This is an important short video on the pro-Palestine Prog worldview.

All true. But only half the story.

As long as we accept these pre-modern people invading to conquer our post-Enlightenment, modern and civilized world in the present zero-sum contest with their 7th-Century pre-modern, brutal warlord beliefs, we are showing we value their opinions. One values the opinions of intellectual and moral equals.

Muslims are not the intellectual or moral equals of civilized people.

No civilized person can value or respect islam or muslims; to do so requires respecting child marriage, lethal misogyny, slavery, pedophilia, dishonesty (taqqiya), and the “holy,” written demand to kill all non-muslims on Planet Earth. These are what their belief system is all about.

This is not an opinion. It is fact. Muslims don’t deny it; they work to perfect themselves in these actions in this ideology for their murderous god, as their ancient pedophile, slaveholding, murdering, raping, warlord Mohammad, instructed them.

“Respecting” islam means respecting: Burning people to death. Raping and killing all non-muslims. No age of consent concept. Beating women to death for their personal choices. Strapping bombs on children. Marrying children. Ordering Western women, on pain of a beating, to alter their dress. Demanding we alter our food choices (for invading 7th-Century pedophiles?). Allowing them to block our streets and disrupt our travel, just as a dog pisses on a tree to mark his territory, something illegal in their own countries.

These are primary tenets of their theology. Nothing in the above short, far-from-inclusive list of their barbarism and savage evil is or can be conceived of as intellectually or morally equal with the civilized world.

So why do we treat them and their barbaric ideas as equals?

Oxford Embarrasses itself

I recently watched a debate at Oxford on YouTube: The West is right to be suspicious of Islam, a motion to be debated and then voted on.

The entire idea of debating an anti-Western culture of lies, lethal misogyny, mass murder, slavery, suicide bombing, pedophilia, etc., is about as anti-intellectual a contest as can be dreamt-up.

Holding the debate is, itself, the mark of a civilization that has lost confidence and is willing to let others set the terms of engagement between us – modernity – and them – savagery.

Debate requires reason, facts, objectivity, integrity, honesty, lucidity, etc. Islam cannot offer any of these.

Giving islam an equal footing in an intellectual contest with the post-Enlightenment, modern, civilized West is absurd. One cannot debate one with whom foundational issues of morality, history, honesty, objectivity, logic, and intellectualism conflict. No foundation of truth exists on which to build contesting views. Islam requires muslims to lie (and kill) whenever necessary to advance the domination of islam over all humanity across the planet. No honest debate can ever occur; pretending otherwise is childish.

Debating islam also gives it an un-earned place in our intellectual discourse. It would be like Aristotle debating an Adam Kinzinger; those of vastly unequal intellect, morality and honesty cannot conduct a “debate.”

The adults arguing for the offered motion presented facts and consequences; the reality of islam’s actions in and against the civilized world.

Arguing against the offered motion, a Palestinian woman student, changed the subject, lied (taqqiya), presented irrelevant responses, had no evidence, and used - often - the tired, lefty yarn that these muslim terrorists, beheaders, drivers of cars through crowds, suicide bombers, knife attackers were “not real Islam.” Sure. Just like Stalin, Khrushchev, Brezhnev, Mao, Pol Pot, never tried “real communism.” The best the muslim woman could do was to lie, offer platitudes, change the subject and make absurd examples and accusations. Which is precisely what she did, again and again.

Why was she given equal footing? Why was she allowed to spread her dishonesty and propaganda in what was presented to the world as a contest of intellectual equals engaged in honest debate to reach a conclusion through history, logic, objectivity, in one of the oldest and most-revered halls of intellectual honesty on the planet?

Oxford, in allowing this, executed an epic fail against the intellectual tradition of the West. No honest debate can be held between intellectual unequals or between honest and dishonest participants, and both were what, and were all that was, on-offer from islam.

Doubtless, some would accuse Oxford of “cowardice” if they refused the debate. Is it, however, “cowardice” to refuse to fantasize in an opponent the existence of the intellectual and moral capacity and willingness / desire to be honest that is necessary for a debate when that capacity and willingness simply do not exist?

Holding the debate presented the idea that islam can “win” the debate, can present arguments that can defeat the argument of its opponent, when to do so would require the West to accept its brutality and savagery. We are never going to do that as we are civilized people.

