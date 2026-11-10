In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

You seem to be advocating civil war. Violence to repudiate violence. An armed cohort to battle Antifa or BLM or KKK, or DSA, or the worshipers at your neighborhood mosque. I agree with all you say as an example, and half think that violence is the only answer. My caution is by going kinetic we remove the non-lethal options. You can't continue court proceedings or process deportations while you're killing the same people. So which do you want? Accelerated enforcement, stricter enforcement, additional agents, police, judges, courts, and transport services or increase production at military ammo factories. I'd like to be done with everyone who isn't here in the best interests of the USA. Throw them out, deport them, send them to Coverntry. I don't care, just get rid of them, but do it with a plan, not a mob. Your thoughts?

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