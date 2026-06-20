In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
15h

Your comment on being intolerant and using violence to create the end result we are looking for is spot on. Intolerant doesn't mean something bad, it means you are not willing to accept something you disagree with. I'm intolerant of stupid people, no matter the race, color, creed, or nation of origin. I will use violence as a solution in any situation that threatens my family or me. I believe in our Constitution and consider anyone who violates or ignores it a traitor who is eligible for the most serious punishment the law allows.

If you are willing to assimilate and immigrate legally, you are welcome here. If not you are an open, painful sore on our body politic, and must be removed. Forcibly if necessary.

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