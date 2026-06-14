Let’s be serious for just a moment about Europe, Ukraine, NATO, and the worst elites in the history of humankind.

WSJ: “Europe fears it can’t catch-up in Great Power competition.” That’s the funniest thing I’ve read today. Europe is a barren, soulless, un-free, once-grand land that is utterly and completely irrelevant today. Literally, nobody cares about europe. Nor should they.

Not only can they not “catch-up,” they aren’t even in the race. Europe is behind and will stay behind because the smart people already left for America, and the people still there refuse to have children. There is no future for europe; there barely is a present.

Europeans don’t believe in their own future enough to populate it. Since they don’t care about themselves, why should anyone else? They don’t believe in business enough to allow it to succeed. They don’t believe in the education of their own people enough to allow them to think or express themselves freely. The EU leadership doesn’t believe in the nations or populations of Europe enough to allow a vote on their ridiculous supra-national failure of governance. And they don’t believe in their own policies enough to allow their subjects to keep and bear arms, knowing that, if they did, an “I don’t think you are, mate,” if it even could happen in armed europe, would be met with a mag dump – and rightly so.

But wait – more comedy is on the way: “Trump’s Push to End the Ukraine War Is Sowing Fresh Fear About NATO’s Future.” NATO doesn’t have a future. It should not have had a “past” from 1992, when it became obsolete with the fall of The Wall. NATO exists today solely to provide a captive market for American arms merchants. People bloviate on NATO and its assist in the Middle East. If the North Atlantic Treaty Organization needs to travel thousands of miles from the North Atlantic to find a raison d’etre, it’s a functionally useless sunk cost regarding its original mission and purpose.

Ukraine? The West’s War on Ukraine is an absurdity misunderstood by most of the Western public. People gasp and yammer about Putin and Ukraine and put Ukraine’s flag in their bios and on their shirts like schoolgirls, but the Ukraine war was begun by the American chapter, Neocons, of the European globalists, WEF, a cohort of useless people time has passed-by, yet who are demanding relevancy at the throats of the people of Ukraine.

Nothing is less relevant than the opinions of a childless demi-continent. Nothing has been more damaging to America than our neocons.

American idiots like Lindsey Graham(R), “‘Russians dying’ is the ‘best money the US has ever spent’,” who fail to grasp the Cold War ended – we won, and Russia is not the USSR - have prolonged it right alongside UK PM Boris, who stopped a peace plan that could have brought to a halt the killing years ago. Instead, we are closing-in on two million dead, trillions in destroyed infrastructure, and a Ukraine with no future – the men of family-starting age are buried and the women of child-bearing age and interest have left town.

The ill-informed can yak all day about Putin. The same people yak the same way about Trump. Like it or not, the fact of the matter is this: The only two men running superpowers who are intent on protecting Western Civilization are Trump and Putin. Minor players Bukele, Milei, Babist, De la Espriella, Kast, and others, are in the game now, working to move their people and nations forward. Xi, the ruler of the third superpower, just doesn’t care; he has enough problems of his own with a fast-declining population, economic stagnation, and internal division.

(Regarding “superpowers…” after the replacement of the White men in europe, have you considered that the coming caliphates in France and the UK will have nuclear weapons?)

European governments have rejected their role as representative of the people they are hired – by the people – to govern. Instead, the “leaders” of these authoritarian non-representative “democracies” are doing their absolute best to not only ignore but to reject the will of the demos. And to overrun these countries with illiterate, innumerate, uncivilized rapists, murderers, head-hackers, pedophiles, bigamists, cousin-marrying barbarians who don’t belong on a modern planet, cannot participate in a modern economy, cannot manage farming at the scale necessary to feed the demi-continent, and whom, thus, will devolve, starving, into yet another continental war when the last White man retires without economically useful children to populate a workforce or to buy its goods and services, and no longer pays the welfare sustaining these useless invaders.

Historical tip: They will make of europe the same catastrophe they have made of South Africa, Rhodesia, Gaza, Sudan, Somalia, the Congo, Rwanda… and everywhere they have lived for millennia. They are third worlders for a reason. There is no “Magic Dirt.”

Why must the elites replace White men?

Because White men don’t put up with the globalist idiocy with which their european / neocon elites insist on drowning their cultures. ONLY White men have – ever – overthrown tyranny. And the tyrannical WEF and its neocon soulmates in America are tyrants who do not want White men around to stop them.

Want to enslave the world to the elites? Want to confiscate what’s left of the wealth of the West not already robbed by the climate hoax? Want to imprison everyone – again – in some dumb plandemic?

Get rid of the White man because we are NOT going to put up with this nonsense.

And THAT, and ONLY THAT, is what is going on right now. We have a vanishingly few – ironically, White – enemy elites being allowed, for unknown reasons, to destroy the civilization, nations, cultures and peoples that created the modern world. They seem to think progress has come to an end, that the White men who invented everything they use no longer are needed, and it’s time to close the Patent Office.

These people are nothing but violent parasites intent on killing the host and too stupid to grasp what happens if they succeed. Hint: S. Africa happens. When a culture and society are turned over to those who cannot build, and, hence, have neither concept nor word for “maintain,” that un-maintained infrastructure – electricity, water, sewer, natural gas, roads, dams, ports, highways, security, education - degrades to nonexistence, culture vanishes, society goes all-against-all, and the people… lose… everything.

THIS is the post-replacement future.

What to do?

We have two, and only two, choices. “Voting our way out of this” is not one of them. Ask California.

If we are going to be attacked by our own governments, our own media, our own police, our own academia, our own minorities – as in the George Floyd Summer of Love, encouraged by these same elites – and, doubtless soon in Belfast, our own military, well…

Emiliano Zapata provides the answer:

I’d rather die on my feet, than live on my knees.

Thomas Paine provides the timing:

If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace; and this single reflection, well applied, is sufficient to awaken every man to duty.

And General Robert E. Lee informs us of that duty:

Duty, then is the sublimest word in our language. Do your duty in all things. You cannot do more; you should never wish to do less.

The only other choice is surrender. That doesn’t work for me. Does it work for you?

Since we are the only cohort that ever has stopped tyranny, it’s time to get to our duty, to ensure our children have peace, to get off our asses and stop their planned tyranny.

It is, indeed, A Time for Choosing.

What can they do in response….?

Replace us?

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