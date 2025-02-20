Regular readers are accustomed to rants about the feds ignoring their constitutional authority: enumerated powers. The appallingly unconstitutional nature of the USAID spending corruption has us highlighting this again via the following essay.

The limits of constitutional spending:

Although under current Supreme Court doctrine the federal spending power is almost unlimited, it is not entirely unlimited. [Alexander] Hamilton, [Justice] Story, and the Butler [SCOTUS, 1936] court all acknowledged that federal spending that does not serve the common defense or general welfare is unconstitutional. Justice Story explained it this way:

A power to lay taxes for the common defence and general welfare of the United States is not in common sense a general [i.e., unlimited] power. It is limited to those objects. It cannot constitutionally transcend them. If the defence proposed by a tax be not the common defence of the United States, if the welfare be not general, but special, or local, as contradistinguished from national, it is not within the scope of the Constitution. If the tax be not proposed for the common defence, or general welfare, but for other objects, wholly extraneous, (as for instance, for propagating Mahometanism among the Turks, or giving aids and subsidies to a foreign nation, to build palaces for its kings, or erect monuments to its heroes), it would be wholly indefensible upon constitutional principles.

Similarly, the Butler court acknowledged that the “general Welfare” phrase was “intended to limit and define the granted power to raise and to expend money” and that “the qualifying phrase must be given effect all advocates of broad construction admit.”

… This induces us to recall the list of AID projects: Promoting DEI in Serbia and transgenderism in Peru both look a lot like “propagating Mahometanism among the Turks.”