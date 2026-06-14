In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Duty is not bluster. Duty is discipline. It means building families, protecting children, defending women, telling the truth, guarding borders, rejecting globalist wars, resisting managed decline, and refusing to let the permanent political class turn free citizens into subjects. The West does not need men who posture online and fantasize about collapse. It needs men who pray, work, train, organize, vote, speak, lead, protect, and sacrifice. Paine was right: let trouble come in our day so our children may have peace. Lee was right: do your duty. Trump’s America First revival is the political expression of that duty.

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