A little nine-year-old white girl getting the crap beaten out of her by a high-school age black thug. Three black kids whacked by the homeowner in a late-night home invasion robbery attempt. Three black kids, aged 12, 13, 15, charged for raping a little 12-year-old girl, and a twitter thread on should they be tried as adults…?

Aside from the pattern recognition, or what once, ignorantly and accusatorily was called “racism,” and “the color of their skin,” but in fact seems to be the “content of their character” by which Dr. King asked us to judge them, what do these episodes have in common?

They all are products of a sick society that entitles blacks and convinces them, not irrationally, given the ridiculous “disparate impact” theory, that they can do whatever they want without consequence. (We are doing the same with muslims we are excusing for rape because “they didn’t know better,” by the way.)

Lack of consequences and civilization, of course, cannot coexist. The black high-schooler who nearly beat the little girl to death? The three black kids raping a little girl? Does anyone with working brain cells think these idiots ever will be productive adults within a civilized society?

Of course not. They should join the three wanna-be home invaders. Any other end for them will only cost society money and security to no purpose whatsoever.

Mr. Sailer has a column out today in which he asks, “Would Honest Speech About IQ End the World?” The obvious question here: The science of DNA and genetics are not going to slow down; our ability to resolve issues of intelligence, heredity, genetic implications and DNA (selection for traits encouraging hunter-gatherer, agriculture, thuggish behavior, etc.), only will continue to both broaden our understanding and deepen our knowledge of behaviors having nothing to do with nurture; can this cohort ever fit in to a modern, complex society?

As I have asked before, “What if they can’t?”

Add AI into the picture, and every person with a phone and internet connection will be able to discern, rather quickly, that we have a societal problem having to do with a specific racial cohort, that it is not “racist” to notice it, and it may be lethal not to.

As the DNA and genetic science become higher resolution and more widespread, and AI becomes more available, what do you think will happen across societies trying to deal with, umm, “pattern recognition?”

A popular question regarding AI now is this: Why does every AI LLM become “racist” when trained on significant amounts of information from all sources in all societies?

See paragraph one, above.

But then we must return to Mr. Sailer’s question: “Would Honest Speech about IQ End the World?”

If it wouldn’t, why are we avoiding the honest discussion…?

If, as it seems to be assumed, an IQ of about 115 is required to comprehend the modern and complex society in which we in the first world live, and if this:

Then:

A) Why is anyone surprised at the anger of the cohort lacking the IQ to understand a world in which they have been placed and not evolved to comprehend? “Evolved;” nature, not nurture. If you were dropped into a society with an average IQ twice yours, would you be confused and react with anger?

B) What do we do with predators (humans are predators, for those in the back), who, naturally, react with anger at confusion and unpredictability? Watch a surprised animal in a zoo (or the wild, should you have the opportunity) sometime for the answer. They lack any sense of hesitancy to respond, but react instantly to danger in the wild, the environment in and to which they evolved, one in which surprise can be lethal. Act now… or perhaps be lunch.

Those with animal-level IQs in an environment too complex for that IQ to understand are going to react animalistically. It is anti-evolutionary projection to assume otherwise.

So:

C) What to do?

Sailer asks whether society will collapse, and should that possibility impact the advance of science? The obvious next question is this: If dealing honestly with the reality of DNA and genetics means our (advanced, complex) society will collapse, and, assuming we don’t want our society and millennia of physical and moral progress to collapse… what do we do with those who, from an evolutionary, biological foundation, can not and never will fit in? Who will not stop beating the girl on the bus, looting stores, brawling across airports, airplanes and cruise ships, raping girls, invading homes…?

In the Middle Ages, european countries routinely executed about 1% of their male population every year, dealing with DNA, genetics, thuggish behavior and miscreants rather permanently by removing them from the gene pool. It seems that we knew, a thousand and more years ago, of course behavior is heritable, that removing thugs ensured fewer thugs, long before “racist” questions about the heritability of intelligence arose….

No one today would offer executing 1% - 3.5M – people (in America) per year as a reasonable solution, no matter how thuggish they are. But.. 47? In a nation of 347,000,000? 0.000013%? A rate ten thousand times lower? Only 2.2% of 2025 Death Row inmates? That is supposed to deter or reduce homicide, let alone non-homicide violent crime?

Nor, however, will continuing to allow these behaviors on our streets, schools, homes, school buses, and public places, at the cost of productive citizens and their own future, ever be a sign of a civilized society.

But our continued paying to feed, house, clothe those who evolutionarily are incapable of fitting peacefully and productively into our society and culture… seems more than a bit counterproductive.

Which returns us to C) What to do?

Perhaps if we took seriously the idea that we are a “country of laws” and began enforcing them, regardless of “disparate impact,” “just the facts, ma’am,” we could begin locking up those who need locking up, executing those who need executing and deterring those who may be capable of being deterred, we could make progress toward that civilized society we tell ourselves we are.

Perhaps if we ended the moral hazard of welfare for any able-bodied person, forcing the choice: work or starve, more of these violent people would be consumed with work rather than entitlement, hatred and envy. It might take a generation or two, but the alternative seems to be yet more thugs, more violence, more scarred, peaceful citizens every year.

Share