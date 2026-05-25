As I look around America today and evaluate the politics of the leftist catastrophe we’ve gotten ourselves into, one issue has become increasingly clear. This issue drives all of the politics of the left, from the rejection of the rule of law, to unpunished BLM race riots in our streets and looting of our stores, to the uneven application of law to political celebrities (the Usual Suspects: Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Comey, etc.) and to Muslims overtaking our streets as they continue to conquer, to the attacks by the left on, basically, civilization itself via the importation of millions of anti-civilization people - but people accustomed to being ruled with an iron fist who will vote for increasing levels of authoritarianism, to attacks for “being a traitor to your race,” on any and every minority thinking for themselves, to every other issue pushed by the left.

I’ve misread the end of slavery and the Civil War, frankly. The Democrat South wasn’t fighting to keep blacks enslaved; they were fighting to retain a cohort over whom they had absolute, life & death control.

Nothing has changed.

The left needs this cohort to be the entire human race. This is why they are in-league with barbaric savage pedophillic brutal misogynist slave-holding Islam, whose instruction manual orders them to kill everyone not in agreement with them, and when they can’t reach infidels to kill, they kill themselves, as Shia and Sunni have been doing for a thousand years.

The Western Left and islam: Birds of a feather.

They will not stop until they achieve their goal - a goal in which Islam is a weapon of choice - or are stopped by those of us demanding freedom, liberty, prosperity for ourselves and our posterity ... a posterity the left refuses to birth, and does everything they can to prevent us from birthing.

The left’s hold on education - which has deteriorated enormously since they took it over - is a life & death issue for any society. If they can’t own the kids and, therefore, the next generation, they will do anything and everything they can to ensure the abject failure of education. Slaves don’t need an education.

And what is trannyism but generational death-worship? Destroying the fertility (and lives) of young men and women today causing generational depopulation? And getting empathetic women in on the plot?

If they can’t convince or trap every woman into the workforce, fertility and the future be damned, they will ensure women opting into a family and out of their anti-human campaign will never see a day’s peace. Those they manage to convince to be morons, like this gaggle, will forever support a party demanding their death: generationally via abortion, or today, via trannyism and the importation of the most brutal and misogynistic cohort on the planet: Islam. Women this stupid will vote for their own demise, just as every woman on Weinstein’s jury refused to vote “guilty.”

If they can’t rig an election sufficiently that we accept their bogus results, they’ll stage an “insurrection,” and do everything legal and illegal to get people to accept the results explicitly - of course it was the most secure election in the history of mankind - or implicitly - I’ve got work to go to and a family to raise and I just can’t deal with this, so it is what it is.

They will arrest and imprison everyone who refuses to accept their lies and treason against the republic.

Europe became civilized over the centuries by executing about one percent of their male population annually throughout the Middle Ages, removing violent anti-social men, chlorinating their gene pool. We need to make hanging great again.

It’s all - ALL - about life and death control. From a plandemic, to a “vaccine,” to race riots, to looting, to putting their boot on the throat of freedom and liberty, to depopulation by any means necessary, the left has one goal and one goal only:

... to watch it all burn.

And what do the establishment “adults,” like John Thune, do in the face of the totalitarian left? Turn the other cheek; accept civilizational destruction so as not to undermine “our principles.”

This must stop.

People need to review history and understand that the MOST INTOLERANT ALWAYS WIN. Seems to me the right needs to wake the hell up and get with the program if we want to preserve liberty for our kids.

Want freedom to survive? Then you had better be as intolerant as necessary to everyone working to ensure it does not.

“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”

― Thomas Sowell,

They MUST be stopped. And I really don’t care how intolerant we must be to stop them ... as long as they are stopped.

The Left delenda est.

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