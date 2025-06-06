In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
3hEdited

While Elon has his companies to manage, President Trump has the world’s most important and powerful country to lead and protect from our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Frankly, Elon’s bitchy hissy fit is just a pissing contest caused by his failure to fully grasp the process involved in president Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which sets the stage to end the waste, fraud and abuse Elon’s DOGE uncovered. However, it’s a process that Congress must follow. Elon, call Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller, he’ll explain it to you, again. If you had issues with President Trump, he would have welcomed a visit and listened to your concerns in private, but while you were raving publicly, he was negotiating trade deals with China and Germany, doing his best to whittle down that $37 Trillion federal debt that concerns all of us. Let’s hope your tantrum hasn’t given certain people ideas and set the wheels in motion for another Dealey Plaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture