t go with them? What we can say, meme, think and publish about the savage ignorant murderous barbarism that is islam without being subject to arrest?

Where do these barbarians come from? The Middle East / S Asia / N Africa.

Rome succumbed to leisure after conquest of their regional neighbors. Will the West absorbing this Middle East / S Asia / N Africa invasion invited by our – elected – leaders be any different? Or will we devolve into constant localized violence that defines that region? Looking at the results of the muslim invasion of europe, the easy-money bet is on the latter.

Islam carries, proudly, the baggage of civilization-destroying violence and ignorance wherever it goes. My brother taught tried to teach Physics at Kabul U with the Peace Corps in 1977; men landing on the moon? Ridiculous. Allah said the moon is only as large as the web between thumb and forefinger; hold your hand up to the moon and… look!

The unthinking among us believe in the Magic Dirt theory, that the arrival of a pre-modern cohort of barbarians into the modern world presages their adoption of modernity, that a change of address instantly results in the overthrow of millennia of genetic selection, cultural and behavioral custom. Nope. That’s like the idiocy of plowing-under a local strongman keeping violence at-bay and expecting Jeffersonian democracy to sprout seedlings, grow and thrive.

And these unthinkers… vote. Which is how we get the ninnies allowed to govern the West today.

The West killed its alphas fighting itself in the Long War, 1914-1945. No worlds left to conquer. The ninnies running the place - the Starmers, Bushes, Obamas, Carneys, Von der Leyens, Macrons, Clintons, etc. - squabble amongst themselves over the detritus as though they are important.

PSA: they aren’t; they’re irrelevant.

Where from here?

The left yammers about colonization of the Third World. The problem with their argument is that only colonization produced any lasting impact on or economic value from locals who otherwise just get angry and kill each other. Colonize them again or leave them to themselves.

Blowing-up Iran won’t – can’t – alter thousands of generations of evolution and history.

Maybe we should just leave the rest of the world alone? We don’t need them, they don’t want us, so, why not?

Let’s just let those who want to continue killing each other, continue killing each other, and worry about Americans and our future, our civilization, our living standards and our kids.

We could even call this program “America First.”

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