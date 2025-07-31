DNI Tulsi Gabbard is declassifying thousands of pages of documents containing treasonous – there is no other word for it – behavior, plots, and actors. Below is the front page of REVOLVER News as I write this on July 31, 2025. The final head – Gen. Flynn demanding prosecutions – is absolutely correct.

Yes, it’s a coup

This was an ongoing coup against the voters of America and the government chosen by We the People. No other word adequately describes what these traitorous enemies did.

Trump must realize that if these enemies don't get SERIOUS jail sentences, America as we have known it - is lost. If no one is hanged, a miscarriage of justice will have occurred. If none of these perps are seriously prosecuted and jailed for a long time, justice will be un-served; “justice” will be meaningless going forward. All we will have left is the Gulag.

That sounds hyperbolic. It is not.

This attack by Obama and his treasonous co-conspirators is unprecedented in American history. If it goes unpunished – and “community service,” or jail terms of single-digit years must be considered “unpunished” – then we really don’t care about our country, our laws, our Constitution, or our future and the future of our children and theirs.

Not punishing these traitors only can show that we have a complete disregard for laws and the consequences for elites choosing to break them.

It will demonstrate to the world that we are not a government of laws; we are a government of men – an authoritarian country willing to destroy something millions of men and women have fought for, died for, believed in, taught our kids to love. I’m not up for that. Are you?

No one with working brain cells thinks the left is done pursuing their quest to destroy America. Are we going to let them continue trying until they succeed?

We have laws. Laws define consequences and punishment for violating those laws. In a country under the rule of law, these laws must be applied evenly. These men and women violated our most basic laws – how we choose our leaders in OUR SELF-GOVERNING NATION – in pursuit of their own uncontrolled power, regardless of what We the People chose.

People are concerned that various factions of lefty Brownshirts will arise violently if Obama and his minions are arrested. Those people ought to be more concerned about what will happen to America – and the West – if they are not. We have withstood a bloody rivalry by Democrats opposing the Constitution and law before, in four long bloody years of Civil War. We can survive it again, if it comes to that.

What we cannot survive is treason at this scale going unpunished.

It’s OUR country – not theirs. And they need to hang.

THAT is the punishment for treason.

It’s the law that “no one is above.” It’s a democracy that is not going to “die in darkness” of the communist authoritarian left.

It’s a country and its laws that millions of us WILL FIGHT FOR.

Does this mean anything to the current government? Will every single person in the Tulsi files be arrested and prosecuted?

If so: WHEN?

If not: WHY NOT?

If this Trump government cannot act as necessary to preserve the law, save America, and deter any of this treasonous behavior and actions from ever occurring again, then we really are at a time, as said in the Declaration of Independence, to “Abolish it.”

