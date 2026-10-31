In reviewing the nonsense going on with the globalists - Europeans and the American politicians drowning in their inferiority complex while demanding to take Americans down with them - can we spend just a couple of minutes on Europe, the idiots running the place, and what America’s future should be with regard to Europe?

The root of modern Europe is violence. Between 1648 and the creation of the Westphalian nation-state, and 1992, the longest period of peace on the continent was from 1945-1991, when European countries were sandwiched between the Warsaw Pact and the American military dressed-up as NATO forces.

As soon as the Pact dissolved, what happened? Europeans went right back to war with one another and Yugoslavia ceased to exist. The “we won’t move one foot east” NATO leadership moved entire countries worth of “feet” east until wannabe Ukraine decided to shell its own people in its own east as their application to NATO, and Russia had enough, and Europeans again are fighting Europeans.

It’s what they do. It’s who they are.

(Yes, Russia, with its capitol west of the Urals, and a long line of European monarch families on its throne, before a German rolled into town to make it the biggest, longest, enormously failed experiment in the short bloody failed history of communism … is a European country.)

Not content with a return to national interests once the USSR disappeared, the EU, the latest in a line of increasingly-powerful non-state organizations, decided to replace Soviet communism with a home-grown version. They “asked” the citizens and subjects of various countries to subsume themselves into this supra-national organization, and required each nation to vote on “joining” it. Those nations not voting correctly were forced to vote again until they got it right.

Then the euro was invented to trash any remaining vestige of national sovereignty. Not one nation whose people were allowed to vote on the euro accepted it.

The examples above inform the true attachment to liberty and democracy far better than the absurd statements their leaders keep making, which are just lies.

Erdogan once noted that “democracy is a train you ride until you reach your destination and get off.”

Europe is getting off.

Jailing for speech in the UK, France and Germany. Imprisoning party leaders and outlawing parties in the same countries. Replacing their own people with uneducable barbarians bringing only violence, misogyny, slavery, economic hardship, rape, beheadings…

The intentional immiseration of European almost-countries, via the mass immigration of the new “hordes” by the EU is just, as Merkel told us, a tool to further the left and destroy the liberty European elites have always despised.

The coup occurring in Poland as we write is just more of Europe acting as Europe acts. Poland has been one of two countries, the other being Orban’s Hungary, to ignore & reject the absurdity of the EU. Entirely predictably, the EU is running a coup against the wishes of the Polish people.

Why? This is why.

There’s a solution for America here. The EU is on a par with America in land, population, and GDP.

Disengage. They can handle their own problems.

The best answer to the near-constant wars of Europe since 1648, is to disengage, GTFO of NATO, and leave Europe to the Europeans.

Had we kept out of WW1, the entire century would have been far less-bloody. But Wilson(D) campaigned on staying out of this “European war,” only to engage in it as soon as he was elected. He lied. He was a Democrat, so of course he did.

Rather than just another Franco-Prussian war with a negotiated settlement, our entry created catastrophe, birthing a longer, deadlier war, the collapse of Russia & rise of the USSR, the Weimar Republic that gave us Hitler & WW2, Korea, Vietnam, Angola, the Cuban missile crisis, Pol Pot, “Che!” and decades of impoverishment of South & Central America.

All Europe knows how to do is make war on each other.

So let them. They don’t need our help, and we don’t need them.

Share