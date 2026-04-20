They Don't Belong Here
Seriously
The reactions of civilized people to these savages amaze me.
Essentially, these third world invaders are stupid, illiterate, and find themselves in a culture and society they not only do not understand as it is foreign, but cannot understand because their IQ (<68) is below that necessary (115) to grasp the complex systems of modernity.
This is what happens when you cannot understand modern airplane engines, for example.
They don’t understand anything around them. They can’t comprehend anything about modernity. They can’t understand or translate anything being said around or to them. They will never, because they can never, be anything other than a welfare drain on society; their culture and lack of intelligence make them unemployable in any first world country.
Only young males seem to come, and consensual sex from a first world woman is unavailable to them, increasing their stress and anxiety. Hence they take non-consensual sex and whine that their “religion” allows it. (And, still, women vote for the party of multiculti…)
As with any lower-order mammal presented with a situation it is incapable of understanding, they react with violence.
That this is unexpected only demonstrates the ignorance of those in contact with these animals, a very strong statement on the utter uselessness of western “education.”
That those elected by civilized polities fail or refuse to understand this is an even stronger statement on how bad our “education” systems and “educators” (remember when we called them “teachers,” and they could?) have become.
They don’t belong here. They cannot survive here in the environments we take for granted. Their cultural behavior is entirely incompatible with modern civil societies. They are an active threat to everyone around them, but particularly to our most valuable people: Women and children. They are a physical, fiscal, moral and criminal drain on our communities, culture and civilization.
Their being here is bad for us, worse for them. They need to be remigrated for the good of themselves and the West.
South Africa’s much hated and maligned Apartheid Policy was an attempt by government to modernize and educate the nation’s nine indigenous tribes and draw them into the 20th Century. It was also a policy to prevent widespread illegal immigration from neighboring states. The Bantu Eduction Act of 1953, passed during the apartheid era, made it compulsory for all black South African children to attend government schools.
Lessons in English and Afrikaans aimed to prepare these children to enter the modern world of business, heavy industry and manufacturing. In the Eastern Cape Province, where I attended school in the 1950s, it wasn’t unusual to encounter small groups of young Xhosa men or bare-breasted maidens walking to town wearing their traditional attire.
In 1994, South Africa’s white government handed government control to President Nelson Mandela and the (communist) African National Congress. It was a mostly peaceful transition until 2004, when President Mandela retired. After his death in 2013, there was a surge of political corruption, fraud, crime and chaos that has since crippled the nation economically and financially — much as Democrat administrations have done in America’s blue cities and states.
In 2025, the unemployment rate for young men in South Africa stood at 62.4%, creating a significant challenge in the job market for all young males aged 15 to 24. South Africa's overall unemployment rate today stands at 32%, despite South Africa’s 95% literacy rate, the highest on the African continent. Food insecurity is widespread and crime is rampant. There's an average of 76 murders per day in a population of 65 million, 7% of whom are white.
There’s little doubt feral, low IQ, illegal aliens pose a significant threat to any civilized community. But it's also true that literate, lawless young American men engaged in drug trafficking also pose a dangerous threat to otherwise peaceful inner cities across America.
What is transpiring today in South Africa — once the richest, most productive and powerful industrialized nation in the Southern Hemisphere — is a politically inspired tragedy that could be quickly duplicated here in the United States should socialist/communist Democrats take full charge of Washington, D.C.
Is it possible that you have your numbers wrong? When you state "their IQ (<68) is below that necessary (115) to grasp the complex systems of modernity" several things do not seem to add up. According to Grok, ChatGPT, and Claude 3.5 the following are "average" IQs:🇺🇸 United States~98🇬🇧 United Kingdom~100🇧🇷 Brazil~87🇲🇽 Mexico~88 Sub-Saharan Africa (region)~69–71🇸🇴 Somalia~84, and according to the information provided by the AIs (obviously subject to criticism) no place on Earth has those numbers across the board. However, regardless of your numbers, empirical observed data supports your statement about remigration being a solid option. I've written about the cultural differences that make assimilation impossible, and in conjunction with your intelligence theory, it makes a lot of sense to repatriate those who cannot contribute to our society. Now to determine who they actually are...