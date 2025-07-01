In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
13h

The issue of foreign aid, like most of the rest of the federal government, is an overreach of the enumerated powers by the feds with, unfortunately, our permission. We elect them, and even when they violate the Constitution, we keep electing them.

Is it a pleasant thought to envision the starvation that will ostensibly accompany removal of food aid? Of course not, however in the past the funds sent to foreign countries to ameliorate a scarcity of food came from churches and private charities. The government was not involved and should not be involved.

We have a Constitution that explicitly tells us what the government can and can't do - we should demand the government follows it, and punish any elected official or bureaucrat who violates it.

