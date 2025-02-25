If the average IQ necessary to compete economically in the first world, a world of interrelated complex systems, is 115 (as has often been documented), and if the average IQ of the global south is 80 or below, if the average IQ of subsaharan Africa is 70… what are we supposed to do with them?

If warehousing them in the USPS or some other government make-work employment gives them a job, a salary, the ability to be a part of the economy & community, to raise a family, why is that not the best of several problematic alternatives? It’s not as though anyone but a few Luddites use USPS for anything other than packages or Christmas cards anymore…

Rather than focusing for now on how these people can earn a living, we ought to be focused on Dad sticking around, an affordable home for his family, safe streets in his neighborhood, and educating his family - as we do our own kids - for a better future, while accepting it’ll take time for us all to get there..

What’s Plan B? Put them all on welfare? Give them a tent and a few feet of street on Skid Row? Let them starve, rape, assault, steal and sell drugs?

How do we legitimately & morally tell people what they can’t do without telling them what they can? How’s that work?

I’m far more concerned, irritated, annoyed, and angry at the high-IQ people who have stolen trillions - and my kids’ future than I am at the low-IQ people who ought to be working real jobs, but are not, often (usually? always?) because they can’t. If those trillions had not been stolen, our society would be far more prosperous today - and we might actually have a Plan B… but we let the high-IQ goons steal our future. So we’re going to lay the consequences of that theft on the low-IQ? That makes sense, how?

Put the Powers, Rices, Clintons, Bidens, Obamas, Milleys, Wrays, Bushes, Brennans, Clappers, Comeys, Nulands, Kagans, Garlands… in prison, and then get back to me…

We can’t just ship them all to their country of origin, right? Having lived in a welfare cage all their lives, it’s not like they can be released into the wild and make it in their own - any more than Europe today could make it on their own, and Europeans have a higher IQ than the global south. Europeans - and their American descendants - invented the modern world, all of it. Yet Europe today is screaming at the open doors of THEIR cage and refusing to come out…

While I’m fine with telling Europe to pound sand, how, exactly, does that work with tens of millions of Americans unable to live outside their cage?

This is a generational problem. We have generations of kids who never have seen their parents act with personal responsibility: get up, get dressed, have breakfast and be at work on-time, and do what the boss tells them to without complaining? Come home, fix and eat dinner together, read, help with their kids’ homework, chat, get to bed on time so they can sleep & be able to do it all again the next day.

If they never have seen modeled the behavior they need to be productive and content members of society, how is that behavior a reasonable expectation? It’s as foreign territory to them as the back side of the moon.

We have intelligent people all across government who refuse to do what the boss tells them to, yet we don’t fire them… we pay them six figures, give them permanent employment, let them overthrow governments, and start wars. Want to know why the underclass is angry enough to burn down cities? Read that last sentence again

How did we get here? Easy: FDR & LBJ created a welfare cage, the democrats demand we keep the cage door slammed shut, and no one knows how to get them out of it.

We have generations of Americas who have been so mal-educated by teacher unions that they can neither read nor add. And we let them vote. We allow this because we refuse to deal with the - often-reported - fact that the dumbest kids in the academic cohort in any college with a School of Ed, are the kids in the School of Ed. An OpEd in 1984, written by a former Dean of the Boston College School of Ed, referred to these students as “the dregs” of the academic student population. Both Sowell and Williams have written on this.

In fact, as we are learning, the Department of Education has made it all worse. Talk about a make-work job for idiots …

If we accept our stupidest citizens as teachers, it’s crazy to complain when they join fads or cults like “Whole Language,” “Common Core,” the climate cult, or listen to charlatans like Bill Gates or morons like Hollywood actors.. or to expect their students to be able to read, think or add.

If we have our dumbest people teaching our future generations… what, exactly, do we really expect? Why?

Should we expect America - or the West, generally, to continue to survive like this? No.

But if we aren’t realistic about where we are, tell me how we get where we want - and need - to go.

