What we are watching on the world stage is the post-war clique of european (and canadian) Mean Gurls vs an adult, Trump, not interested in playing their silly games.

Actions and consequences. It’s about time.

Action:

Trump goes alone to settle N-number of conflicts saving countless blood and treasure. The UN ignores him.

Consequences:

Trump begins pulling out of the UN and its sub-orgs as both useless and a waste of hope, money and real estate, initiating The Board of Peace, a replacement organization that might be worth our time, effort and money, and, regionally, the Shield of the Americas, and it’s about time.

Action:

Trump ends the narco-trafficking from Venezuela, with the odd stray shot into Mexico, perhaps starting the beginning of the end of narco-terrorists south of the border that are killing upwards of 100K Americans per year – mostly our young and fertile kids, deepening the demographic problem America had until very recently avoided – while ensuring the rest of the narco states in S America are witness to the event.

Consequences:

The Mean Gurls on Capitol Hill and the NYT whine, cry, and have adolescent temper tantrums because the world is changing and they can’t even understand why.*

Action:

Trump ends Iran’s theocracy, finally, after decades of American “leadership” acting like 13-year-old girls trying to get the attention of the In Gurls, capped-off by gay Commie Muslim Obama sending the pallets of money (with zero congressional authorization, and the executive cannot legally spend what Congress does not appropriate, ask Tricky Dick) and the Iranians dance in the streets in celebration and begin re-naming streets in honor of Trump.

Consequences:

The Mean Gurls in America – especially the women – can’t STAND the idea of Iranian women not being beaten to death for showing their hair or being rape victims. Again the euroweenies (and weenie Canada) can’t handle the initial crushing of the most violent, barbaric, medieval death cult ever to roam the earth so they whine and complain and get their knickers in a twist.

As Ayhatollah Khomeini, TIME’s “Man of the Year” in 1979 (one wonders when TIME will change its commie red border to muslim green), the year he destroyed Persia, Persian freedom, liberty, and progress, setting back Iran a thousand years, a man who had forgotten more about Islam than anyone in the West ever will know… said:

Well, islam isn’t nothing, so I’ll take his word for it. Islam is politics.

As to politics, islam is more barbaric and violent than either NAZI Germany or Imperial Japan and must be treated in the same way: Eradicated. For those under the fantasy that this stone age mentality is a “religion” (it’s not – it fits exactly no definition of the – Western – word, “religion”) of “peace,” its believers and the facts say otherwise:

The ignorant among us will insist the atrocities of islam are only “radicalized” “islamists.” This, as even the hard-left Atlantic has noted, is complete nonsense:

The reality is that the Islamic State [ISIS] is Islamic. Very Islamic. …. the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

THIS is islam:

Action:

Next, Trump ensures the oil infrastructure needed by our allies – not needed by us, needed by them – is not damaged as he degrades Iran’s ability to project terror globally, then asks for an assist in the Strait of Hormuz from those “allies” in europe and asia that need that oil, countries that American taxpayers and men have spent zillions of dollars and 80 years defending, so they can spend their tax dollars on lattes, and the euroweenies say, “nahhh.”

Consequences:

Can’t wait for Trump to pull out of a NATO that’s been obsolete since 1993, have the Mean Gurls at the NYT spill gallons of tears, and congressdopes from the Democrat (NOT “Democratic”) party and the “republican” pretenders Collins, Murkowski, Pence, etc., wet their panties. Thune and McConnell should call up Timmy Walz for some tampons.

Reality Check:

The Mean Gurls in legacy “news”rooms and the Capitol whine as Venezuelans and Iranians are dancing in the streets and hope actually is rising in commie Cuba.

Those who think Trump is “out of control,” only are expressing their ignorance of the ever-useful tool of “strategic ambiguity.” Those congressdopes whining about war without declaration? Take it up with Truman(D) (Korea), LBJ(D) (Vietnam), etc., and use the War Powers Act congress passed: He has 60 days. Watch. As to not getting congress’ “permission,” or briefing them in advance? Riiiight. Suggest congress read Article 2.

Speaking of laws passed by congress and signed by the president, laws that ensure America is under the rule of law and not “kings,” let’s briefly discuss the panty-wetters re: illegal immigration.

America’s current immigration law was written by Teddy Kennedy(D), of Chappaquiddick fame, he also was known as “The Liberal Lion of the Senate.” The Senate(D) passed it, the House(D) passed it, the president(D) signed it. If you want “No Kings,” you’re demanding the Rule of Law. Well.. the LAW requires that illegals be deported; ALL of them.

The LAW requires that NO immigrant – legal or otherwise – be a drain on the public fisc: No welfare, healthcare, food stamps, phones, housing… NOTHING… THAT’s THE LAW. The left is just lucky that Trump isn’t enforcing this part of the law, though it is his sworn duty to do so; Article 2, Section 3:

[the president] shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed…

Only authoritarians support NOT enforcing THE LAW equally… like, you know, the Democrat/Authoritarian Party of Kings. (How many voted for Kamala in the primaries… before the definitely non-democratic Democrat “party of kings” anointed her?)

All Trump is doing is protecting America, enforcing the law, saving taxpayer dollars, and saving lives. The Mean Gurls – Commie Obama, the NWO Bushies, DementiaJoe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen, the EUrinal, the NYT, et al… can’t stand it.

Perhaps, one day, Lefties in office, media, and the voting booth may grow up.

Perhaps.

*Why are our politics and news (and voters) so screwed-up?

Here’s why, and NONE of America’s problems will be resolved until THIS is addressed:

It’s because of a critical issues completely unaddressed by corporate media… If you want to talk about why, start with the teacher unions and the dumbest academic cohort in any college: Ed School.

Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell—two prominent conservative economists and longtime friends/colleagues—have both sharply criticized the quality of teacher training in U.S. schools of education (also called education departments or ed schools). They argue these programs attract and produce some of the least academically capable students and teachers, contributing to broader problems in K-12 education, including stagnant or declining student performance on tests like the SAT [and today’s political mess]. Key Shared Critique: Low Academic Quality in Education Majors Both have pointed out that education majors consistently rank near the bottom in academic aptitude among college students, as measured by standardized tests like the SAT (and historically, GRE or other exams).