In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
17h

Good points, as usual. Especially about Thune (spitting sound) that RINO piece of garbage. They really should get rid of him and pass the SAVE act!

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
17hEdited

It’s deeply sad when after working so hard to achieve a majority in Congress and the SCOTUS, you realize it was all for nothing.

And yet…

https://substack.com/@foreignlocal/note/c-287071959?r=2vnoe2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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