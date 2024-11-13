On-target comments from friends regarding Trump’s appointments.

Trump is using appointments as declarations of war on the corrupt agencies. It is breathtaking.

DOJ spends years trying to frame Gaetz. Gaetz now their boss.

Spooks put Tulsi on the terror watch list. Boom, Tulsi to DNI.

Pentagon leaks it is prepping for insurrection. Boom, Hegseth, who said all the woke stars have to go, is nominated.

This is like settling all family business. I could not possibly love it more.

This is like when Michael Corleone makes his big move.

As they say on Twitter, holy shit he ain’t messing around.

Love that these happened while Trump is making nice with Biden in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile Moe Green is taking slugs to the face. Moe Green is the entire Democratic Party right now.

