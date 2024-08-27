Having driven Ukraine to catastrophic casualty and debt levels, the countries & companies that fomented this war on Ukraine are ready to “repo” those resources to save their own financial systems, completely destroying Ukraine and its people.

This likely was the strategy all along.

The idea that Russia invaded Ukraine for NatGas has been, as they say, “debunked.” The idea Russia went after more NatGas while blowing-up the pipelines to deliver it to their customers has always been a childish misdirection by the State-captured (-surrendered) media of the West.

Ukraine cannot demographically recover from this:

Now Britain seems to be deciding that the money it voluntarily sent to Ukraine is worth the destruction of Ukraine and its people.

This, too, likely was the strategy all along.

As “Joe Biden” said when he kicked-off this war, “a minor incursion” by Russia would be OK.

Now we know why: if you want to destroy a nation, get an adversary to do it for you and create huge profits for your arms merchants and resource exploitation companies along the way.

This is a slide from “Joe Biden” as he tried to sell Senators on yet more foreign aid to Ukraine. Note the prominent place of “freedom” in this sales pitch…

Consider the difference:

Trump yakked about buying Greenland from Denmark. What’s Greenland got? “The largest critical metals deposits in the world.”

But “Joe Biden” triggered the long-sought, years in the making, destruction of a nation and its people for natural resources, then pretended it was really all about jobs. (Would he have invented a million more fake ones?)

Remember, the GAE overthrew the elected government of Ukraine in 2014, and then encouraged its new puppet to begin shelling eastern Ukraine and the ethnic Russians who live there. Probably to “save democracy.” Russia, logically, responded.

God only knows what would have been the GAE’s next action had Putin not responded…

Inciting Russia’s attack was just the next step in a planned and ongoing strategy to grab Ukraine’s resources.

The idiots in the “Joe Biden” administration ensured no country was allowed to instigate peace talks, and the idiots in the Pentagon, having lost every major war they’ve fought for over 70 years while spending trillions of taxpayer dollars and failing every audit because they’re unable to identify (i.e. unwilling to tell us) where those trillions went, while becoming expert on PowerPoints and OOTW (Operations Other Than War: DEI, tranny surgery, furries, French-fry oil “fueling” of their ever-declining navy), propagandizing cadets at USMA & USAFA against using the unacceptable pejoratives of “Mom” and “Dad, and being unable to stop Houthi illiterates blowing up ships in the Red Sea, have been leaving weapons and gear all over the planet so that these billions of dollars of systems can be replaced in our own inventories by new orders – for billions – to the Military Industrial Complex that owns the Pentagon and Congress.

How many other people and countries are the GAE elites going to destroy to amass yet more wealth?

Which of these two administrations do you want on your side? One that wants to buy resources, or one willing to kill a country to take those resources?

Because that is exactly what Nov 5, the growing totalitarian reaction to wrongthink, the running roughshod over free speech, the arrest of the Telegram CEO, the threats against Musk, the bipartisan political establishment’s crowing and cawing about mis-dis-information, and the refusal by the British overlords to implement BREXIT … are all about.

Ukraine simply is the first kinetic battlefield of the NWO vs. the People.

It won’t be the last.

