With the intelligent, historically aware People of the UK finally beginning to rise against their globalist destroyers in Whitehall, a few observations on those who created the modern world, gave it to uncivilized and ungrateful third worlders unable to understand and, hence, to maintain it, but demand to live in it and bring their filth and violent, anti-civilization, preliterate ideology, and who now insanely insist they had anything to do with the creation of modernity or of America as they busily destroy it.

This is coming to America.

From an interesting, truthful and historically aware Substacker, this:

In Ballymena and Belfast, violence worked; in Epping, peaceful protest did not. The British establishment has spent the last thirty years driving this message home to its captive population. The British people have voted for lower immigration in essentially every election since the British establishment destroyed Enoch Powell, and every government they’ve voted into power, whether Labour or Tory, has increased immigration. The British people have used social media to raise awareness of the problems caused by immigration, and the British establishment, whether Labour or Tory, responded by imprisoning more Britons for mean tweets in one year than the Soviet Politburo sent to gulags for political crimes throughout Brezhnev’s entire term. They’ve used the courts to try and defend their rights, and the British establishment responded, lol, you don’t have rights, immigrants do.

The lesson here is the same as the response to those insisting “violence never solves anything,” and “you can’t kill an idea,” in this case, islam. The elites simply want to use islam as a biologic/demographic agent against liberty – an idea they are doing their absolute best to kill - violently, through the importation of that violent theology.

And we are letting them.

Taking the last, first, it was addressed earlier here. It’s pure nonsense. Of COURSE you can kill an idea – maybe you have heard of the Enlightenment? – and those most intent on denying this are busy killing the idea of England right now. America is next. Western Civilization is teetering on a knife-edge.

The absurdity of “violence never solves anything” is laughable. Open a history book and tell me what has not been solved through violence. Violence sure solved the Barbary Pirates, the Brits in America 1.0 1776, the Brits in America 2.0 1815, the Plains Indians vs modernity, Slavery (in the West, only), the Kaiser, Hitler, Tojo. Violence solved the American presence in North Korea and in Vietnam. It solved Saddam in Kuwait – where Bush the Elder lit on-fire the entire region over a geopolitically irrelevant border scrap portended by the Brit Foreign Office after The Great War, said fire still burning millions of lives and trillions of dollars later – Thanks, George!

The fact of the matter is this: No major geopolitical problem has ever been resolved any other way, with the possible exception of the dissolution of the USSR, caused, in all likelihood, internally by their failed economic system as much as the violent forces at their border that went un-used: They were the problem and they resolved it.

Of course, violence works. It ALWAYS works, and if it doesn’t, add more: wash, rinse repeat. Like kicking the Brits out of America. Like kicking the Brits out of what became Israel when the locals detonated the King David Hotel, in which the Brit Officer Corps was sipping gin. Like destroying the World Trade Center and electing a muz mayor 20 years later. The latter would not have happened without the former. How do you think the accelerating muslim presence in America began? Violence and empathetic, moderate excuses for it.

Why does violence always work? Because the most intolerant always win. If there’s a better way to demonstrate intolerance winning than the 8th AF over Berlin, Pattons’ 3rd Army across France, the Soviet Army at Stalingrad, or the 509th Composite Group over Hiroshima, I don’t have any idea what that could be. Unless it’s the British government locking up British subjects for the crime of free speech in the face of violent invaders shipped in by that same government…

As the left has taught us, words can be violence. Which is just plain childish and silly, but seems to have captured the current zeitgeist. The left has several words they’ve been using on the adults for some time, with quickly-diminishing returns. Each is a verbally-expressed form of intolerance. We have clutched or pearls rather than be accused of these OMG! words…

One of these words once was so abhorrent that many of us have trouble using it today under any circumstances; we even have a euphemism, “the N-word,” to enable us to project it without saying it. Unlike others (“NAZI,” “Hitler,” “racist,” “denier”), most adults no longer use it or even contemplate using it. One cohort, however, uses it all the time in speech and song. Both the 14th Amendment and common sense indicate we, too, need to begin using this word for two reasons: 1) No other word accurately captures our learned disgust for and exhaustion with the behavior of this cohort, and, 2) it would be racist, would it not, to refuse to use a label they use among themselves in about 99% of their speech?

As to the other words, no one really cares any more. If some lefty idiot wants to call the adults any of these, so what? If I am a “racist,” “NAZI,” Hitler,” “climate denier,” that only means they object to the fact that I support the law, self-government, Western Civilization, probably Orange Man Bad, and know the climate hustle was always just that: a hustle.

“NAZI” and “Hitler” today mean supporting the rule of law. “Racist” means one can perform pattern recognition, which is factually the basis of sight: “Gee, that looks like a shoe. Must be a shoe.” “Gee that looks like the same folks who looted CVS last week on the other side of town are today looting the CVS on this side of town.” “Racist?” Nope. Pattern recognition. Is calling a shoe a “shoe” demeaning to a shoe? Who cares?

How can “racism” exist if “race is a social construct?”

Really – it’s just like the moms who were epic fail on their kids, getting their panties in a wad because a homeowner shot their valedictorian for breaking into his home at 3:00 am. The kid decided whatever he could steal was more important than his life; the homeowner accepted the conditions the robber presented him with. Your kid was an idiot; pronouns: was/were.

As with the fascists getting their asses run over in the streets, home invasion events are learned from their parents. I mean, it sucks to be stupid, but if one’s parents didn’t teach their kids not to rob others or not to play in the streets, these evolutionary events cleaning the gene pool would not have occurred.

If your goal was getting to work, or a family member to the hospital, or to protect and defend your home and everyone and everything in it, guess what worked? Violence. Guess what didn’t work? Peaceful solutions.

Which leads to my point. Many look around and comment on social media, “What if the parties/races/nationalities were reversed?” Then they clutch their pearls to excuse not reversing them.

Repeat after me: The most intolerant always win.

Violence simply is kinetic intolerance.

Whom do you want to win? Are you willing to be intolerant enough to ensure that?

What we see across Western democracies is intolerance from the enemies of liberty, and tolerance from its defenders. Which, of course, is completely backwards. And we are hearing words used like “virtue” and “extremism.”

Goldwater had it correct half-a-century ago,

Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. And moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.

“Moderation” is tolerance. “Extremism” is intolerance. I plan on being as intolerant as necessary to ensure a free future for my kids. How about you?

History. It’s real.

So. How will this globalist, turd-world invasion end?

Violence.

Either the future scholars and engineers will diversify our heads from us, and equity an unscathed future from our women and girls – via the violence they bring to every part of the world they are allowed to inhabit, or we will use the necessary level of violence to defend our families and our way of life. And, once we are the most intolerant instead of them, we will win. If you are not prepared to be intolerant…. Wait, Thomas Sowell said it better:

“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”

As these civilizational enemies were brought to our shores by the treasonous bastards we have elected – in America, the “Swamp;” in Europe, the EUrinal; in Britain, the Surveillance State – in all cases prepping violence “solving” the elites’ problem. What is their problem? Us. White people. The only people who have ever overthrown tyranny (which is precisely what the entire Woke, anti-White, “White supremacy,” globalist, WEF enemy action (which is the only accurate label, because that anti-tyranny cohort is White men) is about) … or… we will do the world a kindness and rid the free world, at minimum, of those acting against us… through violence. As Ralph Waldo Emerson noted,

You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.

Because nothing but violence ever has resolved anything, and the most intolerant ALWAYS win.

I’m getting increasingly intolerant. Are you? And I don’t plan on losing and handing to my kids the fascist, un-free, Whites-free world the elites are busily implementing for us all.

Something to think about.

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