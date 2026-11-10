A point that country club “republicans” won’t like, and too many others may find offensive. Too bad. Democrats already know this and act on it, but will pretend it’s wrong as a feint to get us to reject it. We mustn’t.

On the right we puzzle over those demanding to recreate the millions of state murders that - always - result from collectivism. We keep yammering about history & why don’t progs grasp it? Holodomor. Red Guards. And thank God for Charlemagne and Sobieski. “Those not understanding…” and all that.

So. History.

How was Israel finally freed of the Palestine Mandate & British rule?

Israelis blew up the King David Hotel where Brit officers lived.

How did we reward the movers & shakers of the Weather Underground as they blew-up buildings and killed cops? With positions in education. With a living room in which Barack Hussein Obama was foisted onto an absurdly naive electorate.

What stopped Islam from overrunning europe? Violence.

What threw Islam off the continent, assuring the rise of modernity? Violence.

What ended slavery in the West (it still flourishes outside the West)? Violence

How did Islam come to America in force? They bombed the twin towers with airliners. Seven years later the nation rewarded muslim terrorism by electing a muslim president with a long-time family member of the Muslim Brotherhood, Susan Rice, on his staff, and 18 years later New Yorkers gave Islam the mayoralty while Minnesota elected a senator from the Muslim Brotherhood, who now has declared Michigan as “the capital of Arab-America.”

Why not violence to preserve liberty rather than only to attack it?

Social media conservatives constantly praise the right for not becoming violent.

But violence … works. You only get the rule of law once its enemies have been defeated.

Call it “terrorism;” call it “freedom fighters;” call it what you want. But admit that … it works. It always has.

It’s nice to believe that “might doesn’t make right,” but history shows otherwise. We are free to say “might doesn’t make right” only because our might defeated everyone else; our might made our right. We threw the money-changers out of the temple, we strode the world with OUR freedoms. We destroyed those attacking us, from the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Okinawa and Normandy.

Were Luke 22:36 written today, it would not be “He said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” Might is always the final answer, to ultimate go-to when SHTF. From Luke to 2026…

Mao was correct, and there is no way both to understand history and hold that he was wrong: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

Would we have the nonsense today that is DEI, without the violence following the self-administered lethal OD that killed St George of Floyd, repackaged by the enemedia as “murder?” No.

Violence… works.

Perhaps it is time for the “refusing history only repeats it” crowd to accept that ONLY violence - ever - has resolved real problems; has changed the game. Reconquista, setting the stage for modernity. Ending mass Aztec sacrifice slaughter of 20,000 humans per year. Slavery, independence, NAZI Germany, Imperial Japan. All of these - and more - were resolved through … violence.

The Founders did not give us a constitutional right to diplomacy. They had just defeated the most powerful empire in history, through strong, relentless… violence. They gave us arms to conduct violence against tyrants who aimed to destroy our hard-won liberty.

.. which is where we are today. How do we know? It’s been the tool of the left for years. What is antifa but organized, anti-liberty violence? If our enemies know it works, why would we refuse it, why would we reject their preferred method of resolving disagreement? Wouldn’t doing so be paternalistic, as though we know better?

Do we tell ourselves the lie that “violence never solves anything,” or do we accept history’s verdict that ONLY violence resolves serious issues… and take-back our liberty for “ourselves and our posterity?”

Contra- too many, violence solves… everything. Ask Bukele. Or George Washington. Or Lincoln. Or Truman.

Time is getting short.

If the only violence is from antifa & their communist fellow travelers, freedom will be gone for centuries.

Only violence, as in 1776, will preserve liberty for ourselves and our posterity.

It is time to recognize the history we only pretend to acknowledge.

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