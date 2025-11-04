Another judge has freed another miscreant who has gone on to attack another American.

We don’t need to live like this and it is foolish of us to accept being forced to do so, to accept the accelerating mistreatment of ourselves, our families, our society and towns, by our hirelings.

Frankly, there is no judicial solution to this problem. It’s basically feudalism driven by the worst elites in history. These elites control who is nominated and confirmed as a judge, and who is impeached and removed. They stand-down police and attack law enforcement personnel when laws they don’t like need to be enforced. The left totalitarians are unable to grasp that “elections have consequences.” Refusing to accept a democratic polity, they choose violence. Rather than accept democratically passed laws, they strut around pretending they want “No kings.” As if.

Pro tip: If your governing model is “a pen and a phone,” and you refuse to enforce the law in a democratic republic under the rule of law, you are… wait for it… demanding a king.

The American government was not working in the best interests of Americans and our families. The ONLY purpose of government is to work in our best interests. So we elected a guy intent on the rule of law. The left can’t stand it and are doing all they can to overturn “muh democracy…” If irony had a voice, he’d be asking… “huh?”

A different course of action is required for our judicial system to again work for us - WE are the sovereigns here, NOT Congress, NOT the executive, NOT the judiciary; they are simply our hirelings and work for us.

If they are not working in our interests they must be removed. Given the state of play, it is most likely that this is a DIY job.

Men need again to become men and protect our families from these idiots. Yes, that will mean extrajudicial actions. If a judge puts a violent person on the street and that person kills again, that judge is - MORE - guilty of that murder than the thug. And that judge must be dealt with accordingly. Or we are saying that the rules we have made for our self-governing country are more important - even when not enforced - than the lives of the citizens we hire that government to protect.

And that is completely backwards and total bullshit.

If a judge frees some bastard who attacks, injures or kills your loved ones, it is the role of the men in that family to erase that judge - or men are not taking their evolutionary role of protection seriously, and this cancer of leftism will continue to metastasize.

Government exists for us, not the tiny minority we currently allow to make - but not enforce - the rule of law that keeps us free.

Allowing thugs to murder a woman on a train, to beat schoolkids of a different color, to destroy restaurants and retail stores, to impede or harm the livelihoods and futures of productive and peaceful Americans... to gather by the hundreds to violently attack the men and women enforcing the law ... is anti-civilizational.

It is insanity for us to continue to allow it.

How many letters to the English King were written by the Founders asking only to be treated as Englishmen under English law? And how did that work out?

If those we hire refuse to do their job of protecting civilization and the civilized, we just will have to do so ourselves.

