In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Jul 11

A phone call from Biden to Putin in February 2022, assuring him Ukraine would NOT be invited to join NATO would have ended Putin's concern about the missile threat Russia faces from the NATO and the West. In October 1962, we were this close to a nuclear Exhange with Russia when the US strenuously objected to Russian ballistic missiles being deployed to Cuba. Why should Russia not have similar concerns with NATO placing ballistic missiles on former Russian territory? Biden's ineptness and failed leadership have covered his hands with the blood of tens of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and families -- including Americans who died volunteering to fight for Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is another stain on the US and NATO because of an incompetent Joe Biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture