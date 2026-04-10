The “renewable energy” folks, a cohort so uneducated they don’t understand this is a scientific impossibility (follow the science!) have attacked the Amish. These are - easily - the most peaceful people in America. And among the most productive.

First they came for ... all of us.

Overruling every democratic regulation, rule, law, custom, tradition, the - let’s call them what they are: Green Kings - are in the process of destroying forests, grasslands, deserts, migratory bird routes, farms, property, protected wildlife and a way of life in order to extend their tyrannical hold over peaceful Americans in the guise of the truly nonsensical “anthropogenic climate change” nonsense rejected even by the UN IPCC that started the hoax.

Here are a few examples of [the IPCC] discussing, in their own words, the real significance of their “climate change” strategy: · Ottmar Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008 to 2015: One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore…. We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. · Christina Figueres, formerly the executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change: This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.

“…setting ourselves the task of intentionally…” without even pretending a bit of authority from the billions they will affect, should they achieve their goal of destroying capitalism.

Question: How many people has capitalism lifted from poverty? Grok: Roughly 1 to 1.5 billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty since 1990 alone, with several billion more escaping it over the past two centuries as market-oriented economies spread—correlating strongly with capitalism’s features like private property, trade, innovation, and price signals.

For how long have IPCC scientists been protesting – formally and in writing – the idiocy of the IPCC “climate” agenda? Since at least 2007:

Dear Mr. Secretary-General, Re: UN climate conference taking the World in entirely the wrong direction It is not possible to stop climate change, a natural phenomenon that has affected humanity through the ages. Archaeological, oral and written histories all attest to the dramatic challenges posed to past societies from unanticipated changes in temperature, precipitation, winds and other climatic variables. We therefore need to equip nations to become resilient to the full range of these natural phenomena by promoting economic growth and wealth generation. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has issued increasingly alarming conclusions about the climatic influences of human-produced carbon dioxide (CO2), a non-polluting gas that is essential to plant photosynthesis. While we understand the evidence that has led them to view CO2 emissions as harmful, the IPCC’ conclusions are quite inadequate as justification for implementing policies that will markedly diminish future prosperity. In particular, it is not established that it is possible to significantly alter global climate through cuts in human greenhouse gas emissions. On top of which, because attempts to cut emissions will slow development, the current UN approach of CO2 reduction is likely to increase human suffering from future climate change rather than to decrease it. … Contrary to the impression left by the IPCC Summary reports: * Recent observations of phenomena such as glacial retreats, sea-level rise and the migration of temperature-sensitive species are not evidence for abnormal climate change, for none of these changes has been shown to lie outside the bounds of known natural variability. * The average rate of warming of 0.1 - 0. 2 degrees Celsius per decade recorded by satellites during the late 20thcentury falls within known natural rates of warming and cooling over the last 10,000 years. * Leading scientists, including some senior IPCC representatives, acknowledge that today’ computer models cannot predict climate. Consistent with this, and despite computer projections of temperature rises, there has been no net global warming since 1998. That the current temperature plateau follows a late 20th century period of warming is consistent with the continuation today of natural multi-decadal or millennial climate cycling. In stark contrast to the often repeated assertion that the science of climate change is “settled”, significant new peer-reviewed research has cast even more doubt on the hypothesis of dangerous human-caused global warming. But because IPCC working groups were generally instructed to consider work published only through May 2005, these important findings are not included in their reports; i.e., the IPCC assessment reports are already materially outdated.

It’s time to end this nonsense. I don’t know why we have accepted their tyranny for so long. Weakness and estrogen come to mind; but it’s time to end it.

What will happen if we continue reducing CO2? Well… here’s where we are now. You do the math.

https://assets.aseannow.com/forum/uploads/monthly_2024_10/CO2Famine3.jpg.9b06fc2c1394bacbf082ee21374b939b.jpg

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2024/09/19/earth-temperature-global-warming-planet/

How?

Complacent Americans are going to have to learn how to resist tyranny all over again.

One of history’s main lessons is this: violence works. And leaders across the West today are telling us that democracy... doesn’t.

How did Israelis kick out the Brits and turn the Palestine Mandate into Israel? They blew-up the King David hotel.

How did Islam convince the West to allow it in, centuries after we threw it out? They blew-up the Twin Towers.

How did our major colleges and universities begin teaching against Western Civilization? Tyrannical hippies overthrew and occupied administration buildings, and blew-up post offices and cops.

Tolerance and Intolerance

Read history... who *always* wins? The most intolerant.

Intolerance is a force of nature: Evolution is the intolerance of inefficient organisms and species.

It is time for Americans to be intolerant.

Intolerant of a political establishment ignoring us.

Intolerant of a racial and theocratic cohorts terrorizing us.

Intolerant of millions of anti-Western illegal aliens invading us.

Intolerant of those intent on harming our liberties, our children, our future, our way of life.

Intolerant of the ignorant swallowing the green Kool-Aid

The Second Amendment exists due to the wisdom that the only answer to tyranny sometimes is intolerance.

If you don’t think we’re at - and past - that point, you’re just not paying attention.

Wait until the construction on the solar “farm” destroying Amish rights and property begins... and then bl0w sh1t up.

If you think the courts and establishment are at all interested in the opinions of those they are elected and hired to represent, our freedoms, our liberties, our rights… our nation - even in light of said establishment’s refusal to pass legislation to secure our most basic right of self-government: elections… said legislation supported by 85% of American voters: the SAVE Act, and of at least half of the political establishment protesting the enforcement of their own immigration law, you are foolishly whistling past the graveyard of self-government and pretending that tolerance is anything but weakness.

Stop whistling. Stop being foolish. Stop being tolerant of those destroying us.

The green scam is destroying Germany. It’s destroying other first world economies. It will impoverish generations, regardless of the resistance by the demos - in “democratic” countries.

The ballot box hasn’t worked. We’ve been trying that my entire 71 years.

Trump is hated for one reason: he is executing the campaign promises of generations of “Republican” officeholders, men and women elected by the we the people to do our will, but who have failed - by intent - to do so once in office. He is being intolerant of their failure… And the establishment can’t have the man behind the curtain actually be effective...

It might well be time to open the fourth box of liberty. These tyrants are giving themselves more illegitimate power - “setting ourselves the task… ” (emphasis added) - every day. They aren’t going to stop on their own.

They must be stopped if our children are going to have the rights, freedoms, and liberty we grew up with.

Time’s a-wasting.

Intolerance calls.

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