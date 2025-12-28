It’s increasingly discussed that females did not evolve to use or understand force. Not the threat of projection. Not when force is used on others. Not when force is used on them. Nor that, because “government is force,” (G. Washington), as the various swamps dissolve while - finally - being attacked by the adults in Argentina, Italy, DC, the western provinces of Canada, etc., the West will be safer & more secure once the “Oh that poor…” weaponized empathy voting cohort is disenfranchised.

Here we have an archetypal example of the complete ignorance of force as stated by a female with zero clue as to the downstream impacts should her suggestion be implemented, a female also having a global platform, created and sustained by force, from which to broadcast her ignorance.

She inarguably believes that, should her recommendation be accepted, for the 189 UN member states to “isolate America,” things would continue as they are, just without America involved.

Who would pay 2/3 of the UN budget, she leaves unaddressed.

Who would transport “UN” (American) troops, she leaves unaddressed.

Who would build and house the UN’s costly buildings and security needs … unaddressed.

The impact of an “isolated” America on the enforcement of various treaties - the sea, the moon, Antarctica - in the face of unquestioned PRC rejecting and ignoring these treaties - or free navigation of the seas - once no longer facing the superior projection of force that is America… unaddressed.

She seems actually to believe that the UN can and will survive without a major coherent threat of force.

It’s the “can’t we all get along” mindset driving all empathy-driven social pathologies: open borders, decarceration, funding social workers rather than police, DEI, judges releasing murderers and rapists to murder and rape… again.

As always, it’s a woman demanding to make women and the weak more vulnerable to miscreants while excoriating men trying to keep society safe and free . Oh, well…

But, really, it’s more. The foundation of her proudly-stated ignorance is that the EU now will set and manage the terms of her New World Order. I won’t bother to go into how absurd that is because there’s no point. #NowDoNATO.

From the standpoint of an American believing absolutely in the rule of law, free speech, gun ownership, and the use of appropriate and overwhelming force when and where force - or the realistic threat of same - is needed, I support her suggestion.

Her terms are acceptable. It certainly is past time for the post-war fledglings to be kicked out of the nest.

Please. Leave our shores. Build and secure your own campus elsewhere. Pay your own budget. Recruit, arm, and transport your own troops.

You go your way, toward the authoritarian future demanded by the gaggle of irrelevant nations making up the UN, and we will go our way of freedom, liberty and prosperity.

Here’s your hat and coat; what’s your hurry?

Don’t let the doorknob hit your ass on the way out.

Don’t call us; we’ll call you.

Bye, now!

Share