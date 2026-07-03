Back in the day, “Ma Bell,” the overwhelmingly dominant American phone company, had a stranglehold on communications, both domestic and international. A fun movie, The President’s Analyst, with James Coburn, was a sarcastic look at the power of TPC – The Phone Company, Ma Bell.

Just prior to the divestiture of AT&T in 1982, splitting Ma Bell into the Regional Bell Operating Companies (“RBOCs”), then inventing cell phones immediately making phone booths, Long Lines, the Yellow Pages, and Area Codes irrelevant, an oft-seen bumper sticker was the text of a riff made famous on Laugh In.

I get a kick out of those complaining that our rulers aren’t caring for the vulnerable.

Of course they aren’t. They don’t care. They don’t have to.

Our government rulers don’t care about those most-easily manipulated because of their vulnerability. Why would they?

We’ve got 535 elected morons on Capitol Hill who refuse to secure the elections that got them there, allowing them to grift off of us, refusing to stop spending, refusing to quit playing Globocop, refusing to limit their authority to the enumerated powers, refusing to protect our borders and our people. And it is the “vulnerable” most-responsible for putting them there.

And we have nine rulers in black robes we foolishly allow to have the last word, completely without accountability to us.

And you think any of those enemies actually care?

Can you give even one example?