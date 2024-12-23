If we are to live under the rule of law, it can’t only be sometimes. It must be all the time.

“Sometimes” means that the law is put aside based on the decision of a man. This is authoritarianism.

If man overrides law, it is the rule of man that is supreme - and that is not law, nor can it possibly ensure a prosperous and free society.

It doesn’t matter if we put aside the law at the border, or on Death Row; it only matters that we put it aside.

Government is not empathy. It does not matter if the family or the partner of a man murdered, his killer convicted and sentenced to death, says “Putting to death the person who killed my police partner and best friend would have brought me no peace;” it matters only that a fair & speedy trial was held in front of a jury, that he was convicted, and that his jury sentenced him to death.

We don’t try murderers to give “peace” to partner or family. We try them to enforce public safety, to deter potential murderers. To make our streets safer for our people.

Everything else is irrelevant.

Every action taken to delay or avoid the sentence being carried out is a travesty against the rule of law. A rapist or burglar begins his sentence immediately on leaving the courtroom in which he was convicted; a convicted murderer given a sentence of death should, as well.

Joe Biden and his nonstop excusing of criminals for murder, sex trafficking, border violations, gun violations, etc., etc., is proving only that he, and by extension the party he leads, does not believe in the rule of law.

They are dictators. Our safety, security and prosperity are not important to them. They should never be in power in a free country.

