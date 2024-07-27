The coup by Democrat (not “Democratic”) Party leaders against their own sitting president via the questionably-legal removal of candidate (and President?) Joe Biden, and the additional coup, still in-process because not yet successful, in ignoring their own voters to choose what only can be called a “usurping” candidate in what those voters ignorantly believe is “their” party, is exactly in-line with successful conquest throughout history.

That Democrat party leadership is “surprised” to find millions of their voters, including their BLM shock troops, resisting their forced march to Kamala should surprise no objective observer. Nor is it relevant.

As with all successful political, religious, social and cultural ideologies, the left is bent on victory.

That they pretend to surprise and ignorance of the thoughts and values of others is table stakes for success. If you have no room in your mind for opposing thoughts and values, you have no problem in ensuring they do not exist. As they tell us, “By whatever means necessary.” Pretending otherwise simply salves the rubes.

The right seems puzzled that, as Buckley noted years ago:

Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.

Yet this is of a piece with all historically successful ideologies and civilizations, and their approach to resolving conflict with enemies: peace is not the absence of conflict, but the absence of enemies.

“Success” means recognizing the worth of victory and the consequences of defeat. Those who succeed, those who truly believe in their goal, do “whatever it takes” to reach “peace.”

Removing Joe Biden and undemocratically installing a usurper is ensuring the absence of one who has become their opponent by demonstrating an inability, in the minds of Party Leadership, to defeat their enemy.

Which demonstrates that peaceful relations with opposing ideologies only can be reached on their terms: the annihilation of opposition. Absent their annihilation, they will never stop fighting. If they believe in their ideology, they never should.

Which is why Ms Harris told us during the lethal and costly BLM Summer of Love “mostly peaceful protests,”

"Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they're not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not.”

As Western civilization rose, we recognized the truism that enemies must be defeated, not just beaten on the battlefield, but in every sector of life. It is how and why we rose, from Greece to Rome, through Carthage and Charlemagne. It is how we defeated both the NAZIs and Imperial Japan. It’s why we had no qualms about bombing dams and food storage in occupied Europe. By destroying our enemies, we terminated the conflict.

If you’re willing to accept the behaviors and values of your opponent, why make war on them? By making war on them you are saying those behaviors and values are not acceptable. If they are not acceptable, you don’t then leave them in place; you remove them and do so such that they cannot again arise.

The West no more negotiated with Carthage millennia ago, than we did with Hiroshima or Dresden in living memory, in both of which cities our culture and freedom reign. For now.

It also is why, by the rejection of the historical definition of “peace,” still acknowledged by our opponents, that we have lost every kinetic war since: we have become unwilling - which is indistinguishable in result from unable - to crush our enemies.

Democrat leadership understands this. It is why they have attacked and – so far – defeated freedom in academia, media, the culture wars, the Constitution and politics. It is what defines the “cancel culture.”

It is why Democrats have no problem supporting islamism and its demand to take war to its enemy until it is victorious across all humanity: Democrats feel exactly the same.

Republican leadership is not even aware that the Rules of Engagement are “total war.”

Trump seems to understand this. It is precisely why he was elected in 2016, arguably re-elected in 2020, and why he is, again, the nominee of the adult party.

It is why he was shot.

It is to be hoped that we are allowed to see whether Trump has learned from his mistakes and failures, as well as the bipartisan attacks on him during his first term, attacks by those ostensibly on his side but who refused to recognize the ROE.

What do his voters both expect and want from a Trump second term?

Total war.

The enemy, collectivism, on which America spent trillions of dollars and a half-century of Cold Warfare to contain and ultimately defeat economically and with a credible threat of military defeat and annihilation via technological progress, now is on our shores, within our gates, and must be crushed.

Not coddled.

Not negotiated with.

Not surrendered to “because that’s not who we are.”

Defeated.

Crushed.

Annihilated.

Razed.

Their fields salted.

Freedom’s enemies have shown us their ROE. We must respond in-kind, or we will lose.

Only Trump has shown even limited understanding of this conflict and what it will take to win.

Which is why he must win, or freedom – and our children – lose.

