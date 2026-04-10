In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
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The green energy scam, partnered with socialism, has not only damaged Germany economically, it has crippled the UK and the European Union. Perhaps explaining to climate change cultists that starving our planet of CO2 would make it uninhabitable. There would be no food, no oxygen and severe cooling — all of which would be catastrophic for all forms of life on Earth.

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