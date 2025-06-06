I have no special insight into the detonation of the Trump/Musk explosion, so I’ll go out on a limb in a bit… But I’ve been wrong before and maybe I’m wrong again…

America is the loser here, regardless of which of these men is right; if either of them are. We had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to rein-in an absolutely out-of-control federal government that is getting worse with each passing day.

And I think these two just blew up all of this. They sure as hell just split the GOP, lost the midterms, gave all the momentum to the enemy and probably lost 2028.

Two alphas sealed in one Mason Jar. Boom.

If I were Schumer, I’d be twirling Pelosi up the aisles of Congress, assuming she’s sober enough to dance.

Speculation Musk went nuclear over the removal of the EV mandate seems nuts. The dude is so rich, why would he care about a few fewer cars sold, or even a large drop in stock price? He sure didn’t spend $44B on Twitter for profit; he spent it for free speech. He’s taking us to Mars and exposing tens of billions of wasted dollars in FedGov. He’s gonna destroy all that for a few cars? I’m just not buying it.

Musk was brought in to cut pork, whether pork is spelled “waste,” “fraud,” “abuse, or “Congress.” He took a ton - several tons - of flack in his effort. Then Trump goes all-in on the new BBB porkulus bill, overturning everything Musk came in to do. Who wouldn’t be pissed off at that?

Was this new porkulus the only way to get the morons in the GOPe “leadership” to pass the tax cuts? My bet is “Yes,” because the GOP is an abominably stupid party doing their level best to ensure that what its voters vote for never comes to pass, as they’ve been doing since I first voted in 1974.

But - who knows? Maybe Musk knows.

One friend correctly notes,

Musk has been fixated on the looming problem of the national debt, which so far no one in DC is serious about addressing.

And another,

In my world, and maybe in Elon’s, there is ONE ISSUE: the debt. Unless that is squared away, the chaos is inevitable.

Could Musk have responded less-forcefully? Sure. Would an ego the size of his (or Trump’s) go quietly into that good night? I think we all see the answer to that burning down around us.

And let’s not pretend these two men haven’t earned their outsized egos…

A conversational thread is wallowing around the interwebz that the whole feud is fake. Again, not buying it; too much damage is being done with no visible upside.

One could note that politics is the art of the possible, that business executives traditionally fail in politics because they expect others to do as they’re told. Musk may be an archetype here, while Trump is a deal maker and understands one can’t succeed by making the perfect the enemy of the good.

The limb I’m going out on, is this: I’d not put this all past the same people who whacked JFK.

Stick with me here.

The military industrial complex wants new rockets they are incapable of making. Why? Because we are hosed if we don’t beat Red China to the moon. Why? Go read The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and consider what the military is doing with electromagnetic railgun technology…

They don’t need Trump making peace. And they don’t like DOGE… why not blow-up Trump and Musk? Blue Origin and others are waiting near the launch pad. And Boeing, perhaps the most epic failure in aerospace history with Starliner and SLS going butts-up, still owns plenty of lobbyists.

Trump, in Riyadh a few weeks ago, lifted sanctions on Syria, held out a hand to Iran, said that “the people of Gaza deserve a much better future.” He has tried to end the war in Ukraine, perhaps the stupidest war of all time. He has addressed geopolitical disputes with trade policies rather than JDAMs, he is using trade to bring manufacturing and skilled jobs back to America against the desires of the Chamber of Commerce, the globalists, the illegal alien lobby, the banksters and the ever-loser TDS sufferers in the GOP. He’s launched no idiotic wars, as did his GOP predecessors in Kuwait - of absolutely no strategic purpose to us, and in Iraq - of absolutely no strategic purpose to us, and he’s brought in tens of billions of dollars in tariff revenue.

Recently in Riyadh, Trump said,

Peace, prosperity and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly, and it’s something only you could do. You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian way. That’s a good way. Today, the Gulf Nations have shown this entire region a path towards safe and orderly societies with improving quality of life, flourishing economic growth, expanding personal freedoms, and increasing responsibilities on the world stage. After so many decades of conflict, finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about — a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation and achievement, right here in the Middle East.

How does Trump plan to get there? Trade policies, not B2s.

JFK refused to attack Cuba, stepped the world back from nuclear war in October of 1962, planned to draw-down American involvement in Vietnam, and reduced taxes in what, today, we would call “supply side economics.”

And they killed him.

November 22, 1963, is seen by many as the day the deep state took control of the federal government.

Trump - easily - is more threatening to those bastards than was JFK.

Trump is doing his level best to prevent the idiots ruling the EUrinal from starting the nuclear holocaust they seem to want as their legacy, he may be successful in bringing peace to the Mideast and ending the carnage in Gaza, he might be able to stop the green clown in Kiev from attacking Russia…

So far, Trump is only being attacked politically… so far.

Perhaps this blow-up is just another step in the road to a meeting of Trump and the deep state at Dealey Plaza…

Share