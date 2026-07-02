We’ve all seen how happily Europeans are reacting to the real America as they visit during the World Cup. They’re seeing our plenty and our freedom and reacting with happiness and evident joy. They aren’t costing us a dime – they are spending freely on things they cannot get at home and enjoying every minute of their stay. My guess is we’ll see many of them return.

We’ve also seen how angrily the muslim invaders are reacting to the West as they come not as refugees to assimilate, but as invaders to conqer. They’re seeing our plenty and our freedom, our bacon and our dogs, our bikinis and skirts, and reacting with rape and murder. And they are getting paid – by us – to come and to stay… We don’t want to see them return.

The muslims must be thrown out, the violent ones executed, or they, too, will be back. Their invasion will bear the fruit of victory if we continue to refuse to act, their conquest will complete, and freedom and safety will end.

It’s really up to us and to the value we place on civilization, freedom, liberty, and the rights of our women, the bearers of our future.

Execution of violent invaders, or even deportation of rapists and murderers is not on the agenda of those inviting this violence to our countries, governments only pretending to derive their powers from the consent of the governed, a consent they no longer have. Given that definition, we no longer are governed, we are ruled. We are ruled without our consent, and by those who have decided that protecting us is a lower priority than protecting those raping our girls and women, murdering our boys and men.

We can meet the invaders in the streets as a tactical measure and beat them. We can burn down the places in which they worship their cult of murder and rape. In America, we can kill those who would rape and kill us. Shame on us when we do not do so in an appropriate situation, for the rulers are not on our side and are not coming to save us or our women. We really are alone.

Individual street fights are a tactic that can win battles. They are not a strategy that can win the war.

The Enemy

But are the invading, premodern, misogynistic, slave-holding, mass murdering rapists and murderers the real enemy? Or is it those bringing them here, housing and feeding them, giving them phones and clothing and money, and refusing to arrest, execute and deport these violent savage barbarians?

And what should be done with them?

For that is the strategic question that, until answered, will not win the war, will keep us having to fight our battles street-by-street, woman-by-woman, man-by-man.

When a man lets his dog off the leash and that dog bites you, the dog is just doing what dogs do. It is the man no longer holding the leash who has responsible for your injury.

Each of us must decide what to do when we or a member of our family, community, or nation is bitten by the rabid animal.

We do not want it to come back.

Share