Some friends are discussing how to “patch” the nation’s “Operating System,” in my mind, working around the edges of what visibly is a national failure to keep what we had within our lifetimes.

A Convention of States is a popular argument I find a distraction and a waste of hope. It simply is fanciful that the voters would elect different types of people to “represent” us than do the voters today, or that those elected would pay any more attention to the voters or to the limits placed on them under a new Constitution than they do to current voters and the limits placed on them under the current Constitution.

Additionally, nothing can convince me, in today’s pro-surveillance and anti-gun environment run by what only can rightly be called “enemy elites,” that the First, Second, Fourth, Tenth, and other Amendments could survive in any form recognizable to us. The First is being re-written by our enemy elites daily; even the foundational concept, around since the Magna Carta nearly a millennium ago, has vanished from its birthplace in England. The Second Amendment - the only reason we are not already experiencing Belfast - could never survive a CoS – at all. Lincoln killed the Tenth; The Fourth vanished with the rise of the mal-named “Patriot Act,” and will not re-appear in our lifetimes because “safety,” requiring recognition that

[We have] always been at war with Eastasia

and we must watch everyone to be safe… Yet…

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.

No one can answer “Who watches the Watcher?”

If the government cared about our safety, the mass brawls and murders, and open borders, and half the government rejecting enforcement of current immigration law would not be happening. They don’t care about our safety, they care about their power, and if our safety must be sacrificed on the altar of their power, they happily are wielding the knife.

I just don’t think any system involving popular government and a universal franchise is capable of achieving what we had just fifty years ago. Reagan was correct:

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation.

For at least three, more likely four, generations, we have watched our freedom die and our government assisting it into the grave. If one counts the Civil War and its transformation from the plural “these United States,” to the singular “the United States,” our constitutional republic has been under un-answered attack by America’s government since 1861…

I would venture that, if one mapped the decline of our culture, safety, and ability to pay for what we demand … against time, one would find a post-WW2, realistically, post-1932, slope with its angle increasingly curving down to the right. I see no sign of that Curve of Corruption flattening out.

How any modern society can function at its most basic level when the curve described above is at a level of complexity we understood in 4th grade, but which confuses college graduates today is an unknown. It occurs that many - most - in our metros are incapable even of understanding the graph. Math is racist… Education itself is so racist that some states have stopped requiring it at all. Yet these uneducated kids soon will be allowed to vote as they become welfare wards of a state to which they are able to contribute no economic value.

The DSA elections in NY last week show an increase in the sharp downward slope of that curve. The DSA will win more before it wins fewer, said slope moving towards vertical and, with our freedom, heading down, with no bottom.

No one in power other than Trump seems interested in even recognizing the problem. Yet he has distracted himself with international demonstrations of power rather than continuing interest in fixing domestic problems. Bombing Tehran won’t fix DC. The cost of his distraction may well be the midterms, his impeachment, conviction & removal. If you think the GOPe will not vote to convict and remove, it’s past time for you to wake up.

It will mean the end of any resemblance to the America we all grew up with. No liberty to leave to our kids. “One generation away.”

I really don’t care if Iran gets a nuke if preventing it means we – and our children – lose their freedom, liberty, prosperity, and the rule of law. If Iran nukes Israel, Israel can nuke back. Same with France and Britain. Should Shia Iran nuke Sunni Saudi Arabia, the two sides of the intra-islam schism that have been fighting and killing each other for over a thousand years, the world will be down a few million muslims, which is a very good thing for civilization. Muslims nuking themselves is far preferable to the civilized world nuking islam. And if they nuke DC? Well…….

Interregnum or End?

How long was it between the fall of the Roman Republic and the rise of the American Republic we are passively watching - allowing to - commit suicide in real time? About two millennia. Will that be the duration of this new interregnum? Or will the current infatuation with surveillance, censorship, and AI tools to be used against us turn an interregnum into a permanent defeat? Either way, hundreds of un-free generations will live and die before - if - freedom returns.

While I can see - as through a glass, darkly - a political right trying pretending to return liberty to the People, a left willing to do so is invisible through the clearest glass; the left does not believe in liberty or freedom, in prosperity or even a future they refuse to populate.

America’s partisan divide is manifest in attitudes toward family life and in actual family practice. Democrats increasingly seem to be the party of single women and the childless. Republicans, by contrast, are increasingly the party of those who value marriage and children. This partisan divide on family is growing around the world.

The problem with betting on fertility - and the lack thereof on the left - is the timeline. Though Americans achieved a Trump fertility bump over Democrats in 2016, it will be a decade and more until those children reach voting age… do we have that much time?

Moving Forward

Because SCOTUS last week legitimized rigged elections, and, today, turned America over to foreigners, I have my doubts that any peaceful way forward - or back to the liberty we had just two generations ago - even is possible. Certainly not with any form of “self-government.”

Everyone in Congress grew up with this corruption of our Constitutional Operating System, was elected and re-elected under it, enriched themselves from it, and has done everything in their power to continue it and nothing to flatten the slope of that Curve of Corruption.

No. We are at a Second Amendment inflection point and may well have missed the time to begin.

The communist and likely ineligible Obama NEVER should have been accepted into power. There is certainly something to be said for a practice known to history of terminating any ability of an ousted leader to retain influence or power once his formal power ends; for Obama has and will continue to do mortal damage to America and the freedom of our children, exactly as he promised.

When law, tradition and custom are rejected to continue in corrupt power from the shadows, no real change selected by the voters can happen. That he hasn’t yet been arrested and hanged as a traitor is a permanent stain on America and the rule of law.

I’d argue against the uber-corrupt Clintons, as well, but President Clinton was the last president capable of working with his opponents to balance our budget. GHW Bush lit on fire the Middle East, a conflagration still burning decades later; his idiot son poured on gasoline. The purpose of each was as Hillary’s purpose in destroying Libya: to prove hawk creds to the American voter; killing thousands to be elected President. It worked for neither GHW nor Hillary. It worked to the detriment of a million South Asians and over ten thousand Americans for W… I’d offer that this is “shameful,” but the meaning of that word has vanished from our political vocabulary.

I don’t find this acceptable. I also don’t see a non-violent way around it. Too much of the culture has been captured by an idea lethal to freedom. Too many involved in popular government have no children, so no hostages to the future they eagerly are destroying. At a cellular level - they just don’t care. Why we should care about them is a question to which I have no answer.

At some point, groups of men must gather and work their way around the country removing the perps making life un-livable, and the judges and legislators who are accomplices in their crimes and in the corruption of our nation. These government officials have and continue to demonstrate that the law, and our safety and prosperity, are of no concern.

It is more than clear, simply from their refusal to secure our elections through a bill supported by a majority of the nation, that no longer do we have a government “deriving their just power from the consent of the governed.”

The republic has fallen. An empire is rising.

The salient questions are in the title of this article: What kind of government do we want, and what are we willing to do to create it?

Are America - and the freedom of our children - worth “our lives, our fortune, and our sacred honor?”

If not, why did our forefathers fight and die for us? Why do we protect and educate our children - our future?

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