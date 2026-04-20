The reactions of civilized people to these savages amaze me.

Essentially, these third world invaders are stupid, illiterate, and find themselves in a culture and society they not only do not understand as it is foreign, but cannot understand because their IQ (<68) is below that necessary (115) to grasp the complex systems of modernity.

This is what happens when you cannot understand modern airplane engines, for example.

They don’t understand anything around them. They can’t comprehend anything about modernity. They can’t understand or translate anything being said around or to them. They will never, because they can never, be anything other than a welfare drain on society; their culture and lack of intelligence make them unemployable in any first world country.

Only young males seem to come, and consensual sex from a first world woman is unavailable to them, increasing their stress and anxiety. Hence they take non-consensual sex and whine that their “religion” allows it. (And, still, women vote for the party of multiculti…)

As with any lower-order mammal presented with a situation it is incapable of understanding, they react with violence.

That this is unexpected only demonstrates the ignorance of those in contact with these animals, a very strong statement on the utter uselessness of western “education.”

That those elected by civilized polities fail or refuse to understand this is an even stronger statement on how bad our “education” systems and “educators” (remember when we called them “teachers,” and they could?) have become.

They don’t belong here. They cannot survive here in the environments we take for granted. Their cultural behavior is entirely incompatible with modern civil societies. They are an active threat to everyone around them, but particularly to our most valuable people: Women and children. They are a physical, fiscal, moral and criminal drain on our communities, culture and civilization.

Their being here is bad for us, worse for them. They need to be remigrated for the good of themselves and the West.

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