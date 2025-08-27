Never. Obviously. The image below should shame Britons … forever.

The UK is over. And we should GTFO. America doesn't need to be complicit in this savagery by pumping our tax dollars into the defense of a nation encouraging and not stopping the rape of its little girls and women. If they refuse to defend their women, their children, their future, if they leave the defense of their girls … to their girls… what, exactly, is left to defend? Nothing.

If the UK wants to go down this path, that's their choice, but we sure as hell need not continue pumping into their economy American tax dollars via military payroll, local purchases of fuel, food, goods & services, and the ancillary Limey jobs we create.

This kid has more guts than the entirety of male Britain. And she knows it. Can she take on multiple adult muz rapists? No. And she knows it. But does she cower like British “men?” Not on your life.

Or her own.

She picks up a blade and is ready, willing, able and eager to go down swinging. Terrified and willing. Joan of Arc has nothing on her.

The blade in her right hand might well be Excalibur. She may be The Lady of the Lake.

Will the hand of a Briton reach out for her weapon, to wield it in her stead against her enemies, and his? We shall see.

This exceedingly brave young woman is the foundation of hundreds of supporting memes, memes that likely would get you jailed in the UK, the once free nation that birthed modernity with the Industrial Revolution, conquered the world with the British Empire, brought free commerce and the Rule of Law to the planet… but now cowers as it descends into barbaric medieval savagery because their men lack the guts to destroy their enemies.

We will see hundreds of images of the Scandanavian twerp, Greta, a useless waste of carbon, before this brave girl becomes a household icon. Guess which girls is more valuable to Western Civilization?

Memes abound and doubtless will continue to increase in number supporting her and her bravery, implicitly casting shame on the government of “Great” Britain.

Shame. Shame. Shame.

When even little girls know they cannot depend on men to save them, your country is toast.

On our way out, we need to take all their nukes. By their treatment of their women they have become enemies of a free future. Just as Churchill ordered all Royal Navy warships to be ready to sink nearby French warships when Vichy was about to surrender and turn over French warships to the NAZIs, including what was arguably the most modern battleship in the world, USN needs to target all RN warships and stand ready to sink them. Who knows how the muz soon to be reigning over England might use them? Sink them, now, and quit worrying.

Any nation destroying its womanhood and annihilating free speech is no ally of ours; they are our enemy and must be treated as such. NATO was designed to defend speech and freedom, not to attack it. Britain has placed itself not just outside the purpose of defense by NATO, but in active opposition to that purpose.

I have a daughter and a son. If anything is worse than little girls knowing no man will help them, I am unaware of what that might be.

We no longer should be talking trade with Starmer; you don’t trade with enemies of liberty and women. You ignore them when you can, contain them if you are able, eliminate them when you must.

And it is way past time for the civilized world, of which only the United States may still be a part, to annihilate Islam. If muslims want to treat their own women and girls like this, that, too, is their choice. It’s the “multiculturalism” the party of women demands as it leaves its girls to the animalistic desires of barbarians it refuses to end.

But they are outside their borders now and inside ours. And need to feel the WRATH OF GOD for the destruction and death they have caused for a millennium.

If our girls and women do not feel safe – that is on us, the men here to protect and defend them. And if we refuse to, if we are unwilling cowards, then this little girl is right to raise her own arms in our stead. She may indeed go down swinging, but her blood will be on OUR hands.

And our embarrassment must follow us through the ages.

