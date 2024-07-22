America, above all else, is a nation built on trust. We trust those we hire as Representatives and Senators to represent our thoughts, opinions and desires. We trust the police we hire to protect ourselves, our families and our neighborhoods. We trust our military to protect our nation. We trust our executive branch to faithfully enforce the laws. Well, until Biden and Mayorkas, anyway.

We used to trust our healthcare system not to kill us, our education system to educate our children, and our media to report honestly and fully, but those days are over.

Have you considered what voters are about to be asked to do?

We are about to be asked to vote into office a woman who has been at the top of the worst and most severe and consequential lie ever foisted onto the American people and the world: the ridiculous fantasy that Joe Biden has been sentient and in-charge over the past 3-1/2 years.

And we will be told, ad nauseam, over the next several weeks that a vote against this liar only can be due to racism or sexism - rather than about what we once prized: honesty.

The idea that anyone would actually vote for Ms Harris is arguably the worst epithet one could deliver to any free citizen: the purposeful putting into a position of ultimate trust a person who has continually and egregiously lied to us and allowed a lie to rule over us for years.

One cannot have self-government without trust. That we lack self-government today is as plain as the nose on your face. Lawmakers shirk their duty or legislate as their owners dictate. Police agencies – including the FBI (for which zero constitutional authority exists, “general police powers” being reserved and not delegated) watch as the left’s foot-soldiers block highways, mutilate art and history, burn down buildings, murder citizens, loot stores, destroy jobs, and encourage, instigate and entrap citizens into absurd plots, while turning a mostly peaceful protest into a riot they instigated with so many FBI employees on the ground that they told Congress they need an audit to really know, and in complete violation of the Constitution, let sit, uncharged, in jails for years.

And - whoever is running our government (the scary part is that no one actually knows, other than, of course, the junta doing so) - has been flat-out lying to the entire world for nearly four years.

Anyone still trusting this government needs their head examined.

But half the voters evidently are just fine with voting an egregious liar into the office of ultimate trust. For us, for our allies, for our adversaries.

This fascinates. Look at how angry the entire left power structure is at having been shown they’ve been supporting a lie: media talking heads are livid and big-money donors are closing their checkbooks.

The Big Lie has finally been recognized for the reality it has been, rather than the fever-dreams of the right it has been fantasized to be. Yet these same people will vote for the one liar who, above all others, made it possible.

Democrats are anti-rule of law totalitarians. They have just proven this to the entire world. They even have staged a coup against their own voters by forcing out of the race the demented fool for which the overwhelming majority of their own voters voted.

A few minutes from now, at 10:00am EDT, 22 July, an internal presser has been called as mandatory; Joe’s signature on his letter of 21 July quitting the race was - obviously - forged. Is he already dead? Have the past few days, too, been a lie in which Ms Harris has willingly, eagerly played her part? We’ll know by the time you read this..

How dangerous a world will it be when our allies and adversaries have no trust in the president of America? When our own citizens do not, because we can not, trust our president, our media, our government?

We may be about to find out.

