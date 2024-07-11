As the two oldsters vying for president argue & pontificate about Ukraine, and NATO celebrates a 75-year old alliance that became obsolete almost a half-century ago with the fall of the USSR, a reality check:

This is 100% America’s war. Pointless, useless, genocidal, just as Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq before it. If “the West” is going to whine about “genocide” against Palestinians while genociding Ukraine, well….

Of course it’s genocidal:

If you look at Russia historically, they’ve always been paranoid about being invaded, with good reason: Mongols, Swedes, Napoleon, Hitler… invading Russia is a pastime.

Losing Ukraine in the dissolution of the USSR lost Russia a huge level of border control by opening much of the Eastern European Plain like a flat infantry / armor arrow straight to Moscow. They lost geographical choke points that allowed them to control land entrances to Russia with thousands fewer troops & weapons than they can deploy today. Add to that the loss of the GDR, and Russia – a country that still cares about its borders – reasonably has cause to worry.

Make no mistake: Russia’s concern about national borders is a driving force here; the globalist West has decided that national borders are a bug, not a feature, and Putin – and the similarly-disliked Orban - are the only national leaders today fighting against the globalists and for their nations (which is why they are disliked). Failing to recognize this factor is failing to acknowledge or to understand geopolitical reality.

Why is it that we can be – utterly foolishly – concerned about Russia invading W Europe (as they are demonstrating they lack the men, logistics and weapons to do so), but refuse to acknowledge Russia’s historically legitimate concern about basing opposing forces at the western end of a “highway to Moscow?”

Globalism. That’s why.

From an invasion standpoint, the loss to Russia of Ukraine is hard to overstate. Yet they accepted it. But to base there forces of another Great Power whose “president” & SecDef have said their purpose is reducing Russia… it would be crazy for Putin to accept that, and absolutely reasonable that he has not. Putin may be many things, but “crazy” isn’t one of them.

The “crazies” are those who ignored his oft-stated “red line.” Mature national leaders mean it when they say, “this is a red line.”

As I noted in one of my recent Substacks, just about every Western leader promised Russia that NATO would not be expanded eastward.

“Declassified documents show security assurances against NATO expansion to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major and Woerner.”

Then we expanded NATO and continue do so. Now we’ve dragged Finland into NATO with the seemingly obvious purpose of goading Russia into an Article 5 situation.

The creatures we’ve hired as leaders actually believe we can have a war with Russia that will not go thermonuclear. Hard to imagine, but that’s who we’ve hired…

(This isn’t particularly tangential to the open borders, the climate hoax, & various depopulation or “Great Replacement” schemes: they really do hate us and are intent on ridding the world of us, “by any means necessary.”)

Kennan, the author of the West’s successful policy of “containment” of the USSR, was against expanding NATO. No one with working brain cells was surprised when Putin acted exactly as he had warned, several times. Yet, “our” (LOL) entire political and military “leadership” pretended to be Claude Raines.

One must wonder about the Pentagon: was their “shock” just theater they demonstrated to get more weapons orders and bigger intel budgets and empires, or were they actually shocked?

If the latter, if our NatSec complex was shocked by the completely predictable Russian response, then everyone above O6 needs to be fired. Today.

Biden has told the world that his motivation was the former. The image below is from his slide deck used to convince Senators of the economic advantages to their states of passing his multi-billion-dollar “Keep Killing Ukrainians” budget.

The senescent morons running the GAE & EU & NATO are too enamored of a long-ago war fought when they were still in short pants, in part by a nation that no longer is “the arsenal of democracy,” and never again will be. But they have these Audie Murphy movies running in the back of their minds about how America “won” WW2 (Russia defeated the NAZIs; the largest, most complex, brutal and deadly combat and logistical theater in human history was the Eastern Front), and these morons believed it all when they were kids too young to go fight, and still believe it today when they are too old to think.

As Putin noted with Tucker, Russia asked to come West when the USSR dissolved. Not accepting it was an amazingly stupid decision. Their not-so-nascent authoritarianism might well have provided bulwark against the Brown Hordes now invading Europe AND Russia.

(And are we any less authoritarian in the West today? Can you say “pandemic?” “Vax mandate?” “Close your churches but keep-open the weed stores?”)

And, who knows? Adding Russia to a capitalist West might have helped resolve the fertility crash now affecting us both, by giving both a huge expansion of markets, resources and the population needed to exploit them or, as the losers running the Western climate hoax today yammer: “good domestic jobs!”

As it is, the enormous resources - water, timber, gold, rare earths, etc. - of Siberia likely will wind up with Beijing.

What the GAE has done to Ukraine is a historical mistake and policy failure that cannot be overstated. Returning to office the absolute morons who forced this “war to the last Ukrainian,” would be, arguably, the biggest stain on America since Wilson(D) chose to destroy Western Civilization in 1917, by going-back on his promise to let Europeans fight it out amongst themselves to their regular, conditional conclusion. By doing so, this academic Prog idiot created The Bloodiest Century: NAZI Germany, WW2 ETO, the USSR, Red China, the Korean & Vietnam Wars… and the idea American kids and American tax dollars exist to be spent to pacify and bring “muh democracy” to the entire planet.

