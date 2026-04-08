In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

Absolute agreement. We should not, however, put boots on the ground in any meaningful number. We should insure the IGRC leadership is dead or in jail. We must recover and remove that 60% uranium, and, with our excellent surveillance we should locate every production facility for uranium, rockets, missiles, and drones and reduce them to smoking holes in the ground. And we must continue to remove launchers and existing missiles. Then maybe a ceasefire.

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Noveskes Rock's avatar
Noveskes Rock
1d

Nope - Israel will break the cease fire and the war will resume.

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