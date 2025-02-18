Europe has become a backwater of importance to no one. Their leaders can’t fathom or stand this, so they’re demanding an ever-bigger, ever-more-stupid war that allows said leadership to pretend they’re still important.

They aren’t.

Meanwhile these same leaders are paying illiterate third worlders to invade and destroy the civilization and people these leaders are puffing-on about saving from Ivan.

If these leaders have their way - and it looks like they will - Europe shortly will be nothing more than a mud pit that once birthed a great civilization.

Its fertility is already dead, having long-passed an unrecoverable suicidal spiral. Its people will be dead or scattered. Its monuments, libraries, cathedrals and architecture… rubble. And it’s future - empty.

One could argue, this follows exactly why Hoppe calls democracy “the god that failed.”

A monarchy cares about its future - the land and the people; it’s THEIRS and they do everything they can to bequeath it to their future generations.

Leadership in a democracy cares only how much of that future land, wealth, social capital, etc., they can give-away to be re-elected, in the process destroying everything.

Trump is rolling over the destroyers here. Germany, France, the UK, etc., are insisting there that the destroyers (themselves) continue their destruction.

No one is going to stop them.

No reason on earth exists for Americans to aid them in their own destruction. When someone really wants to commit suicide they always will find a way. The same is true with nations.

The “leadership” of the EUrinal insists they don’t need America to defend their future.

They’re right. Leave them to their own devices. We stopped them from killing each other twice. Third time’s a charm.

Europe had a good run. But they birthed a self-hate that has destroyed them.

