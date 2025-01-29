After watching the confirmation hearing for RFK Jr. this morning, some comments.

None of the D senators had any interest in policy. So many of their questions focused on spending and organization of Medicaid that it seemed as though they didn’t understand those are issues for Congress, not the Executive branch. Kennedy tried to tell them that, but they weren’t listening.

Pocahontas seemed incensed that RFK, following his stint at HHS, might actually make money suing the same Pharmafia he will be regulating, while also not walking through the “revolving door” to a job with them, which of course makes no sense at all. Which side is she on? Does she even know?

The oft-raised concern of RFK “rubber stamping” Trump was laughable. The Secretary of HHS reports directly to Trump. What’s he supposed to do - disobey his boss? Ignore the will of the majority of voters who voted AGAINST the policies of these same D senators? Funny how “rubber stamping” the brain-dead predecessor of Trump wasn’t problematic…

Arguably the most entertaining part of the show was watching the D Senators yak about abortion. Again, Pocahontas led the way. Right after she spent five minutes castigating RFK for not being sufficiently pro-abortion, the next series of “questions” were ripping Bobby a new one because kids died in Samoa. Ummm…? Which is the priority for Democrats… dead kids or live ones…?

Almost as entertaining as Pocahontas v Bobby on post-Admin career moves was what she represented.

As posted on X by TheEndTimes:

To have lived long enough to see the senior senator from Massachusetts provide a hostile interrogation of a Kennedy nominated by a Republican is really quite something, if you’re old enough.

If that doesn’t LOL you, you’re too young or haven’t been paying attention.

Regular readers know my thoughts on limited government: if it isn’t in the enumerated powers? It’s none of their business.

A few times Kennedy noted that his job would be to follow the Constitution. Would that he had reminded these D Senators of the limits to their authority:

“Senator, while I appreciate your question regarding abortion, late term or otherwise, I must point out to you that we all - all of us - take an oath to the Constitution. That Constitution limits the authority of the federal government to those powers listed in Article 1, Section 8, the enumerated powers. These do not include abortion, which is completely outside of the jurisdiction of the federal government, leaving that to the several states. So I’m not at all sure why you are asking me about something over which we have no authority…?

“Are we above the law?”