Nor can the West be seen by islam as “winning,” as this would require muslims to acknowledge as barbarity and savagery what their ideology teaches them, on pain of death, to be correct and, more lethal, required of them. They are never going to do that, as islam is nothing other than barbarism and savagery, no matter what its apologists tell you or provide childish anecdotes “some of my best friends are muslims.”

I don’t care. Neither can the civilized world.

Even offering islam a stage to debate is absurd. Oxford embarrassed itself as an intellectual tradition. Ever more embarrassing than holding the debate was the conclusion:

The Oxford Union debate on June 17, 2026, featured Laurence Fox and Tommy Robinson arguing for the motion “This House believes the West is right to be suspicious of Islam,” while Arwa Elrayess, a Palestinian Muslim student and Union president, and former MP Jacob Rees-Mogg argued against. The motion was defeated in both votes (57–41 in the chamber; 33–30 by membership ballot).

That the observers did, indeed, give the “win” to denying suspicion of islam is an even greater embarrassment – to Oxford, our current culture, “education,” public commentary, etc. One assumes that not one of the present women voting to not be suspicious of islam, wears a burka, accepts rape by a random muslim male, refuses to be educated (as students at Oxford), accepts FGM or dictates on face-coverings or bikinis or bacon. Or has never walked out on a London street a night not being “suspicious” of a muslim with a knife… Yet they voted for all of these…

Which is an excellent example of the complacency of the West.

As long as we refuse to fix the underlying problem, Islam, by annihilating it with the same rejection of their humanity with which they treat the civilized world, the civilized world will continue forcing ourselves to deal with the deadly, evil, expensive consequences of those opinions.

These consequences are baked-in to their ideology. They are not the results of the “radicalization” about which the left apologists for islam keep yammering. Even far-left Atlantic understands this, as they published years ago in presenting to their readers the reality of ISIS and islam: “The Islamic state [ISIS] is Islamic. Very Islamic.” It is “coherent and even learned.”

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. Yes, it has attracted psychopaths and adventure seekers, drawn largely from the disaffected populations of the Middle East and Europe. But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

ISIS, the most thoroughly evil, savage and barbarous instantiation of islam, indeed the most thoroughly evil and savage cohort on the entire planet in the 21st Century, muslim or otherwise, is, in the words of the far-Left, “Very Islamic.” (Emphasis in original.)

Not “radicalized,” which is nothing more than a monocultural projection of Western ideas onto a non-Western ideology, and so misleading, specious and dangerous; not “un-islamic” as Barry tried to tell us when he yakked about ISIS being “a JV team.” Pure, unadulterated, anti-human, anti-modern, anti-woman, anti-child, anti-progress, anti-civilization, anti-liberty, anti-freedom… evil. A “learned” interpretation of islam – not a radicalized one…

By treating this evil as a debatable worldview with which we can come to terms is to misunderstand islam at its most fundamental level: Islam is a savage, barbaric, lethal challenge to the entire civilized world. Even Oxford. Only those living in a phone booth with no outside line, or those with fewer than three working brain cells, are not suspicious of islam.

By being willing to accept Islam with the complacency of a West that has been on top for millennia, as a worldview about which we can be casual, one not really challenging us on a civilizational level because “everyone wants what we want,” and they are not all “radicalized,” to see them just another cohort with some alternate ideas with whom we can debate, conclude, ultimately coexist, as legitimate in any way, we are treating these evil monsters as equals while pretending policing and attitude adjustment can change an ideology.

This is an ideology whose adherents have, via jihad, killed 270,000,000 human beings across the 1,400 years of islam’s existence, a rate of 200,000 murders per year for a millennium-and-a-half, or twice the rate of the Aztecs that practiced human sacrifice and built temples from the skulls of those they murdered.

We are not equals. We never will be equals. We must stop treating them as equals.

We CAN not coexist.

This is zero-sum; civilization… OR … islam.

If you don’t want Western women in trash bags mortally afraid to dress, speak and travel as they wish, if you want progress and prosperity to continue, if you want freedom and liberty and law, islam cannot win; it cannot even be allowed to survive. It is that dangerous.

Islam delenda est.

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