When talking today of Ukraine & Gaza, too many who ought to know better continue to label these localized conflicts “WW3.” They are missing the forest for a few trees.

The “WW3” talk is a distraction by the elites hoping we focus on a non-problem rather than the existential problem they are crashing down on us.

Gaza and Ukraine are being pummeled by combat forces that ultimately will prevail against the local opposition. What the ground will look like and how many lives ultimately will be lost are controversial and subject to after-action conclusions by whomever is left to conclude.

Most of the world doesn’t - and shouldn’t - care. Borders change. Countries rise and fall. Always have. Always will. Half-measures of the kind America is taking in Ukraine, and which Israel is nagged by ignorant teenagers in America to take in Gaza, only extend the killing and destruction.

To remain a sovereign country and protect their citizens and culture - the primary job of any national leadership - a modern Israel must destroy the pre-modern savages continually attacking them. No matter how much land and localized self-government Israel allows, believers in a violent, pre-modern ideology that demands of its followers they kill everyone else … are going to kill everyone else unless and until that premodern cohort is reduced to a tiny enough population not to be a problem, or learns to accept the modern world.

The past century shows the latter hasn’t worked, which leaves the former. Israel is - correctly - working to that end.

To those pretending that “Palestinians” ever will be content until they can occupy and degrade, returning the flourishing farmland, fresh water infrastructure and modern cities to wasteland from “the river to the sea,” are too ignorant of local politics, history and modernization to deal with.

(If you’ve not yet thought it through, turning productive farmland to wasteland and infrastructure to rust is exactly what followers of the same ideology will do to Europe.)

In a nutshell, however, Russia v Ukraine, and Israel v Gaza … are their business.

Do either Ukraine or Gaza present a danger of uncontrolled expansion into neighboring countries and regions? No.

The “leadership” of Ukraine’s European neighbors pretend to - or worse, actually do - believe that Russia is coming after them once done with Ukraine. This is too silly to spend photons discussing.

When combat ends, Gaza and Ukraine will be wrecked. Nothing is going to stop that. Worrying about it now is childish.

Neither will precipitate WW3, regardless of the hopeful dreams of the arms merchants in the American military industrial complex.

Why not?

Because WW3 already is occurring on the shores and cities of Europe, and at the southern border and cities of the United States. And it’s of far greater consequence than Ukraine or Gaza.

The invasion of millions of illiterate, pre-modern savage foreigners culturally and behaviorally opposed to, and rejecting of, Western Civilization, who see our women and children as legitimate sexual targets to be attacked at whim, who believe that killing our citizens is their God-given right and God-demanded duty, is not just being precipitated by, but actively encouraged and paid-for (with our own tax dollars) by our elites.

(When the war in Ukraine is over and millions of third worlders are massing to invade Kiev, an awful lot of Ukrainians left alive are going to be asking why they didn’t let Russia in to prevent being overrun by Syrians & Somalis.)

This invasion by millions is the real “World War 3.”

This invasion is not localized, but occurring across the breadth of the Western world; it is a World War.

It is actively destroying our cultures, terminating our rights, and annihilating our high-trust societies built over millennia. It is robbing our children of their future, and our citizens of their safe streets, schools, hospitals and public parks.

This World War is every bit as damaging as an invasion by a foreign army - worse: the last major invasion of European countries by a foreign army (Germany) had far fewer societal repercussions than this invasion by, essentially, Neolithic savages driving cars over our children, publicly crapping in our streets, and “grooming” our little girls.

(Isn’t it nice of us to use a Western euphemism to absolve ourselves of the responsibility for letting savages endlessly gang rape our children?)

Even the French resisted the NAZIs; British police and courts are jailing Brits even for speaking up.

There are those who will, at this point, play their “multicultural” card to dismiss my argument. The problem with these people is that they don’t believe in the multiculturalism they espouse. Because they do not, no reason exists to take them seriously in any conversation.

How do we know they are not serious? Easy: when men in the Iranian culture beat to death a woman for showing her hair - forbidden by that “multi-“ culture - these “multiculturalists” got all upset the woman hadn’t been accorded Western cultural rights. Did they act multiculturally, accepting that Iran’s culture provides consequences for their cultural view of this misbehavior? Or did they demand Western culture? The latter.

“Multiculturalists” believe everyone is the same, that everyone will act and behave as do educated Westerners, that a change of geography will cause an instant cultural and behavioral progress of millennia, and that “multiculturalism” means odd dress and weird food - and nothing more.

People this ignorant are not worth your time.

The people of the West are sick and tired of the elites destroying our future. We see this in elections today: Brexit , Meloni, Bukele, Milei, Trump. We will see it in elections tomorrow: Le Penn, Farage, AfD, getting rid of Fidelito Trudeau.

But our worse-than-useless elites - Gates, Obama, Scholz, Starmer, Tedros, Frances, von der Leyen, etc., seem bound and determined to continue their national destruction of - OUR - nations and - OUR - future.

Why are these elites destroying our nations with third worlders? Because these elites hate nations. They hate not being able to rule all of us. They hate … us.

And it’s time for them to go.

The elites condescend to “populism” (which is how these elites spell “democracy”) at their peril. Because we the people across all of Western Civilization… are pissed off.

And whether you spell “self government” “democracy” or “populism,” we - not they - are in charge.

Churchill once was reputed to have said, “Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing…after they have exhausted all other possibilities.”

We - and the Western citizens and subjects - are about out of “other possibilities.”

Doing “the right thing” is coming closer…

Childishly, European nations disarmed themselves after the last time they needed arms to defend their way of life. It seems the only people who can grab a gun today in Europe are savages killing Europeans. This must change.

America never has, nor ever will, disarm itself. And whether or not our elites like it, if they continue their destruction of our families and futures, our arms will be put to the use intended in our Second Amendment. “Joe Biden” can yak all he wants about needing F15s, but the fact of the matter is planes need pilots - and they live, shop, and commute among us.

Europeans lack the ability to defend themselves from their government. Too bad, but their choice. We are seeing them vote harder, but will that be enough? We shall see…

World wars have consequences. If the people of the West prevail against their opponents - driving the third worlders back to crap in their own streets, and decorating lampposts and trees with elites - we, again, can have a bright, free, safe and prosperous future.

If the elites and their pet savages win, within two generations the only new entrants to the low-fertility Western work force (thanks, feminists!) will be illiterate, violent, untrustworthy foreigners who think nothing of taking a dump on the sidewalk or raping your daughter or son.

What will these new “workers” do? Nothing. They are illiterate and unable to compete or add value to any first world economy.

They can’t run the complex systems on which modernity is built. They can’t farm with the productivity needed to feed hundreds of millions. They can’t exploit the resources or run the systems that keep the lights on.

A competency crisis that already is growing (see: DEI) will become catastrophic. No alternative presents itself.

What happens to a Europe that can’t feed itself or heat its homes or run its factories or trucks?

It dies. Violently.

This is what the elites are bringing to the West: violent death.

The people are just about out of patience and time. The elites need to change course or they will be ended.

The only question will be: Can we end enough of them quickly enough to effect a return to normalcy?

Sooner or later we will find out.

Mankiewicz: “It is already too late to be ‘sooner;’ soon it will be too late to be ‘later.’”

Reagan: “A time for choosing.”

Nothing ventured. Nothing gained.

What is the free future of your children worth?

