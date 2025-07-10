President Trump – finally, perhaps, maybe – is going after Comey and Brennan. It is about time. Perhaps AG Bondi put Epstein on the back burner simply to clear the decks to go after these two traitorous malefactors.

These two men led the two largest, most powerful, most widespread, most highly funded intelligence agencies in the world. They used these agencies to interfere with the 2016 election because they didn’t like a candidate, then to tear down a presidency they didn’t like, then to try to prevent a second presidency they didn’t like. And, perhaps, with the connivance of the Secret Service (and here), to launch vicariously several bullets at Trump because they didn’t like him. One of those bullets killed an American citizen – a first responder firefighter, husband, and father.

These men held absolute power over the American intelligence community – and we know what absolute power does: It corrupts absolutely.

To say Comey and Brennan acted treasonously, against their oath of office, and against the Constitution is an understatement. Brennan ran the Central Intelligence Agency and Comey ran the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They used these organizations against a man they simply didn’t like – in the Russia! Russia! Russia! nonsense and the Hunter Biden laptop 51 “former senior intelligence officials” nonsense. And who knows what else? Hiding the corruption of the Biden Crime Family? Cocaine in the White House perhaps belonging to the First Son? And whatever happened to the Las Vegas Shooting that, inexplicably, sank without a trace? Or Obama and Holder running guns to Mexican drug cartels?

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper ought to be joining Brennan in the docket, as he already has told the world he lied under oath to Congress, so it’s not as if evidence of his crimes is lacking. The same holds true for McCabe and Wray, and though in a different context, Wray, too, is a recognized leader of the Deep State.

These men must pay for their lawlessness, or we must ask if America still is a republic under law… or dictatorship under man?

If Democrats want to protest against “kings,” these men should be the wannabe “kings” on offer…

Actions – and lack of actions – have consequences.

But… did Trump learn from their actions what he must do? Does Trump understand that his second presidency is, in large part, a consequence of the Swamp striking… and missing? They struck at the king… and missed. And he arose stronger than before…

Although it was Emerson who declared the parable, “When you strike at a king, you must kill him,” the sentiment goes back to Machiavelli:

[M]en ought either to be well treated or crushed, because they can avenge themselves of lighter injuries, of more serious ones they cannot; therefore the injury that is to be done to a man ought to be of such a kind that one does not stand in fear of revenge.

By announcing his administration is going after Brennan and Comey, Trump, too, is “striking at a king.” Does he realize this?

If we don’t see indictments, trials and actual, serious punishment – the punishment for treason can be death… if we see that Trump missed… then the Deep State which Comey, Brennan, et al, at minimum, represent and, at maximum, lead, will, just as did Trump, arise stronger than before.

Lying about the Epstein list can serve a purpose if, as noted above, it simply is a tactic to engage the strategic goal of pursuing Comey and Brennan. If the list comes back later once these two traitors are out of the way, we will find that We the People are understanding of the tactic. If both the Comey/Brennan treason and Epstein sink into the swamp… we will know who really is in charge, what’s really going on and what must be done to return our nation to one that is unquestionably “of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Make no mistake: America’s government and all of its pieces and parts, are a creature of We the People. Legislators, Police, judges simply are hirelings we hire to represent us in creating our laws, enforcing our laws, and adjudicating and punishing malefactors who violate our laws.

That is what - and all - they are: hirelings. To these hirelings we have delegated the authority to do these things in our name.

We the People, however, are in charge; creating, enforcing, adjudicating and punishing are our responsibility. This is what self-government is all about: it is our government. This is not vigilantism; it is self-government in the absence or rejection of delegated authority.

Unlike authority, responsibility cannot be delegated. If those to whom we delegate authority refuse our delegation, the responsibility remains ours:

…That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute a new Government, laying its Foundations on such Principles and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to Them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

