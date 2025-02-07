The ongoing discussions on closing Dept of Ed, shuttering the USAID laundry, etc., is tiresome. And useless. These devolve into left-right discussions of how the kids need to be educated or fed in inner cities or in Lagos, and I don’t really care. Nor should you.

I don’t even care if it - whatever the “it” du jour is – is a “good idea. Nor should you.

The “our democracy,” that the preeners on the left pretend to be “saving” (from their own depredations, truth be told) that actually is a “republic of limited powers,” contemplates essentially none of what we have come to refer to as the “Swamp.” And the point in arguing with lefties (and RINOs) who don’t even understand our form of government escapes one entirely.

What is most disheartening in the entire bipartisan bloviation is that the DOGE crew – those tasked specifically with rooting-out the nonsense of the Deep State – are not making the argument that matters: the federal government has no authority for this stuff.

Rather than opining – uselessly – on why a particular fed spend is a good idea, or must be done “for the children,” or to salve needy AWFL guilt trips, how about we just look at what the federal government is allowed to do, the “limited powers” the several states delegated to the federal government when those states created the feds to do specific things for the states?

Per the charter by which the country was created, whether today we think something is or is not a “good idea” is entirely beside the point. Whether the authority for specific actions is or is not delegated to the feds is the only point: To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “It’s the enumerated powers, Stupid.”

Here’s the list, straight from Article 1, Section 8:

Do you see “Redistribution of American tax dollars overseas” on that list? No? Foreign aid is not a Constitutional authority given to the feds by the states. It’s illegal. So why are we doing it? Why are we allowing the feds to tax us for something the feds are not allowed to do?

Do you see “education” on that list? No? Ditto. Close the Department as having no Constitutional foundation. No authority exists for the federal government to be involved in education. Period.

But wait – there’s more.

“General Police Powers” were NOT delegated to the feds, but are reserved powers kept by the several States. Can you think of federal police organizations? Say, the FBI? ATF? These both are unconstitutional usurpations of State authority and violations of the Tenth Amendment. So why are we taxing ourselves to pay for them, and allowing them to be weaponized against us?

No reason. So let’s stop. Close them both down.

Enter the DOGE

The kid geniuses at DOGE certainly could train-up an AI query to run-through all federal legislation and regulation databases and easily identify every violation of the enumerated powers. It is these violations that are the swamp.

Identify them. EO them out of existence.

The feds have no authority for them, no authority to tax us to pay for them, no authority to hire anyone to engage in them.

Shut them down as the unconstitutional usurpations they are.

There is one way to drain the swamp: Enforce the Constitution.

All else is just meandering around the periphery of the Swamp.

Drain it.

