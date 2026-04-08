So it seems that we are going to pause, perhaps permanently, bombing Iran.

My question is this: Are we really going to leave in-place the IRGC that machine-gunned tens of thousands of Iranians? And leave the 60% uranium with the millenarian cultists? Weren’t these the immediate catalysts for our attack?

These – mostly young, iranians who want a free future – not only rose-up to overthrow the mullahs within some cities, the local police joining them, they seem also to have clogged the roads the IRGC used to go after the F15 WSO to slow them down, giving more time to America to rescue the wounded officer.

Looks from here as though the IRGC used General Giap’s strategy of getting the entire US media against the effort, basically requiring Trump to stop or lose the mids – and the country.

Imagine, just for a moment, had today’s media been around in 1941. Pearl Harbor would’ve been our fault and Japanese the language across the entire Southwest Pacific Area, from Melbourne to the Marianas. And Dunkirk would’ve prevented our entry into the European Theater, with German the language of the Continent and North Africa. And Germany would’ve achieved the atomic bomb first.

As I’ve noted before, I don’t support a ground invasion, but I’m sure we know where a lot, perhaps all, of the IRGC commanders live, and our bombs can be accurate to the meter. Leaving any of the IRGC officer corps alive is just plain foolish. As with Fallujah, we’ll just have to go back and do it all again.

We’re just kicking the can down the road. Again.

Trump & Co are now referring to NATO and european “allies” as “paper tigers.” Well? What war have we won since 1945? Why spend a trillion a year or a military and then refuse to let them win wars?

If we aren’t serious, we need to quit going. As a friend of mine notes, all we’ve done is to ensure everyone on the planet understands that the only way to prevent America from attacking, is to nuke-up. And that, if we do attack, no worries, we’ll quit and go home real soon…

If you think this won’t be spun by iran and its proxies - including the Western media - as a W for islam, and an L for the West, you really aren’t paying attention.

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