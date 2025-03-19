We have reached a “tipping point” in society. This partly is due to the advance of technology such as our ability to extract ancient DNA, partly to what clearly has become the self-defeating idiocy of DEI, and partly to the ever-increasing awareness that the climate hoax is just that, and is being used to control us as feedlot tax cattle.

Interestingly, the more, and more closely we look.. the more we find. Technology is allowing us to look more deeply into ancient DNA. DEI is forcing us to look more closely at the results of forcing minorities and women into new roles. What we are finding is that we evolved as we did for a host of reasons, and disliking those reasons or their results is more than problematic. And the more liberty they truncate for “climate,” the more apparent is the evidence before our lying eyes that it’s all a grift.

It’s a tipping point that our worse-than-useless “elites” are doing their best to reverse, but will be able only to slow, to the detriment of all humanity. The truth, as is said, will out. Soon.

DNA

In the DNA realm, deep research into ancient DNA and the invention of technologies to extract ever-older useful samples shows that Neanderthal - “big brain” - DNA exists nowhere in subsaharan Africa - and rarely in the Global South as a whole.

Why is the average IQ of subsaharan Africa below 80? Weather, climate, geography, beasts of burden, waterways… evolution…. which DNA accommodated and adapted to. What is the minimum IQ to participate in a modern economy of complex systems? 115.

Is intelligence heritable? Two answers exist to this:

Can anyone imagine it would not be, given that every other facet of our beings is heritable? No. Is anyone allowed to study the heritability of IQ? No. Which answers the posed question of heritability.

Do you want to know why scientific research and publishing are prohibited on the absolute failure of any cohort lacking Neanderthal DNA - Northern Europeans with the same global longitudinal spread as agriculture and for the same reasons - to invent, well, anything, to understand complex systems, to reject math, physics, logic, science in favor of “indigenous knowledge,” itself a contradiction in terms?

Easy: for the same reason IQ heritability investigation is disallowed: we know the answer but society - today - dislikes it.

The lunacy in physics has some woman - who, naturally, ensures our awareness of her sexual preferences and proclivities - yakking that string theory - one of a number of theories on the formation of the universe - is wrong because too many white guys are involved in physics.

Does she show her work? No. Does she do the math? No. She blithely skips past that because both are “racist.”

Please tell the class how IQ is not heritable, but “whiteness” - an obviously heritable trait - means an inability to do math & physics…. I’ll wait.

And people wonder that nothing - nothing - in the modern world was discovered or invented in or by the global south; they just don’t wonder enough to ensure we know why…

This is the social termination of scientific progress. Such only can be done by those not liking the results and whom society has given permission to sacrifice technological progress on the altar of “progressive” sociology, that is anything but.

DEI

Moving to DEI, we are seeing detrimental effects of using anything other than merit in hire/fire/promote decisions magnified by the focus that same DEI has brought to those decisions.

Unqualified pilots landing aircraft upside down, striking a wingtip on the runway (and being unaware she has done so), flying helicopters into passenger jets, ATC test answers being given to DEI candidates and then being surprised when accidents happen on the ground and in the air..

Our focus on DEI, naturally, causes more attention to be paid to its ramifications. One searches in vain for positive consequences of using sex or race in critical decisions.

Even putting aside the ahistorical nonsense that “diversity” has been “a strength” in any time of history, in any place, or within any culture - cultures, of course, being the result of non-diverse groups coalescing - we can see with our own eyes that DEI is a net-negative on society, technology, culture and civilization.

DEI is nothing more nor less than the codification of envy.

Watching the consequences of the failure to accept science and the demand to accept that immutable characteristics necessarily mean competence or incompetence, depending on the characteristic (white skin = incompetence; brown skin = competence, regardless of the fact that all progress proves the opposite), the people at-large across the West are increasingly rejecting these nonsensical, anti-future ideologies.

Climate

I’ve written too many words on the climate cut to rehash them here. Michael Walsh’s blog The-Pipeline.org deals with this idiocy on a far-ranging basis, discussing that the “97%” is really 1.6%, that insects carry huge amount of pathogens for humans, that food processing plants are being regularly torched, etc. Add to this the idiot running the WEF - Klaus Schwab - now is demanding that municipalities prohibit individuals from growing their own food because climate. The idiocy is difficult to capture in anything less than multiple volumes of actual data.

We must know …

…who can design and fab chips, who can fly and direct and land airplanes, who can and cannot help move science and society forward. And we must be allowed to feed ourselves and our families.

Our elites are refusing mankind this knowledge and destroying this ability. But we have seen enough that the tipping point has arrived.

… and so we will know.

The real question is how much longer the elites will be able to hold down the lid on the pressure cooker of mankind demanding competence, freedom and liberty. Either they let-up on us and the pressure is released safely… or they continue to refuse and the pressure released explosively.

But it WILL be released.

