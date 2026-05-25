They MUST be stopped
As I look around America today and evaluate the politics of the leftist catastrophe we’ve gotten ourselves into, one issue has become increasingly clear. This issue drives all of the politics of the left, from the rejection of the rule of law, to unpunished BLM race riots in our streets and looting of our stores, to the uneven application of law to political celebrities (the Usual Suspects: Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Comey, etc.) and to Muslims overtaking our streets as they continue to conquer, to the attacks by the left on, basically, civilization itself via the importation of millions of anti-civilization people - but people accustomed to being ruled with an iron fist who will vote for increasing levels of authoritarianism, to attacks for “being a traitor to your race,” on any and every minority thinking for themselves, to every other issue pushed by the left.
I’ve misread the end of slavery and the Civil War, frankly. The Democrat South wasn’t fighting to keep blacks enslaved; they were fighting to retain a cohort over whom they had absolute, life & death control.
Nothing has changed.
The left needs this cohort to be the entire human race. This is why they are in-league with barbaric savage pedophillic brutal misogynist slave-holding Islam, whose instruction manual orders them to kill everyone not in agreement with them, and when they can’t reach infidels to kill, they kill themselves, as Shia and Sunni have been doing for a thousand years.
The Western Left and islam: Birds of a feather.
They will not stop until they achieve their goal - a goal in which Islam is a weapon of choice - or are stopped by those of us demanding freedom, liberty, prosperity for ourselves and our posterity ... a posterity the left refuses to birth, and does everything they can to prevent us from birthing.
The left’s hold on education - which has deteriorated enormously since they took it over - is a life & death issue for any society. If they can’t own the kids and, therefore, the next generation, they will do anything and everything they can to ensure the abject failure of education. Slaves don’t need an education.
And what is trannyism but generational death-worship? Destroying the fertility (and lives) of young men and women today causing generational depopulation? And getting empathetic women in on the plot?
If they can’t convince or trap every woman into the workforce, fertility and the future be damned, they will ensure women opting into a family and out of their anti-human campaign will never see a day’s peace. Those they manage to convince to be morons, like this gaggle, will forever support a party demanding their death: generationally via abortion, or today, via trannyism and the importation of the most brutal and misogynistic cohort on the planet: Islam. Women this stupid will vote for their own demise, just as every woman on Weinstein’s jury refused to vote “guilty.”
If they can’t rig an election sufficiently that we accept their bogus results, they’ll stage an “insurrection,” and do everything legal and illegal to get people to accept the results explicitly - of course it was the most secure election in the history of mankind - or implicitly - I’ve got work to go to and a family to raise and I just can’t deal with this, so it is what it is.
They will arrest and imprison everyone who refuses to accept their lies and treason against the republic.
Europe became civilized over the centuries by executing about one percent of their male population annually throughout the Middle Ages, removing violent anti-social men, chlorinating their gene pool. We need to make hanging great again.
It’s all - ALL - about life and death control. From a plandemic, to a “vaccine,” to race riots, to looting, to putting their boot on the throat of freedom and liberty, to depopulation by any means necessary, the left has one goal and one goal only:
... to watch it all burn.
And what do the establishment “adults,” like John Thune, do in the face of the totalitarian left? Turn the other cheek; accept civilizational destruction so as not to undermine “our principles.”
This must stop.
People need to review history and understand that the MOST INTOLERANT ALWAYS WIN. Seems to me the right needs to wake the hell up and get with the program if we want to preserve liberty for our kids.
Want freedom to survive? Then you had better be as intolerant as necessary to everyone working to ensure it does not.
“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”
― Thomas Sowell,
They MUST be stopped. And I really don’t care how intolerant we must be to stop them ... as long as they are stopped.
The Left delenda est.
Great article, Alexander. The mantra of the Left is "by any means to accomplish the goal", and the goal is total domination of the country by their anti-freedom beliefs. There's no use regurgitating their lies. Anyone who ever read history (unfortunately very few under 40 have) knows that the Democrat party was the Confederate South, that when they thought they were going to lose the power they had over Black lives and of those southerners who were not "fellow travelers" in their movement, the invented the KKK. Over 150 years ago the Democrats created a paramilitary force to enforce their inhuman, unconstitutional ways. Along the way they also lied to the Black community and took credit for what other people did to help Blacks, so today many of the drones produced by the public school system believe that Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat, that the civil rights legislation, forced by the Republican Party, and which passed over Democrat "NO" votes because Republicans voted for them were Democrat legislation. They discovered the Hispanic vote and catered to them as well. Recently the Black and Hispanic votes have begun migration to the Republican side of the fence, and Democrats are in a panic as to where they'll find their next captive voting bloc.
Bring in illegal aliens of all stripes. That's their solution. The Democrats decided to flood the zone with illegals who would vote for them just because they'd brought them into the land of the golden arches. As part of the flood of illegals, whether conscious or not, the Democrats imported the dregs of foreign countries and a huge problem for law enforcement. In addition to the illegals, there were plenty of legal foreigners who don't have the best interests of the US in mind. Think of the foreign worker (legal or illegal) who sends most of their pay home to wherever. That money doesn't do any good for the US economy and helps economies we as a country may not want to help. When those immigrants (legal or illegal) are Muslim, the problem is even worse. Muslims practice a legal system masquerading as a religion, and that practice teaches Muslims to kill anyone they can't convert.
All this, and the Republican party is lead by poseurs like John Thune. who wouldn't have the courage to tell themselves they're wrong when looking in the mirror. If the Democrats are the enemy, the Republicans are Quislings. They talk a good game, just never actually win. Lots of grand thoughts, but no action. The current boondoggle in the Senate is the perfect example, and it won't get better just wishing it does. Read history, absolutely! But reading history is not enough. We must be prepared to use force against force to protect our way of life. We need to deport EVERY illegal alien. We must rescind the citizenship and deport any naturalized citizen who does anything against the peace and good order of the US. We must limit who is allowed to migrate here, limiting most immigration to people who will help the US, not be a welfare burden. And most of all, we must rekindle the pride of our citizens in knowing that they live in the greatest country on earth!
Total Agreement!