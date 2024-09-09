In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Sep 9

I've spent days ruminating on this very subject, and everything I write seems trite and irrelevant when I review it. This is the article I wish I had written, and I will restack it to hopefully get more people to read the truth you write.

Thank you for saying what had to be said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by In This Dimension
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture