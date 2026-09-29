Perhaps the greatest prayer for the trials and tribulations of every life is the first verse of the Serenity Prayer:

God grant me the serenity

to accept the things I cannot change;

courage to change the things I can;

and wisdom to know the difference.

Abortion has made single women voters an un-losable demographic for the D party.

No matter how far left Democrats go, they will not lose this voter cohort, and everyone knows it. No fence exists at the edge of sanity to prevent Democrats from, lemming-like, heading off the sanity cliff into the abyss.

It is not just the DSA anti-American cohort. It’s the anti-civilization islamists they drag in with them:

If the trans wars, open borders, the insistence against all historical evidence that “diversity is our strength,” the fantasy that “multiculturalism” works, if the police de-funding, the court-packing, the demand to abolish the Senate and Presidency, the insistence on how we dress, what we eat, who can go out in public, who is safe in our streets and school buses, and the economic failures causing tens of millions of dead under communism in the 20th Century, haven’t convinced you, I don’t know what to say, other than that a DSA+Islamist future will be nasty, brutish and probably not short, and on the other side it will take a millennium to re-assert sanity, if it even can be done after what will be lost. We still do not know what we lost in the burning of the Library at Alexandria… over two thousand years ago…

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went from bartending in the Bronx to Congress, and Zohran Mamdani was sworn in on January 1 as the Democratic Socialist mayor of the largest city in America. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) had 6,000 members before Sanders ran for president in 2016. It has over 100,000 today.

It is time - almost too late? - for “The wisdom to know the difference.”

At some point the right is going to have to accept that the abortion genie isn’t going back in the lamp: no amount of courage will change this. Voters must decide if saving Civilization is more or less important than ending abortion, because THAT is the issue. Choosing a communist/islamist culture of no freedom, no liberty, no human rights, no prosperity, no progress, plus slavery and lethal misogyny... or admitting that if a woman does not want to carry a pregnancy to term, she must be allowed to end it.

We can scream all we want that a child is an innocent gift from God, which is true, but it’s not going to matter once D=DSA + islam, and they take power… and we’re the Islamic People’s Republic of America.

If we continue choosing to disallow a woman that option, if we continue to refuse to accept that abortion is something we cannot change and must accept, then communism and islam will be fighting over the bones of a once-great civilization that no longer will exist.

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