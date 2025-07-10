In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Mary Jo Nieson
3h

The swamp is very deep. Maybe they were on the Island.

Jack Sotallaro
36m

Unlike authority, responsibility cannot be delegated. With that statement you say it all. We delegate authority but cannot shirk responsibility. If Comey, Brennan, et al have violated the law (I have no doubt they did, proving that may be difficult) they should pay the same price as any other citizen. If we're a country of laws, those laws must apply equally to all.

It is my contention that AG Bondi had the Epstein file, never looked at it before being asked about it, and misspoke about the list. I firmly believe that if Comey et al are the scumbags I think they are, somewhere between Epstein's island or his mansion, the evidence we're looking for "was lost." In my opinion the only way we'll ever have closure on Epstein is if the DOJ turns one of the slimes they're investigating to states evidence. A really long shot...

