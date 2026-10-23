Yes, there’s a danger in Trump arresting - right now - the seditionists being identified by @datarepublican. He could be accused of that which these domestic enemies now plan to accuse him after they try to steal the election and riot in our streets, furthering their goals. What’s “Plan B?”

But how did we get here? Slotkin violated her oath of office in the Seditious Six video. Yet wasn’t expelled from the Senate. Kelley committed treason in that video and is not in Leavenworth. The millisecond the participation of that admiral in, let’s call it, “The Overthrow,” became public he should have been arrested.

Biden and Mayorkas violated the law 20,000,000 times, each one a felony with a five-year sentence. Not only that, but they spent money not appropriated by congress, which has been illegal since SCOTUS ruled against Nixon, and, somehow, have not been arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned.

Every “sanctuary” governor, mayor, and City Council member has been committing felonies since going “sanctuary.” They have not been arrested, tried, and imprisoned, because…?

And, of course, the Usual Suspects remain at-large: Obama, Hillary, Biden, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe, Haspel, and no covert op has been executed to arrange a car crash or heart attack for Soros, Gates, Singham.

At what point do people realize that the lack of accountability, regardless of the evidence, has led us to this place?

I’ve asked this twice before and ask again: Is Trump an Op?

The primary duty of the President is to ensure “the laws are faithfully executed.”

Is he doing his constitutional duty? Nope.

Investment is great. Returning manufacturing and good jobs to our shores - cool. Becoming a net energy exporter, nice. Ensuring Iran doesn’t get a nuke, good. Telling NATO to put-up or shut-up, excellent.

But without accountability and the enforcement of our laws, domestic enemies will continue trying to destroy us. Their plans and timeline to do so are exactly what @datarepublican is showing us.

The lack of holding accountable those above is exactly how we got here. It’s the same as the metastasizing cancer on our shores that is Islam. Bigamy is illegal here, yet we allow it for muz. Sharia is completely at-odds with our government, Constitution, and laws, yet we allow pockets of the pre-Enlightenment barbarity to exist. Nearly all welfare is illegal for illegal aliens, as well as for holders of a Green Card for five years. Yet we provide it to them in violation of our own laws.

If we aren’t enforcing the rule of law, we are choosing which laws to enforce and against whom we will enforce those laws. There’s a name for that: “Authoritarianism.”

Whether we are ruled by authoritarians of the right, by refusing to enforce our Constitution and the laws made via the democratic processes under it, or ruled by authoritarians of the left who are self-identified domestic enemies pretending to “democracy,” when they mean “The People’s Republic of the United States,” in either instance we are not free.

Why Trump has not been enforcing the law is an unknown to me. But it’s why we find ourselves in this mess.

… and now we are in the “or else” stage…

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