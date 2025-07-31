In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4d

I am in total agreement if, big if, the DOJ can actually prove treason. I know the definition sounds like this is a slam-bang, however I'm not a prosecutor.

It is my opinion that there was a coup in theory and in practice. There was absolutely a conspiracy, I just don't know what the charge should be.

Then there's the issue of venue. None of these trials can take place in the District of Columbia. We all know exactly what juries in that town will do, so a change of venue is needed.

Your read on the possibility of violence is that violence is seriously possible, not only by those who agree with Obama, but especially by those of us who don't agree with him, who honestly believe there was a plot to keep DJT from being elected, when it failed to interfere with and thwart Trump's ability to govern, and in the end, after he had left office, to continue the harassment to attempt to prevent him from ever running again.

So, if any or all of these Democrats are provably treasonous, they should hang. If not they should be tried for every law they have broken, every conspiracy they have participated in, and every act of violence they have participated in or allowed.

Otherwise, using the full quote from the Declaration of Independence “...That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture