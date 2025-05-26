We are going to spend millions on these violent foreign illegal alien gangbangers, sorry, Biden’s guests, trying them, locking them up, fighting against progs trying to free them. It’s insane.

Just put a bullet in their head and drop 'em in a landfill...

We have become TOO "civilized" to be civilized anymore.

Recognition must occur that progs WANT a dangerous society. The more dangerous is our once-safe/before Obama country, the more women can’t walk safely down the street, the more our little daughters can’t play outside … the more voters will demand the police state the Democrats want.

For those not keeping score at home, the courts have become our enemy, refusing the enforcement of the law. Cops, who have mortgages to pay and families to feed, when ordered by their Democrat masters to stand down, do so …

No one is coming to save your children.

The only logical end is the vigilantism REQUIRED to stop the bad guys and ensure the safety of ourselves and our posterity. Yes, there is a moral case for vigilantism; we are experiencing the precursors for it right now

If the people we hire to enforce and adjudicate the law, to whom we the people - the actual sovereigns in America - delegate the authority to keep us safe refuse to do so, the responsibility to do so remains ours.

Responsibility cannot be delegated.

It’s OUR government.

It’s OUR law

It’s OUR lives

If the hirelings won’t protect us… WE WILL.

It’s called “self government.”

