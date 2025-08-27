In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
The leadership of the UK is complicit! If they had the balls this little girl has, there would be a whole lot of Pakistani heads on pikes. Amazing that the current iteration of one of the stoutest, warlike people, the Saxons, as demonstrated by British men, are born without nuts!

There are people demonstrating in the streets in the UK. The problem is they haven't any idea/leadership/plan as to what to do next. Are they willing to go into the Paki enclaves and "do unto others"? One would hope the government wakes up before that violence occurs, but without the government support ridding the country of Islamists is the only solution.

And you still have France, Germany, etc (except for Poland) who are well on the same path. If they don't wise up and start defending themselves, we should remove our troops, tanks, planes, and money.

It's a damned shame.

John Vezmar
Liberal parliamentarians don't have the guts to stand up for their country. They are the problem. However, British men and women are at the boiling point. Those Brits marching and protesting the Muslim horde's criminal abuse of their wives and daughters may soon be fighting a civil war to save Britain from collapsing into a Muslim Caliphate.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
