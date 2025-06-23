FADE IN:

Telephone rings.

An old man – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei– white hair, full beard, picks it up: Yes?

Move to a split screen, Orange Man Bad is the caller. He introduces himself: Hi. This is The Donald.

Khamenei: What’s a “Donald.”

The Donald: The President of the United States, you know, the Great Satan.

Khamenei: Oh.

The Donald: I’ve got a deal for you.

Khamenei: Why would I deal with the devil?

The Donald: Because I have B2 bombers and you have no air defenses anymore thanks to the what do you call them … ‘The Little Satan’?”

Khamenei (nodding, raises eyebrows): OK. What’s the deal?

The Donald: Listen. I need to bomb your nuke sites..

Khamenei: What? You’re going—

The Donald: I said I have a deal. You want to quit your blustering and listen? I mean, I’m going to bomb your nuke sites whether or not you want me to, so spare me the histrionics, OK? Let’s make a deal…

Khamenei (thinks, a moment of silence, nods): OK. What’s the deal?

The Donald: I’m going to tell you when and where – right now if you want the deal – and you’re gonna have time to move your uranium before I blow up Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Khamenei: What do I get out of it?

The Donald: Well, you get to keep your uranium. Since Hilary sold our uranium to the Russians, it’s kinda hard to get nowadays. We bomb your facilities but you can buy new centrifuges from China for the uranium I let you keep, so China gets a “win” here, too. Maybe in ten years or so you can have another go at it if you still want to…

Khamenei: How am I going to move the uranium that we have only for nuclear power because we are decommissioning our oil-based electricity generating stations to help with global warming.

The Donald: Right. Yeah. Well, I’ll give you two weeks to move it via truck or camel, I really don’t care. Then I’m gonna bomb you, capiche?

Khamenei: I still don’t get what’s in it for me? I let you bomb my country and don’t do anything because you let me move my uranium that I have ONLY for electricity generation? What will my people – who all support me and look to me for guidance for the bright Persian future – think?

The Donald: Riight… I told you I was offering a deal, right? Are you familiar with the story of the boy and a room full of horse shit?

Khamenei: Of course. It was a Persian pony.

The Donald: I thought it was an Arabian-

Khamenei: It was A PERSIAN PONY!!!

The Donald: Whatever. Anyway.. There’s a pony in here for you. You get to bomb my base in Qatar. The ought to help your people know you’re reacting to the provocations of the Great Satan, standing up for their country, showing the world you are the strong horse. That work for you?

Khamenei: It’s a PERSIAN HORSE!

The Donald: Of course.

Khamani: Let me think…. You’re going to let me bomb your base in Qatar?

The Donald: No, not really. I’ll let you send over a half-dozen missiles. We’ll shoot them all down, of course. We’ll tell the world the Qatari military shot them down, so they get a “win” in here, too. You just have to launch your missiles at a target we define and at the right time, and we’ll make sure they don’t hit anything. You won’t tell your media the truth, our people are accustomed to our media lying to them – heck they expect it nowadays, so they’ll never know what to believe. And the Qataris will think they saved our base. Win-win-win… Everyone gets a win. No one gets a loss. All you need to do is move your uranium and we’ll take care of the rest. It’s a big beautiful deal.

Khamenei: Umm… I get to keep my uranium for peaceful purposes?

The Donald. Of course. If you decide later you still need a nuke – I mean a nuclear power plant, of course - you can build one then. Or try to.

Khamenei: Well, you and I both will be dead and gone by then, so what do we care, am I right?

The Donald: Deal?

Khamenei: Deal. When will you -

The Donald: Have you got a pencil?

FADE OUT