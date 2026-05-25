In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
21h

Great article, Alexander. The mantra of the Left is "by any means to accomplish the goal", and the goal is total domination of the country by their anti-freedom beliefs. There's no use regurgitating their lies. Anyone who ever read history (unfortunately very few under 40 have) knows that the Democrat party was the Confederate South, that when they thought they were going to lose the power they had over Black lives and of those southerners who were not "fellow travelers" in their movement, the invented the KKK. Over 150 years ago the Democrats created a paramilitary force to enforce their inhuman, unconstitutional ways. Along the way they also lied to the Black community and took credit for what other people did to help Blacks, so today many of the drones produced by the public school system believe that Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat, that the civil rights legislation, forced by the Republican Party, and which passed over Democrat "NO" votes because Republicans voted for them were Democrat legislation. They discovered the Hispanic vote and catered to them as well. Recently the Black and Hispanic votes have begun migration to the Republican side of the fence, and Democrats are in a panic as to where they'll find their next captive voting bloc.

Bring in illegal aliens of all stripes. That's their solution. The Democrats decided to flood the zone with illegals who would vote for them just because they'd brought them into the land of the golden arches. As part of the flood of illegals, whether conscious or not, the Democrats imported the dregs of foreign countries and a huge problem for law enforcement. In addition to the illegals, there were plenty of legal foreigners who don't have the best interests of the US in mind. Think of the foreign worker (legal or illegal) who sends most of their pay home to wherever. That money doesn't do any good for the US economy and helps economies we as a country may not want to help. When those immigrants (legal or illegal) are Muslim, the problem is even worse. Muslims practice a legal system masquerading as a religion, and that practice teaches Muslims to kill anyone they can't convert.

All this, and the Republican party is lead by poseurs like John Thune. who wouldn't have the courage to tell themselves they're wrong when looking in the mirror. If the Democrats are the enemy, the Republicans are Quislings. They talk a good game, just never actually win. Lots of grand thoughts, but no action. The current boondoggle in the Senate is the perfect example, and it won't get better just wishing it does. Read history, absolutely! But reading history is not enough. We must be prepared to use force against force to protect our way of life. We need to deport EVERY illegal alien. We must rescind the citizenship and deport any naturalized citizen who does anything against the peace and good order of the US. We must limit who is allowed to migrate here, limiting most immigration to people who will help the US, not be a welfare burden. And most of all, we must rekindle the pride of our citizens in knowing that they live in the greatest country on earth!

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Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
4h

Total Agreement!

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