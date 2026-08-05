Trump is drawing heat for working to limit food stamps only to those who need them and not to everyone who wants them. This is a heavy lift when legislators are busting their ass to buy, rather than earn, votes.

Those who should - and certainly do - know better are arguing idiocy.

No possible reason for food stamps exists other than vote-buying. The left demands them to gain the votes of those too lazy to work or so entitled they feel they shouldn’t have to, and the right demands them to ensure an insatiable government customer for voters in the farm states.

Want to fix family formation and fatherless home problems in the inner city? Get rid of food stamps and get people to accept the civilization-building of work, accomplishment and pride in earning one’s own way. Let kids see dad get up, get dressed and go to work, and bring home what he’s earned to take care of his family, rather than making him useless via food stamps so he sits on the couch all day while Jr is on the corner drinking two-buck-chuck, selling drugs, or shooting Bloods/Crips.

For the truly disabled, churches filled that gap for millennia. Government has no legitimate role there; it exists only for the purpose of corruption.

If those in a community feel some members of that community need food assistance: start a food bank. If you really want to know who needs food, place rations of meat, milk, bread, salt, sugar and coffee at City Hall on Saturday mornings and allocate it to those who show up on a per capita / family basis; you’ll also weed out some from shame, which certainly needs to make a comeback. Want to help with the obesity epidemic? Same answer.

Food stamps are an abomination on a free society. And perhaps the primary reason for the masses of illegal immigration.

All those men who defeated the Axis Powers? They lived through the Depression - walking, hitching, riding the rails for hundreds of miles to find a job to feed themselves & their families, while their women stayed home to do the hard work of raising the next generation. Graduating high school in 1929, my dad ran a shovel building roads in the mountains above Los Angeles for a dollar a day, walking miles up in the morning and down the mountain trail home at night to Altadena to dine on avocados his family was lucky enough to have on a tree in their yard. He never again ate an avocado. And he never again ate powdered eggs on backpacking trips after three years of them in the Navy in the Pacific War.

Today? Too many “men” need “trigger warnings” because truth might wad their delicate panties. They must be fed by government because they’re too fragile to work, while women, with no men to wait for have given up on even being women.

Corporations, knowing that, because of food stamps, they need not pay workers a living wage, employ millions of illegals at jobs Americans won’t do for wages on which they can’t raise a family or even survive. Want a First World country? Pay First World wages; can’t have the former without the latter.

Want to return to a nation of real men and women? Terminate welfare and let Darwin run his course.

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