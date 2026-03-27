In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Mar 27

We not only could call this "America 1st" we should call this "America 1st" and we must live by this creed to survive. We have the resources, technology, and people to be completely separate from the rest of the world. If need be, we should become America Only. I don't advocate separation as necessarily good, however I believe it may be necessary for survival. We must stop allowing cultures that are opposed to our culture from coming here. We can safeguard our national interests by fortifying. Golden Dome (or some such) to protect from missile attack, a large enough Army and Marine Corps to stop any land attack along with a Navy, Air Force, and Space Force sufficient to take the hurt to anyone who wants to hurt us. Obligatory military service, like Switzerland, so that everyone knows what to do when the bugle sounds. Not a pretty picture, but by doing so, our great-grandchildren can reap the benefits of freedom that we, unfortunately, have allowed to be damaged by our Laissez-faire attitude.

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