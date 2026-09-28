In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
Sep 30

Roll the federal government back to 1820. That will solve a lot of problems in one stroke.

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Maurice St. Cloud's avatar
Maurice St. Cloud
Sep 30

Yes. Executing criminals is the way.

Our Neolithic ancestors executed and ostracized (a virtual death sentence) criminals. There simply weren’t the resources to do anything else with them.

If our society won’t lock them away for decades, then the only options are execution or deportation (which we can’t do under international law created at the end of WW2 to prevent people becoming stateless).

Somehow we arrived in the modern era without all the ne’er-do-wells our ancestors removed from the gene pool. I’m sure removing a few more won’t cost us anything.

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