The European Commissioner for Trade said a deal between the EU and the US must be based on “mutual respect, and not threats.”

How’s “kiss my ass” for “respect” when WE pay all the EUrinal’s necessary bills while the EUrinal pretends they’re worthy of “respect?”

Last year, the US ran a $236 billion trade deficit with the EU, according to US Commerce Department data.

So we send them billions in trade deficits AND spend trillions defending them. This makes sense… how?!?

Here’s an idea, Europe: quit killing your energy, your livestock, your farms, your manufacturing… start having babies so there’s something on your worthless demi-continent to defend AND your own people to defend it, quit inviting illiterate anti-Western, Camp of the Saints losers to your shores, man-up and pay for your own defense … and THEN we can talk about “mutual respect.”

Until then, you’re just parasites on the American taxpayers and can piss all the way to off.

Owe YOU “respect!?!?” LMAO! You don’t even respect your women and children enough to protect them from third world rapists and murderers. Why would ANYONE respect YOU!?!

