A friend and I recently were discussing the invasion of the West by illegal, non-Western, anti-Western aliens, and I paraphrased Lord Acton’s view of power. We had been discussing how, on earth, London – one of the most important cities in history, the city in which began the Industrial Revolution and modernity, where individual liberty first was established via the Magna Carta – had fallen so precipitously.

As Britain is a democratic country, one must acknowledge that this is what the people voted for, just as women who overwhelmingly vote Left now are complaining across Western Civilization of attacks from the non-Western peoples these same women have demanded to be let in in the name of “compassion.” In a sociologically-related setting, women athletes are protesting against and appalled by policies requiring them to compete, undress, shower and dress next to men cosplaying women – Democrat policies; they literally are protesting the consequences of their own votes.

(Whether the West can survive the weaponization of empathy that has accompanied women’s suffrage is an open question, one receiving accelerating numbers of tweets, articles, memes and comments... but that is another post.)

Lord Action noted that “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Paraphrasing: “Complacency tends to destroy and absolute complacency destroys absolutely.”

It is difficult and rationally impossible to view the obvious fall of major Western cities and nations to anti-Western, illiterate, violent, misogynistic invaders who, like animals, take whatever they can whenever they can and however they can - women and children included, without acknowledging the complacency of those voters who have grown up with a foundational, unquestioned belief that … streets are safe, women are safe, children are safe, that Western standards of behavior are universal, and we are at the End of History, with the West having risen above all others.

William F. Buckley noted,

Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.

This is the argument of the “multiculturalists” who, like Buckley on Liberals, are shocked to find that other cultures exist.

But they do exist, and the “multiculturalist” appalled that another culture will beat a woman to death for showing her hair in public, or that Western women within the West are violently attacked for their Western attire, actually are ignorant monoculturalists believing “we are all the same,” and “can’t we all just get along.”

They are complacent.

And they vote.

And they are the root of the invasion of the West.

One would like to think that episodes and attitudes such as this would change the minds of complacent Westerners voting against Western Civilization – which is exactly what the vote was in the NYC Mayoral primary this week - but, no.

Unlike what the “news” organizations and government would prefer we believe, none of this is based on “racism” or “xenophobia.” We complain against crime and criminals not because we are “far right,” but because we believe in democracy and the rule of law and refuse to place race and national origin ahead of it. If some invader rapes my wife or daughter or kills my son, I could not care less that he was non-white or from another country... he killed a loved one. That is the ONLY issue

No one – in the West and ONLY in the West – cares where another person is from or the color of their skin. But kill our people and we WILL destroy you. Whether or not the government likes it. It is after all, Western governments that have brought us to this precipice. They are here to serve us. Once they cease, or even prevent, enforcing the law – we will.

A self-governing people hires hirelings to whom we delegate making, judging, and enforcing the law our representatives make… for us. You might remember “Of the people, by the people and for the people.” We actually believe this. The left does not.

If those to whom we delegate authority refuse to act on that authority, the responsibility to act in defense of life, liberty and property remains ours; responsibility cannot be delegated. Some mislabel this vigilantism. In fact, it is self-government: We are a self-governing people. If those we hire refuse, we will handle it ourselves. It’s OUR country, OUR people, OUR laws, OUR government.

It is not even arguable that the West has become the most complacent society in the history of the known universe. We are – or were until last week – mobile, well-fed, prosperous, equal under law, educated (though that has been in steep decline due, arguably, to this complacency)... and safe. Women could walk unaccompanied in Western cities with a freedom unknown in history, and unknown today in cultures outside the West.

Not any more.

The West has provided such enormous levels of safety that being unsafe is so rare and so historically unknown that the concept of personal danger no longer crosses the mind of those of us who live in the West. We expect it. We take it for granted. We have become complacent about it. Women joggers wear clothing and run unaccompanied across miles of America and europe in a way not even considered outside the West or across millennia of history. Laken Riley believed it.

Not any more.

When about to be met on the street by an immigrant – a non-Westerner in the current situations – we are led by the complacency that pervades Western Civ and by which we have been raised, to disbelieve our own gut, our own feelings, dismissing them as “racist” or “xenophobic,” when in fact, they are evolution telling us a problem is approaching. Our complacent attitudes brush these feelings aside as we have no experience whatsoever living in the type of society in which almost all of humanity has lived almost all of its existence, the kind of society the “multiculturalist” demands today, unaware or and unwilling to acknowledge: unsafe, dangerous and not giving a damn about Western niceties.

A complacent society.

Following the amazing rise in prosperity, educational and associated living standards that have driven up safety across our societies since 1945, we have unknowingly fostered a complacency amongst voters, particularly voters on the left who are proving themselves unaware of the primary point of their professed “multiculturalism:” Multiple cultures exist.

In particular, women, historically amazingly entitled in Western Civ (and nowhere else) are having problems with the vanishing safety they until recently had in our streets.

Until and unless we acknowledge, understand the consequences of, and begin to deal with the complacency that endangers our country, our cities, our families, our homes, and recognize that yes, we do have enemies inside the gates, we will continue to fall and, in very short order, no longer be safe, prosperous, educated and free.

The members of another civilization and culture whom we are letting in are not at all bashful about their goals.

Complacency kills.

