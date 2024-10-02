There is ongoing discussion about this year’s “October Surprise.” Felonia von Pantsuit is yakking about it between bottles of chardonnay. The Corporate Media is blathering on about 25th’ing Biden, making Harris the incumbent for 5 Nov. Pretty much everyone expects a “surprise,” and expects it will aid the Democratic Democrat Party; it usually does.

If the GOPe were a functioning opposition party, the “surprise” ought to have been laid out by Vance last night in the debate. When the first debate question included asking about North Korea, Vance ought to have replied:

Thank you for the question. I’m glad you brought up a client state of the Chinese Communist Party – North Korea. The governor here has made 30 trips to Red China – on a teacher’s salary, while a member of the National Guard. Why that didn’t result in his security clearance being pulled is an unknown, as that is Standard Operating Procedure for a member of the military visiting an adversary nation so many times. And of course he lied about Tienanmen Square. [For those keeping score at home, “misspeaking” is a term of disinformation; the accurate term is “lying.”] Now I know Governor Walz supports the House of Representatives – the legislative body closest to the people with the shortest terms to ensure they are listening to us. Well, the House today reported out that the governor has mysterious and mysteriously close ties to the CCP. This is based on the testimony of multiple whistleblowers, leaked phone calls, etc. Perhaps China wants a Vice President of the United States of America with close ties to the CCP, but I’m sure most Americans do not. I’d guess that if Congress spent ¼ of what they spent investigating the Hilary-made-up nonsense of Russia Russia Russia! regarding Trump, we’d find plenty of legitimate dirt on the governor’s special relationship with Red China. In the spirit of bipartisanship, that investigation ought to occur. And if anything were to happen to a president Harris (if that unfortunate situation should befall America), making Walz president, would we be just another client state of Red China? A colony? They already build all our stuff and manufacture all our drugs or drug precursors, and supply all the fentanyl brought across Harris’ open borders to kill over a quarter of a million Americans since she took office…

Not only would Vance have landed a tactical blow for the debate – upsetting Walz, who has a child’s level of composure when faced with an annoyance, it would have been a strategic blow by letting America know this guy consorts – regularly – with the enemy, and probably on the enemy’s dime…

Faddis spent most of his career running spies on the Asian continent. In Walz, he said, “you are looking at an individual that is completely compromised by the communist Chinese."

Given that Walz’ own students note Walz’ affinity for the CCP, these close ties are not unexpected.

A former student, who accompanied Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) on a trip to China in 1995, says the Democratic vice presidential candidate “adores” communist China and is “a Moaist to the core.”

The Fake News Media won’t publicize it; they already are letting us know why it’s good to have someone in the administration with close ties to other major powers. Except Russia, of course, that would be horrible and anti-American….

Lost opportunity. BIG mistake. The failure by Vance to raise this issue is just going to continue to let the Corporate Media set the course of the discussion, when Vance could have altered course to an American direction.

Another missed opportunity was for Vance to have told the listeners that, when asked why she picked Walz, Harris - this weekend - excused her pick by saying “that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.”

It’s pretty basic to note that, if she still approved this guy, her first major decision as the nominee, she’d not have said that…

Yet Vance let it go…

The consensus seems to be that Vance won the debate. Perhaps. But he had so many missed layups, missed free throws, lost opportunities to steal the ball and take the conversation toward his goal, that any “win” was not the piling-on it ought to have been.

Various analogies exist to political campaigns. One the GOPe always overlooks is that while a campaign may be like a baseball season, a debate is like a poker game. Cards are dealt by the moderators. The players draw, stand, bluff, fold, call, and then win or lose a hand or the night.

Democrats are in politics to win, and will try to do so, as they put it, “by any means necessary,” legal and illegal.

The GOPe is in it to ensure they don’t piss off too many people; it’s a social activity for them: Ask socialite Mitt Romney. The GOP always ensures, “by any means necessary,” that they will not have to clutch their pearls.

The problem with this was best described by Robert Heinlein:

There is no such thing as 'social gambling.' Either you are there to cut the other bloke's heart out and eat it -- or you're a sucker. If you don't like this choice -- don't gamble.

We know that the DNC is out to cut America’s “heart out and eat it.” If the GOP isn’t ready to play at that level, they need to leave the field; America needs a pro-freedom party that is not a sucker.

Share