John Vezmar
Jul 24

Progressive Democrats are making America progressively worse.

BK Mac
Jul 24Edited

You have a great viewpoint of what's going on. They use the term "Progressives." The first time that term was used in American politics was in the leadup to the Civil War. John C. Calhoun, a magnificent orator by the way, while stumping for the aristocracy in the southern states, regularly referred to Southern Democrats and Progressives.

These are the same class of people. They take no issue with the term, a term used by those who sought to continue enslaving other human beings, because they are no different. Anyone who knows anything about our United States Constitution, American history, and the time period from the birth of our nation, up until a year before the Civil War, should know well what the term Progressive means in American politics. And oddly enough, it's the same political party using the same term.

The fact that they are an Aristocracy is evident in their primary rules, and even more so now. The party of Democrats does not trust democracy. The last time they trusted Democracy was when their power brokers owned all the slaves, and half of the industry, jobs, in the south so as to ensure a majority vote to keep their slaves. No sooner did black men gain the right to vote did they come up with the system of Super Delegates, in the event they felt a need to override their stupid voters. Because Yeah! Democracy is so important.

They literally built into their primary system the ability to tell their voters, "No! Y'all are stupid. You voted for the wrong person to represent "OUR" party. Here's "OUR" candidate. Now go vote for the person we chose for you. Because, we know better for 'OUR' party."

