The glaringly obvious point of their error in thinking that American work culture must mimic non-American engineers willing to work 80-hr weeks for low pay, and forego American culture of sports, family, kids sports, games, vacations, etc., is this simple fact:

They don’t believe it, either.

If they believed the steaming wet pile of H1B cow manure they are peddling, they’d have setup shop overseas. They didn’t. They chose to become successful … here.

If the only key to their success were long hours at low pay and no cultural distractions, they could - and would - have setup shop in Bangalore and hired a bunch of drones.

If Musk thinks the “best” engineers are Indian drones, and since the American FAA seems his biggest obstacle in launching starships, it is logical he’d close down his “Starbase” in Texas and move to Chennai.

He hasn’t.

Obviously there is something about American culture in particular, and Western Civilization, generally, that caused them to come here to succeed. Just as obviously, the modern world, in its entirety, was built by Western men and not engineer drones from Third World countries.

Progress is not made by drones, but by educated men of their culture and time.

They know this. It’s why they are here. So they need to quit blowing smoke up our ass.

Those wanting to succeed have always come here to do so. The idea we need to mimic failed cultures in order to succeed is so stupid that it surprises that anyone is taking it - or the Musk-Ramaswamy-H1B imbecility - seriously, enough, even to discuss.

And it’s always entertaining when some guy who knows little outside an area in which he may be expert, tells the world at large that, if you don’t agree with him - even and especially when he doesn’t agree with himself - see above - you’re just too stupid and/or inexperienced to see how marvelous are his new clothes.

As I’ve noted elsewhere, engineering and STEM (and MBAs) have their place. But they are NOT an education.

Liberal Arts is an education. All else is just training.

Unfortunately, the post-war West got off track with Liberal Arts, particularly by prioritizing the ridiculous increase in MBAs & STEM over an education in the late 20C, which led to the financialization of the world, the WEF, the Globohomo asset capture of the work of the vast majority of humanity, the shutting down of natural resources, and the degrading of otherwise free human beings to the utter nonsense of unpayable debt, ending energy production in the climate hoax, eating bugs, and scaring the next (last?) generation into not having kids or creating families whom the financial wizards have ensured cannot find a home.

How did this happen? Easy: we pretended that STEM was an education, and left the teaching of Liberal Arts to those too stupid to have been admitted to college in the first place. The corruption slid downhill.

STEM is not an education. Liberal Arts is an education. That’s why all college core curricula always have had a General Education component consisting of… Liberal Arts.

STEM and MBAs are just training with zero thought to our history, culture, logic, why we got here or the optimal way forward… they are NOT education.

Unfortunately, we allowed Liberal Arts to become a hothouse of purple-haired globohomo morons; it must be taken back. We’ve gone way too far down the road of exporting into the world illiterate, ahistorical, and amoral kiddies knowing nothing about why Western Civ got here and why we lead the pack by light years of progress… and always have.

STEM & MBAs simply are tools on how to play with things … not why.

It is the “why” and “why not” that matter.

Knowing that you can do something but not knowing whether you should, or, worse, not even asking yourself the “should we?” question … is how we got here, as is not understanding what happened if/when some idea was tried before. These are artifacts of the uneducated.

“How” is for children. “Why” and “why not” to do something, is for adults, families, communities and civilization. All Musk & Ramaswamy are whining about are the “hows.” They both need to grow up.

It’s quite obvious they lack anything that historically would have made them educated men. They’re kids with Erector Sets, not men moving civilization forward.

We have more than enough engineering drones from countries that don’t value educated men.

Newsflash: If the Third World valued educated men it would be producing them and moving into the First World. It is not. Because it doesn’t value them.

Because the First World has allowed the Third World to become parasitic on the First World for food, clean water, resource exploitation, transportation, energy … progress, the Third World remains mired in poverty, famine, war and disease; parasites don’t need, and so don’t value, educated men… they need drones. So that’s what they produce

If we want the Third World to progress to feed, clothe, educate themselves… they must be cut-loose to do so; kicked out of the nest. Not brought here to crap in our nest to prevent us from moving forward.

America - and the West - once valued educated men. They built the modern world.

We need to employ the educated men we have and continue moving forward.

This is the message behind Trump.

It’s also the message behind Milei, Bukele, Meloni, Farage, AfD, and National Rally. These leaders are leading; everyone else - including Musk, Ramaswamy, Klaus, Trudeau, Macron, Scholz, etc., need to get out of the way.

Musk, Ramaswamy, the globohomo “elites,” as worthless an elite as ever to have come down the pike, need to STFU and go do the work they came - HERE - to do within the culture - the only culture - in which that work can succeed.

The new suit of their childish ideas on importing parasites to run the host is transparent nonsense.

Any child can see that.

Share