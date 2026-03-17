In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Can't agree enough with you on this. The teachers, represented by leftist unions, have only one real goal - tenure or seniority. The students are nothing more than a necessary "filler" to justify their salaries. There are plenty of good, dedicated teachers out there, however they're buried in the dross of the average teacher, who is actually very sub-average. I suppose there's some truth to the old saying "them that can, do. Them that can't, teach". It's a shame. With the salaries we pay teachers today, we should at least be able to demand better than good work from them. Unfortunately, the quality of our schools is just another symptom of the rot that infests the US. The main takeaway from this article, in my opinion, is that the law must be enforced for all, equally. La ley es la ley.

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
1dEdited

Government con artists, especially Democrat bureaucrats, learned long ago that America is a generous, easy mark.

It started after World War II with the Berlin Airlift. The NATO alliance with Europe confirmed it — and the United Nations grew fat enjoying American largess.

Unfortunately, we American taxpayers are the patsies — and it’s cost us trillions of dollars.

Remember USAID? That was the CIA/Democrat/NGO petty cash box taxpayers funded until Trump 47.

SInce 1980, President Jimmy Carter’s Department of Education and its teachers' unions wasted $3.5 TRILLION dumbing down America’s K-12 students.

Then, well intentioned parents sent their kids off to college where leftist indoctrinators molded some unfortunates into radical protestors — who hate America.

America's Democrats and their corporate propaganda media partners hate President Trump for cutting government fraud, waste and abuse. They hate him even more than they hate our enemies.

President Trump was right about America’s NATO allies being unreliable friends. When he called for help in the Strait of Hormuz, they balked.

America's blood and treasure are always welcome, but don't count on our sacrifices to buy friends America can count when we ask for help.

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