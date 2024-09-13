The - THE - problem today is that no one understands what’s going on; there is no “marketplace” of ideas in America - or, likely, the West.

In colonial America, huge numbers of people talked politics all the time. Ideas were surfaced, discussed, altered, rejected and accepted. The result was America, freedom, liberty, prosperity… a constitutional republic. Over a hundred countries followed us into representative government.

Today, no one talks politics. My sister is fairly intelligent. My brother is very intelligent . When I mention politics around either, it’s always, “do you have to always talk politics?!”

EVERYONE should always talk politics. Instead, no one does.

People hear and read what the regime media wants them to hear and read. they ingest this pablum fed to them by ABCCBSNBCMSNBCCNNFOXCIAFBIDOSDHS - barely and often dismissively - and vote on the fake news surface without ever even asking or searching for what is really going on at depth or is at stake.

Schools are run by morons mal-educating the future franchise. Journos are not that bright these days and are run by the alphabet and Google and FB, which self-admittedly is run by the NatSec State as they censor, lie, omit, and functionally mal-educate the current franchise.

No one, it seems, is taught second-order thinking… as demonstrated daily everywhere today, with particularly gruesome results in Ukraine, where the GAE seems determined to destroy the world:

If we do THIS, they’ll do THAT! Yay!

Yeah, maybe, and THEN WHAT?

Ummm…

I really don’t see a way back to free government of, by and for without BOTH significant upheaval AND secession; but we have morons in our side, too…

Scale scale scale. It seems humans cannot manage cohorts larger than a moderate-sized, educated township. An homogeneous nation of 3M founded on the backs of thoughtful discussion and a limited, educated franchise does not seem to translate to a heterogeneous and uneducated nation of 340M with a universal franchise refusing to understand their world.

