As Trump tosses the Democrat money-laundering scheme known as “USAID” into the woodchipper, the authors of an increasing number of articles are bemoaning that “millions will die.” Let’s look at the issue realistically.

The concern is that the poor, mostly but not entirely, in sub–Saharan Africa and India, will starve if American food aid stops being distributed. A couple of responses to this line of reasoning come to mind.

Two issues are responsible for a population to be unable to grow and distribute enough food to feed itself. The first is the local political situation. The second is arable land.

In the former, if a country chooses a political system that does not incentivize its people to match their food sources with their population – whether this is due to corruption, war, population growth, lack of education, ideology, etc. – the consequences of those local decisions are not the responsibility of American taxpayers to ameliorate. If the locals kill all the white farmers, resulting in a food shortage, as in the former Rhodesia and now in S. Africa, or if ideology means cows are all over the place but cannot be eaten, neither is a problem created by American taxpayers, and no amount of our food aid (regardless of how much the Red State Farm Lobby insists) will alleviate the problem in the long term.

In the latter, if the lack of arable land prohibits sufficient agriculture to feed the locals, they need to emigrate to a larger food source. Again, this is not our problem, and has been occurring since the beginning of the Agricultural Revolution over 12,000 years ago. Moving the people to the food has a millennia-long history. Moving the food any distance at all to the people has been around just over a couple of centuries.

Realpolitik comes into play, as well.

The locales in which the population lacks “food security" also have among the highest Total Fertility Rates on the planet, with Africa having a TFR of 4.05. Feeding them only will result in more people in need of more food when they can’t provide the food necessary for their current population. How it will help them for America to provide an ever-larger population in need of ever-more food aid is unknown. If we feed a million this year, then in 16-18 years, 4+ million more will be starving.

Other than the Food Lobby, whom does this help? Certainly not the newly-starving millions in the Third World. And certainly not the American taxpayer feeding a family thousands of miles away instead of in their own home, or next door, or by having money that could be used to start a family taxed-away for far-distant peoples.

It also is intriguing that those clamoring the most loudly for food aid are those demanding the global population be reduced, which makes no sense at all.

Legal and logical aspects exist, as well.

Logically, borrowing money to send food aid elsewhere only increases a debt far too large to be paid by the generations borrowing that debt. Additional borrowing only can be viewed as “taxation without representation” by future – multiple – generations who will be paying that debt in taxes, inflation, higher interest rates, reduced services, etc. We had a war once over “taxation without representation,” as you may recall.

Long-time readers of this Substack will know the preference for (what ostensibly is) America’s “government of limited powers,” and the constant abuse of those “enumerated powers” by a government intent, above all else, in buying votes to remain in power.

Legally, foreign aid is not among the authorized powers of the federal government. Nothing in the Constitution allows the feds to redistribute American tax dollars internationally. As the Constitution is the “supreme law of the land,” foreign aid is in violation of this law and, hence, illegal. As every member of Congress takes an oath to “protect and defend” our Constitution, every member of Congress voting in support of foreign aid has violated his or her oath of office, by doing so has declared themselves ineligible for office, and, in a mature country, would be expelled forthwith.

If we must provide foreign aid, it would be far better to teach them how to fish than to give them fish. If our foreign aid were limited to, say a copy of the Constitution and of “The Wealth of Nations,” we could stop throwing good money after bad, and they could learn to become self-sufficient.

That’s known as a “win-win.’ Right now we have a “lose-lose” that makes no sense at all.

Of course, the Constitution could be amended to allow foreign aid. Until that happens, however, it’d be great if the federal government recognized that they, too, are not “above the law,” and operated within it.

