Two different and unrelated thoughts on this puberty blocking craze.

First: Since when do we commission expensive, taxpayer-funded studies to figure stuff out - and then ignore the conclusions if we don’t like them? (Well, all the time with “climate change,” but that’s not the topic here.)

$10M Study: Puberty blockers provide no benefit and sterilize children forever.

Woke Doc: If we tell people that, they’ll stop harming themselves & their children! OMG!!

A prominent doctor and trans rights advocate admitted she deliberately withheld publication of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the effect of puberty blockers on American children — after finding no evidence that they improve patients’ mental health.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy told the New York Times that she believes the study would be “weaponized” by critics of transgender care for kids, and that the research could one day be used in court to argue “we shouldn’t use blockers.”

Well, if they don’t help the kid, but sterilize them, why would a sane person argue for them? If administering these drugs does not suppress or halt the Johnny-will-commit-suicide-if-he-doesn’t-become-Jilly thought process… then why, exactly, should the results of the study not be “weaponized?”

Gee… it’s almost like the “experts” don’t even care about what they’re doing to our children…

Second: puberty kicks-off a complete rewiring of the brain that seems to conclude around age 25. If puberty is blocked, this brain rewiring never begins.

The only result possible is that these kids’ brains never reach adulthood, meaning they are uncritical thinkers capable only of decisions children would make, and never are able to process serious inputs and information to make the types of decisions adults must make every day.

Evolution rewires the brain for a reason…

If we continue addressing only the outward manifestations of puberty and of blocking it, we’re not even addressing the primary issue: the brain. Whether a kid winds up with male or female genitals is an issue of looks that is basically their issue to deal with.

Brains are different; they affect every aspect of life and how these people will interact with - and alter - society, culture and civilization.

Unless we want a voter cohort unable to think clearly and rationally about policy and consequences, ignoring the brain so we can let Johnny pretend he’s Jilly seems rather suboptimal, no?

Unless the goal of the elites is a franchise of Eloi…

